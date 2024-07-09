Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG C1 83 (210cm) 4K Smart OLED TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG C1 83 (210cm) 4K Smart OLED TV

OLED83C1PTZ

LG C1 83 (210cm) 4K Smart OLED TV

(1)
front view

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

CES Innovation Awards 2021

CES Innovation Awards 2021

LG 48C1

Gaming
CES 2021 Innovation Award

CES 2021 Innovation Award

LG 83C1

Video Displays
CES 2021 Innovation Award

CES 2021 Innovation Award

LG 83C1

Gaming
LG 65C1

TechRadar

LG 65C1

"LG C1 offers the best blend of price and performance.“(04/2021)
T3

T3

LG 65C1

"Still the OLED TV to buy in 2021." LG OLED65C1, T3, 04/2021
HDTVTest

HDTVTest

LG 55C1

"our top pick for a gaming TV in 2021"
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

LG 65C1

"A fabulously punchy and detailed picture..."(04/2021)
TechRadar

TechRadar

LG C1

"LG C1 OLED TV is almost ready to dazzle your eyes.“(04/2021)

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Get 3 free months of Apple Music

Get 3 free months
of Apple Music

Over 100 million songs, all ad-free.
Plus experience Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for sound that surrounds you.

Get 3 free months<br>of Apple Music Know More

*Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos is supported on select LG devices. Offer expires 4/30/2025. Offer available in the Apple Music app on select 2018-2024

LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME Go TV models, 2022-2024 LG MyView™ Smart Monitor models. New and qualified returning subscribers only.

Apple Music automatically renews at your region’s price per month after promotion until cancelled. Compatible products and services and minimum age required. Terms apply.

know more

exciting-offers-D

Roll Out The Future With
LG OLED TV

Introducing, World's First Rollable TV by LG with Shahrukh Khan. Experience the harmony of art & technology in this epitome of luxury.

LIGHT UP YOUR WORLD with SELF-LIT PIXELS

LG OLED TV is a joy to behold. Self-lit pixels allow truly spectacular picture quality and a whole host of design possibilities, while the latest cutting-edge technologies help deliver unprecedented levels of wonder. This is everything you love about TV — elevated in every way.

What makes OLED unlike anything else?

The answer is self-lit pixels. A self-luminous display technology that makes all the difference to your viewing experience. Unlike LED TVs that are restricted by backlight technology, LG OLED TVs are capable of extreme realism and unique designs.

*Screen images simulated.

SELF-LIT PIXELS.100 million reasons to love OLED.

When it comes to picture quality, OLED beats LED hands down. That's because OLED has millions of self-lit pixels capable of producing perfect black and accurate color. The result is a viewing experience like no other.
KNOW MORE

Infinite Contrast

OLED puts LED in the shade.

Put simply, OLED has millions of self-lit pixels that can turn on and off to achieve perfect black and infinite contrast. That black is better than both mini-LED and LED TVs. So it doesn't matter how many thousands of backlights they have, LED TVs will still be in OLED's shadow.
100% Color Fidelity

OLED passes with flying colors.

Global testing agency Intertek has confirmed that LG OLED displays have 100% color fidelity. This means that the colors you see on the screen closely match the colors of the original image. So everything you watch looks as the creator intended.

*Color fidelity determines whether a display's color accuracy is Delta E ≦2 across 125 color samples.
**83 (210cm) LG OLED panel will be certified in the first half of 2021.

100% Color Volume

A dazzling display of color.

LG OLED TVs achieve full Color Volume thanks to the excellent color reproduction technology of LG TVs. With 100% Color Volume, LG OLED can express 100% of the DCI-P3 spectrum across a 3D color space that covers the TV's full luminance range. This means that colors remain vivid and lifelike with full saturation no matter how bright or dark the display.

