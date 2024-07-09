Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED B2 55 (139cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | WebOS | Dolby Vision

front view

Rollable-shahrukh




The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Brilliance in picture.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

SELF-LIT OLED

True darkness brings the light.

LG OLED pixels light up independently with no backlight to dull their glow. Now, dark areas are perfectly black with no light bleed or halo effect. Envision a crisp picture with unmatched depth.
*Screen images simulated.

α7 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α7 Gen 5 AI Processor uses Foreground and Background Enhancing to maximize the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.
*Screen images simulated.

Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.

*Screen images simulated.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Punchier picture quality.

Dynamic Tone Mapping uses the α7 Gen 5 AI Processor to detect what's in the frame and apply the optimal tone curve. The result is natural HDR, deep contrast, and intricate detail.

*Screen images simulated.

Immersive Surround Sound

Hear them coming in on you.

The α7 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 5.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you as you venture deeper into your game world.

People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favorite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Design

Sleek and streamlined.

Now, you won't want to hide your television. With an unbelievably slim design, it fits seamlessly into your space. Gallery Stand gives you the freedom to place it anywhere while neatly concealing unsightly cables.
An evening scene of LG OLED B2 sitting on a TV cabinet in a cozy living room. A front view of LG OLED B2 sitting on a TV stand in a warmly lit room with a plant and coffee table with books. A close-up angled view of LG OLED B2's base. An LG OLED B2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of an artist's room with watercolor paintings on display.

*Gallery Stand is supported by 65B2 and 55B2.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Experience entertainment with heart-pounding audio and extraordinary visuals.
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Entertainment

All your favorites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and many more, something exciting is always showing.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.

Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.

Sustainability

Packaged for the planet.

In line with LG's green initiatives, your OLED is made to put less pressure on the environment with SGS certification. Created with fewer parts and without hazardous substances like Cd and InP, it’s then boxed with just enough packaging to arrive safely — a recyclable cardboard box. Its energy efficiency minimizes indoor air pollution as you watch, and it even has an high recycling rate when it’s time for disposal.
Packaged for the planet. OUR MISSION FOR THE PLANET

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.

4.Supported service may differ by country.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Eye Comfort Display

    Yes

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes

  • HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Dynamic Vivid

    Yes

  • Perfect Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Billion Rich Color

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    AI 4K Upscaler

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion

GAMING FEATURES

  • G-Sync Compatible

    Yes

  • FreeSync™ Compatible

    Yes

  • HGiG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Game Genre

    Yes

  • Game Dashboard

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG AI ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • Scene Analysis

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • AI Functions

    AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS Smart TV

  • My Profile (Content Recommendation)

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

  • Magic Tap

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

  • Multi view

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    20W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveling

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    2 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

  • USB Ports

    2 (Side)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (Rear, HDMI 3)

  • RF Input

    1 (Rear)

  • LAN

    1 (Rear)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Rear)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    Under 0.5 W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg

    18.9

  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg

    19.9

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    25.5

  • Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm

    1228 x 708 x 46.9

  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm

    1228 x 744 x 246

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

  • Imported By

    Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

Buy LG OLED TVs: Experience the Future of Television

LG OLED TVs represent the pinnacle of television technology, delivering exceptional picture quality, cutting-edge features, and a sleek, modern design.

With LG OLED self-lit pixels, it produces perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and over a billion rich colors, resulting in impressively true images that will transport you to another world.

 

LG OLED TV - A Perfect Choice for Ultimate Home Entertainment Experience

LG meticulously crafts a diverse range of OLED TVs to cater to every preference and budget. Users can swivel through the catalogue to find a suitable OLED TV for their living room.

 

LG SIGNATURE OLED: At the top of LG's OLED TV range, the SIGNATURE series embodies innovation and technological prowess. Here's a glimpse into its exceptional features:

• World's first and only rollable TV, revolutionising the concept of home entertainment.

• Self-lit pixels enable perfect black, infinite contrast, and unparalleled colours.

• Intelligent processor, meticulously optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience.

• Dolby Atmos, a groundbreaking surround sound technology, immerses you in a cinematic soundscape.

Thin, lightweight design, seamlessly blending into any living space, enhancing the overall look and feel of your room

 

OLED evo: Unveiling a significant leap in brightness and picture quality compared to traditional TVs, OLED evo TVs redefine the boundaries of home entertainment. Here are some of its noteworthy features:

• Brighter pixels result in a more vibrant and captivating picture

• Wider colour gamut, producing more realistic and lifelike colours

• Enhanced energy efficiency, promoting environmental sustainability

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of elegance to your home

 

OLED: Standard OLED TVs offer exceptional picture quality at an attractive price point.

