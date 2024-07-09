We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**Bottom Bracket for all QNED and Full Back Cover for QNED85(65(165.1cm)/ 55(139.7cm)/ 50(127cm)) are made with recycled plastic.
***All QNED90, QNED85, and 86/75/65/55/50QNED80 models are certified “Environmentally Evaluated".