A 100% Color Volume logo certified by Intertek. A comparison graph between 70% Color Volume and 100% Color Volume.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*70% Color Volume refers to LG's UHD TVs.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

OLED Cinema.The award for best picture goes to…

LG OLED TV produces an award-worthy performance every time you watch thanks to its incredibly sharp picture. And with perfect black and 100% color fidelity, movies are seen how they're meant to be seen.
KNOW MORE
Entertainment

Home to all your favorites.

Access the Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV app, and Amazon prime video. Choose From the latest movies, TV shows, documentaries, and live sports, and find them all in one place.

LG OLED83C1PTZ Entertainment

*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.

Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

A transformative TV experience.

Dolby Vision IQ intelligently adjusts picture settings based on content genre and ambient surroundings, while Dolby Atmos delivers multi-dimensional surround sound — a powerful combination that produces breathtakingly cinematic results.

*Screen images simulated.

FILMMAKER MODE™

The director's vision brought to life.

FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates. This accurately delivers the director's original vision, so you experience the film the way they intended.

OLED Gaming.It's game over for the competition.

LG OLED TV puts you ahead of the game with swift response, the latest gaming features for a smoother playing experience. This is the ultimate TV for your gaming setup.
KNOW MORE
Partnerships with Game Industry Leaders

An unbeatable combo.

LG continues to work with industry-leading companies to ensure you get the best possible gaming experience. We partnered with NVIDIA and AMD to make LG OLED TV the only G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync™ Premium certified TV. And on top of that, we joined forces with Xbox to unleash the full potential of next-gen gaming, becoming the official TV partner of the Xbox Series X console. Combine all this with the stunning picture quality and ultra-fast response times of OLED and you're guaranteed to get the most out of gaming every time you play.
The Latest Gaming Specs

Play at the highest standard.

LG OLED TVs are capable of a 1ms response time, while support for ALLM and eARC meets the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications. These features allow fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics to give you a more lifelike experience and a better chance of winning. Additionally, OLED C1 and G1 are now the world's first TVs to support the incredible Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz for gaming, enhancing the playing experience to previously unseen levels.
Game Setting Controls

Complete and convenient control over game settings.

Game Optimizer provides optimized settings for various game genres including FPS, RPG, and RTS. You can access everything in one place for greater control over picture and sound. And toggle NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync™ technologies. The new Game Dashboard is a simplified menu that lets you quickly check or make adjustments to certain game settings on the fly — all during gameplay. While the dashboard is open, you can go back to the optimizer to access more settings or change the color of the gaming style head up display.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
**The service will be available from the second half of the year.
***NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync™ Premium are only supported on Z1, G1, C1, and B1 models.

OLED Sport. TV in a league of its own.

LG OLED TV shows every play in all its realistic glory. Fast sporting action with smooth motion means being a spectator has never been so spectacular — you've now got a front row seat to all the best sporting events.
KNOW MORE
OLED Motion Pro

You've never seen movement like this.

Advanced motion handling technology reduces motion blur to deliver smoother action and a clearer viewing experience. Witness the quick and subtle detail of every play even during fast-paced sport.

*Screen images simulated.

Sports Alert

Never miss your team play.

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You'll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you're watching other content.

*Usage may vary by country.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

A clear home advantage.

Easily connect Bluetooth speakers for a true wireless surround sound experience. All the action sounds richer and more realistic, bringing the big-game atmosphere to your living room.

*Speakers sold separately.

OLED Design.
Innovation of unbelievable proportions.

LG OLED TVs redefine what TVs should look like. Their unbelievably slim designs take your breath away — they not only complement your home interior, they enhance it.
KNOW MORE

A TV showing a tree emitting purple light in a luxurious house setting

α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

Brains that will blow your mind.

At the core of every LG OLED TV is the α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K, a groundbreaking chip that uses deep-learning algorithms to analyze and optimize content. Every adjustment to picture and sound is automatic, so everything you watch is spectacular.
KNOW MORE

*Screen images simulated.

AI Picture Pro

This is what pro looks like.