Their key features include:

• Perfect black and infinite contrast, delivering stunning visuals with unparalleled depth

• Self-lit pixels ensure wide viewing angles for an immersive experience across the room

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an enhanced viewing experience

• Slim, sleek design, complementing any interior décor

 

QNED: QNED TVs seamlessly blend quantum dot technology with LG's NanoCell technology, delivering a remarkable viewing experience. Here are some of their notable features:

• Quantum dot technology produces vibrant and captivating colours

• NanoCell technology ensures pure colours and wide viewing angles

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of sophistication to your living space.

 

Ultra Large TVs: LG's Ultra Large TVs transport you into the heart of the action, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience. Their key features include:

• Expansive sizes up to 88 inches, creating a cinematic experience in your home

• 4K or 8K resolution, offering four times and 16 times the detail of Full HD, respectively

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience

• Slim, sleek design, making a bold statement in any living space

 

NanoCell: NanoCell TVs employ tiny nanoparticles to filter out impurities, delivering pure, vibrant colours. Here are some of their notable features:

 

• Pure, vibrant colours, ensure a captivating viewing experience

• Wide viewing angles, maintaining picture quality from any position in the room

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an enhanced viewing experience

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of elegance to any home

 

Multiple Options for Home Entertainment

Factors such as budget, picture quality, your living space, and others influence your decision to buy a TV. LG, as one of the premium global electronics brands, has taken these factors into account. You can find OLED TVs with flexible price ranges and different specifications & pick the best-suited one according to your requirements.

 

Features of LG OLED TVs

LG OLED TVs are packed with innovative features that set them apart from other brands in the market. Let's delve into some of the key features that make LG OLED TVs the best for home entertainment:

 

• Perfect Black: OLED TVs utilise self-lit pixels, enabling each pixel to turn on or off individually. This groundbreaking technology results in perfect black, infinite contrast, and stunning colours that set new standards in picture quality.

• 4K and 8K resolution: LG OLED TVs are available in both 4K and 8K resolution, offering four times and 16 times the detail of Full HD, respectively. This incredible resolution delivers unparalleled sharpness, clarity, and lifelike visuals, immersing you in the heart of the action.

• Intelligent processor: LG OLED TVs are equipped with an intelligent processor that meticulously analyses the content you are watching and optimises the picture and sounds accordingly. This advanced technology enhances every detail, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience tailored to your specific content.

• Dolby Atmos: LG OLED TVs support Dolby Atmos, a groundbreaking surround sound technology that creates an immersive, cinematic sound experience. Dolby Atmos utilises height channels to deliver sound from above, enveloping you in a multidimensional symphony of sound.

• Thin, sleek design: LG OLED TVs are renowned for their incredibly thin and sleek designs, seamlessly blending into any living space. Their minimalist aesthetic complements any interior décor, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to your home.

 

Why Buy an LG OLED TV?

LG OLED TVs transcend the boundaries of traditional TVs, evolving into smart TVs that offer a multitude of benefits beyond simply displaying video. These benefits include access to streaming apps, voice control, smart home compatibility, web browsing, and enhanced productivity.

 

• Access to streaming apps: Smart OLED TVs have built-in access to all your favourite streaming apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. It means you can enjoy your favourite shows and movies without connecting to an external streaming device.

• Voice control: Smart OLED TVs can be controlled with your voice using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. You can control your TV hands-free, making it even more convenient.

• Smart home compatibility: Smart OLED TVs can be integrated with your smart home system so you can control your TV with your smart home devices. For example, you can use your voice to turn on your TV, adjust the volume, or change the channel.

• Web browsing: Smart OLED TVs have a built-in web browser, so you can browse the internet from your TV. It is great for catching up on the news or checking your social media.

• Enhanced productivity: Smart OLED TVs can also be used for enhanced productivity. For example, you can use your TV to connect to a video conference or to view documents.

If you are looking for the best possible TV experience, LG OLED is the way to go. LG OLED TVs offer stunning picture quality, advanced features, and a sleek design. They are also smart TVs that can do much more than just display video. Whether it is movie night at home, a cricket match, or simply want to listen to music - OLED smart TVs make it happen in the most entertaining way possible.

 

LG OLED TVs for Every Budget

The price of LG OLED TVs varies as they come in different sizes and styles that fit your needs and budget. Whether you are selecting a large OLED TV for your living room or a smaller OLED TV for your bedroom, there is an LG OLED TV that is perfect for you.

 