Using a vast database of over one million visual data points, the deep-learning algorithm recognizes content, removes noise, and optimizes picture quality. And the new Scene Detection feature can now analyze the type of scene being shown and improve the picture accordingly.
AI Sound Pro

Sound turned up to pro.

By learning from more than 17 million audio data points, the processor identifies voices, effects, and frequencies so it can then optimize the sound by genre for a more immersive experience. And the new Auto Volume Leveling feature maintains consistent voice levels across different types of content.

LG OLED.
We care about the bigger picture.

LG OLED TVs are safer for you and the environment than LED TVs. Because our TVs use self-lit pixels, it's more comfortable for your eyes when you watch for long periods. LG OLED panels have also been recognized as eco-friendly with reduced risk of hazardous emissions.
Eye Comfort

Watch in comfort for longer.

If you worry about you and your family's eyes, LG OLED TVs provide a more comfortable way to watch for longer. They've been certified as low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free displays by international agencies TÜV Rheinland (TUV) and Underwriter Laboratories (UL). LG OLED TVs are also the first panels from any kind of TV to receive the Eyesafe® certification developed by TUV-Eyesafe®.

know more

LG OLED83C1PTZ Eye Comfort

*LG OLED TV sets, except LG OLED R, have been certified as low-blue light displays by TUV-Eyesafe®.
*LG OLED TV panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.

Eco-friendly OLED

Caring is in our nature.

LG OLED TVs are officially eco-friendly. When compared with LED TVs, they're safer because they don't use backlights, they're made with less plastic, use fewer hazardous materials, and have a lower risk of producing indoor air pollutants.

LG OLED83C1PTZ Eco-friendly OLED

*LG OLED TV panels have received Eco-Product certification from SGS.

LG OLED83C1PTZ AI ThinQ

AI ThinQ

Think you know smart?
Think again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite built-in voice assistant to control your TV with just your voice or browse through all the OTT apps for latest content and movies.

*Availability of services may vary with regions/countries.

New Home

Welcome to your new home.

Your days of endlessly searching for new content or old favorites are coming to an end. The home screen has been redesigned to show you everything worth watching, all in one place. Enjoy personalized content recommendations based on your watch history, quick access to a variety of content, and easier control of connected devices.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

New Magic Remote

More like a magic wand.

The redesigned Magic Remote has an ergonomic design that's easy to hold, and its point and scroll system allows faster searching. Built-in AI provides easy access to services, while hotkeys for major content providers give you shortcuts to all your favorites.

*NFC support may differ by model.

Voice Command

Your central hub of convenience.

LG ThinQ allows simple command and control of your Home IoT ecosystem with natural voice recognition*. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, you can control your LG OLED TV with your voice and access entertainment faster.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
**Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
***Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
****Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*****Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

This is a Web AR simulation image of LG OLED TV. Mobile phone images are overlapped on a minimalist space. There is a QR code at the bottom right.

Virtually place
true-to-scale TVs.

Virtually place<br>true-to-scale TVs. INSTALL NOW

*LG TV & Audio AR Experience is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

This is an explanatory image of a simulator that allows you to place all LG TV models in a virtual space.

Virtually preview life-size
Space & TVs.

Virtually preview life-size<br>Space & TVs. INSTALL NOW

This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.

Expand to find the right TV for you.

Table Caption
Features Z1 G1 C1
The Zenith of LG OLED TV
The Zenith of LG OLED TV
Our Greatest 4K OLED TV
Our Greatest 4K OLED TV
Our Most Chosen OLED TV
Our Most Chosen OLED TV
Display 8K (7680x4320) 88 (223cm) / 77 (195cm) 4K (3840x2160) 77 (195cm) / 65 (164cm) / 55 (139cm) 4K (3840x2160) 83 (210cm) / 77 (195cm) / 65 (164cm) / 55 (139cm) / 48 (121cm)
Audio 88 (223cm): 4.2ch / 80W, 77 (195cm): 4.2ch / 60W 4.2ch / 60W 2.2ch / 40W
Stand 88 (223cm): stand, 77 (195cm): Wall-mount Wall Mount Wall Mount/Table Top
Processor α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
Processing AI Picture Pro(8K), AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro
Color 100% Color Fidelity / Color Volume 100% Color Fidelity / Color Volume 100% Color Fidelity / Color Volume
Eye Comfort Low-blue light, Flicker-free Low-blue light, Flicker-free Low-blue light, Flicker-free
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
Bandwidth 4 x HDMI 2.1*, 8K 60P, 4K 120P 4 x HDMI 2.1*, 4K 120P 4 x HDMI 2.1*, 4K 120P
HDMI features ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC
VRR VRR / NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync VRR / NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync VRR / NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync
Gaming Game optimizer/Dashboard / HGiG Game optimizer/Dashboard / HGiG Game optimizer/Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Voice Control Hands-free Voice control/Magic Remote Hands-free Voice control/Magic Remote Magic Remote
Platform webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0, Magic Tap
WHERE TO BUY WHERE TO BUY WHERE TO BUY
Table Caption
Features B1 A1
A Brilliant All-round OLED TV
A Brilliant All-round OLED TV
An Accessible OLED TV for everyone
An Accessible OLED TV for everyone
Display 4K (3840x2160) 77 (195cm) / 65 (164cm) / 55 (139cm) 4K (3840x2160) 77 (195cm) / 65 (164cm) / 55 (139cm) / 48 (121cm)
Audio 2.2ch / 40W 2.0ch / 20W
Stand Wall Mount/Table Top Wall Mount/Table Top
Processor α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
Processing AI Picture, AI Sound AI Picture, AI Sound
Color 100% Color Fidelity / Color Volume 100% Color Fidelity / Color Volume
Eye Comfort Low-blue light, Flicker-free Low-blue light, Flicker-free
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
Bandwidth 2x HDMI 2.1* / 2x HDMI 2.0*,4K 120P 3 x HDMI 2.0*, 4K 60P
HDMI features ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC
VRR VRR / NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync -
Gaming Game optimizer/Dashboard / HGiG Game optimizer/Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Voice Control Magic Remote Magic Remote
Platform webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0
WHERE TO BUY WHERE TO BUY

*Magic Tap feature may differ by region or country.
**HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0 Bandwidth Ports.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Dimming Technology

    Self Lighting Pixel

  • Eye Comfort Display

    Yes

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes

  • HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • Perfect Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Face Enhancing

    Yes* (Face Enhancing)

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced color & contrast enhancer

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Quad Step NR

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Billion Rich Color

    Yes

  • True Color Accuracy

    Pro

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    AI 4K Upscaler

  • Motion Pro

    OLED

GAMING FEATURES

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 FPS

  • G-Sync Compatible

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync premium™

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    1 ms

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG AI ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Google Assistant (Built-in)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Alexa (Built-in)

  • Apple

    Apple Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit

  • AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Scene Analysis

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • AI Functions

    AI UX, AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit, Conversational AI

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS Smart TV

  • WebOS Home

    New (Full Screen)

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

  • Magic Tap

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    40W

  • Sub Woofer

    Yes (20W)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Front Firing

  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveling

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    WiSA 2.1ch (Separate Dongle to be purchased)

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi Standard

    Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Share & Control

    Yes

  • Mobile Connection Overlay

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    1 (Rear) / 3 (Side)

  • USB Ports

    2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input

    1 (Rear, RF)

  • LAN

    1 (Rear)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Rear)

  • Headphone Out

    1 (Rear)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    Under 0.5 W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg

    32.3

  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg

    41.6

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    56.0

  • Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm

    1851 x 1062 x 55.3

  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm

    1851 x 1092 x 279

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes (MR21N)

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    Indonesia

  • Manufactured By

    PT LG ELECTRONICS INDONESIA,KAWASAN MM2100 BLOK G CIBITUNG BEKASI - JAWA BARAT, INDONESIA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics
    A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative
    IND Estate, Mathura Road
    New Delhi -110044
    (India )

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

PICKS FOR YOU:

*Because of continuous innovation in product, LGEIL reserve the right to withdraw and change features and specifications without prior notice.

 



*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

 

LG TV, Computers, Appliances and Air Conditioners with LG and its range of products. Begin by transforming your TV viewing experience and enjoy the thrill of premium TV/Audio/Video, with LG India’s superior TV viewing technology. Enjoy the next level TV viewing with widest range of Nanocell TVs, LED and OLED TVs , 4K Resolution, and Smart TV. Now browse guilt free with powerful operating system to your rescue and shine professionally with latest computer products powered by Blu-ray technology. Your household chores will never seem a burden with LG’s premium home appliances. Choose from microwave ovens , Side By Side Refrigerators, Dishwashers, top and front load washing machines including the revolutionary Twin Wash machines, air conditioners, air dehumidifiers, LED lighting and host of other efficient functional devices. With LG’s efficient Water Purifiers and Vacuum Cleaners, you will always remain fit and healthy, free from all harmful bacteria. Keep track of every move and let LG’s professional equipment leave a lasting impression behind your back. The range includes LG commercial TVs, Commercial monitors, projectors ,video conference call systems and security cameras. Breathe a sigh of relief and experience bacteria-free purified air with LG India’s innovative air conditioner technology. Be it the mosquito repellent split air conditioner or superior functioning of commercial and floor standing air conditioners, ceiling cassette, ceiling concealed duct type and HRV cooling solutions.

Buy LG OLED TVs: Experience the Future of Television

LG OLED TVs represent the pinnacle of television technology, delivering exceptional picture quality, cutting-edge features, and a sleek, modern design.

With LG OLED self-lit pixels, it produces perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and over a billion rich colors, resulting in impressively true images that will transport you to another world.

 

LG OLED TV - A Perfect Choice for Ultimate Home Entertainment Experience

LG meticulously crafts a diverse range of OLED TVs to cater to every preference and budget. Users can swivel through the catalogue to find a suitable OLED TV for their living room.

 

LG SIGNATURE OLED: At the top of LG's OLED TV range, the SIGNATURE series embodies innovation and technological prowess. Here's a glimpse into its exceptional features:

• World's first and only rollable TV, revolutionising the concept of home entertainment.

• Self-lit pixels enable perfect black, infinite contrast, and unparalleled colours.

• Intelligent processor, meticulously optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience.

• Dolby Atmos, a groundbreaking surround sound technology, immerses you in a cinematic soundscape.

Thin, lightweight design, seamlessly blending into any living space, enhancing the overall look and feel of your room

 

OLED evo: Unveiling a significant leap in brightness and picture quality compared to traditional TVs, OLED evo TVs redefine the boundaries of home entertainment. Here are some of its noteworthy features:

• Brighter pixels result in a more vibrant and captivating picture

• Wider colour gamut, producing more realistic and lifelike colours

• Enhanced energy efficiency, promoting environmental sustainability

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of elegance to your home

 

OLED: Standard OLED TVs offer exceptional picture quality at an attractive price point.

Their key features include:

• Perfect black and infinite contrast, delivering stunning visuals with unparalleled depth

• Self-lit pixels ensure wide viewing angles for an immersive experience across the room

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an enhanced viewing experience

• Slim, sleek design, complementing any interior décor

 

QNED: QNED TVs seamlessly blend quantum dot technology with LG's NanoCell technology, delivering a remarkable viewing experience. Here are some of their notable features:

• Quantum dot technology produces vibrant and captivating colours

• NanoCell technology ensures pure colours and wide viewing angles

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of sophistication to your living space.

 

Ultra Large TVs: LG's Ultra Large TVs transport you into the heart of the action, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience. Their key features include:

• Expansive sizes up to 88 inches, creating a cinematic experience in your home

• 4K or 8K resolution, offering four times and 16 times the detail of Full HD, respectively

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience

• Slim, sleek design, making a bold statement in any living space

 

NanoCell: NanoCell TVs employ tiny nanoparticles to filter out impurities, delivering pure, vibrant colours. Here are some of their notable features:

 

• Pure, vibrant colours, ensure a captivating viewing experience

• Wide viewing angles, maintaining picture quality from any position in the room

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an enhanced viewing experience

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of elegance to any home

 

Multiple Options for Home Entertainment

Factors such as budget, picture quality, your living space, and others influence your decision to buy a TV. LG, as one of the premium global electronics brands, has taken these factors into account. You can find OLED TVs with flexible price ranges and different specifications & pick the best-suited one according to your requirements.

 

Features of LG OLED TVs

LG OLED TVs are packed with innovative features that set them apart from other brands in the market. Let's delve into some of the key features that make LG OLED TVs the best for home entertainment:

 

• Perfect Black: OLED TVs utilise self-lit pixels, enabling each pixel to turn on or off individually. This groundbreaking technology results in perfect black, infinite contrast, and stunning colours that set new standards in picture quality.

• 4K and 8K resolution: LG OLED TVs are available in both 4K and 8K resolution, offering four times and 16 times the detail of Full HD, respectively. This incredible resolution delivers unparalleled sharpness, clarity, and lifelike visuals, immersing you in the heart of the action.

• Intelligent processor: LG OLED TVs are equipped with an intelligent processor that meticulously analyses the content you are watching and optimises the picture and sounds accordingly. This advanced technology enhances every detail, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience tailored to your specific content.

• Dolby Atmos: LG OLED TVs support Dolby Atmos, a groundbreaking surround sound technology that creates an immersive, cinematic sound experience. Dolby Atmos utilises height channels to deliver sound from above, enveloping you in a multidimensional symphony of sound.

• Thin, sleek design: LG OLED TVs are renowned for their incredibly thin and sleek designs, seamlessly blending into any living space. Their minimalist aesthetic complements any interior décor, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to your home.

 

Why Buy an LG OLED TV?

LG OLED TVs transcend the boundaries of traditional TVs, evolving into smart TVs that offer a multitude of benefits beyond simply displaying video. These benefits include access to streaming apps, voice control, smart home compatibility, web browsing, and enhanced productivity.

 

• Access to streaming apps: Smart OLED TVs have built-in access to all your favourite streaming apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. It means you can enjoy your favourite shows and movies without connecting to an external streaming device.

• Voice control: Smart OLED TVs can be controlled with your voice using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. You can control your TV hands-free, making it even more convenient.

• Smart home compatibility: Smart OLED TVs can be integrated with your smart home system so you can control your TV with your smart home devices. For example, you can use your voice to turn on your TV, adjust the volume, or change the channel.

• Web browsing: Smart OLED TVs have a built-in web browser, so you can browse the internet from your TV. It is great for catching up on the news or checking your social media.

• Enhanced productivity: Smart OLED TVs can also be used for enhanced productivity. For example, you can use your TV to connect to a video conference or to view documents.

If you are looking for the best possible TV experience, LG OLED is the way to go. LG OLED TVs offer stunning picture quality, advanced features, and a sleek design. They are also smart TVs that can do much more than just display video. Whether it is movie night at home, a cricket match, or simply want to listen to music - OLED smart TVs make it happen in the most entertaining way possible.

 

LG OLED TVs for Every Budget

The price of LG OLED TVs varies as they come in different sizes and styles that fit your needs and budget. Whether you are selecting a large OLED TV for your living room or a smaller OLED TV for your bedroom, there is an LG OLED TV that is perfect for you.

 

Copyright © 2009-2024 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved

This is LG Electronics official website. If you want to connect to LG Corp., or other LG affiliates, please click (opens in a new tab)
LG Jeong-Do Management Ethics Hotline (opens in a new tab)