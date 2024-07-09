Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 65 (164 cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | 120 Hz | Dolby Vision & Atmos | WebOS  

65QNED90SQA

LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 65 (164 cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | 120 Hz | Dolby Vision & Atmos | WebOS  

LG 65QNED90SQAA front view of the LG QNED TV with infill image and product logo on
QNED Lit Up, Scaled Up

See Pure Colors Even Richer

Experience color that's out of this world with QNED Color Pro powered by Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology.

Get 3 free months of Apple Music

Get 3 free months
of Apple Music

Over 100 million songs, all ad-free.

Plus experience Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for sound that surrounds you.

Get 3 free months<br>of Apple Music Know More

*Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos is supported on select LG devices. Offer expires 4/30/2025. Offer available in the Apple Music app on select 2018-2024

LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME Go TV models, 2022-2024 LG MyView™ Smart Monitor models. New and qualified returning subscribers only.

Apple Music automatically renews at your region’s price per month after promotion until cancelled. Compatible products and services and minimum age required. Terms apply.

Mini LEDs

Mini lights, mega contrast

Thousands of tiny backlights fill the screen delivering sharp, bright images with incredible detail.
*The number of MiniLED blocks is based on the 86” QNED99 model.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.

Precision Dimming Pro &
Ultra Contrast

Advanced dimming technology, with deep learning algorithms and close to a thousand individual dimming blocks, creates a more natural on-screen image with sharper contrast and enhanced brightness while minimizing halo effect.

There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a beautiful bunch of colorful flowers on black background on both TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
α7 Gen5 AI Processor

With power
comes great performance

Using deep-learning algorithms, the smart α7 Gen5 AI Processor optimizes picture and sound.

AI Picture Pro

The perfect picture is more attainable than ever with AI Picture Pro. Upgraded AI Super Upscaling uses AI technology to analyze and recover lost information from low-resolution content to ensure everything you watch is at its best.

LG 65QNED90SQA A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.

AI Sound Pro

Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.

LG 65QNED90SQA AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Super Slim Design

QNED has an even slimmer design than before for maximum space efficiency.

LG 65QNED90SQA A close-up shot of the corner of the display highlights the slim design.

*Applied models may vary by region.

Get Complete Entertainment with Superior Sound

LG 65QNED90SQA A person sitting on a sofa is enjoying a movie on a big TV on the wall.

True Cinema

Home Cinema That Rivals the Theatre

Enjoy a breathtakingly cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home with LG QNED.

Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro

The latest Dolby solutions bring you upgraded picture and sound across an even wider range of content while HDR10 Pro automatically improves contrast for greater clarity even in regular HDR content.
*QNED90 feature Dolby Vision IQ & Doby Atmos.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

LG 65QNED90SQA A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.

Expertly Enhanced Picture

HDR10 Pro uses Dynamic Tone Mapping to automatically improve the contrast and clarity of your content frame by frame.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

FILMMAKER Mode

View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. This mode preserves the original colors, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.

LG 65QNED90SQA A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

LG 65QNED90SQA LG 65qned80sra There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. There are images of Netflix's Wednesday, Apple TV's TED LASSO, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, Disney Plus's National Treasure, PRIME VIDEO's The rings of power, sky showtime's TOP GUN, and LG CHANNELS' leopard.

Entertainment

Endless Content On Demand

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG QNED.

*Supported services may differ by country.
*Number of channels and available content may vary by product and region.

LG Soundbar

Perfectly Paired for Entertainment

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to work seamlessly with your LG TV, pairing up to deliver the perfect entertainment experience.

LG 65QNED90SQA The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.

*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

LG 65QNED90SQA There is a big TV on the wall and you can see the racing game screen in the screen. In front of the TV, you can see the hands and controllers of the person who focuses on the game.

Advanced Gaming

Unlock Gaming Greatness

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming.

4K 120Hz & ALLM & eARC

'Take gaming to the next level with smooth, synchronized graphics. Reduce motion blur and ghosting with 4K 120Hz HDR, as well as ALLM and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications.

LG 65QNED90SQA There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Game Optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.

LG 65QNED90SQA Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.

*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

 

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*'Game Dashboard' is activated only when both “Game Optimizer” and “Game Dashboard” is “ON”

LG 65QNED90SQA There is QNED TV standing in front of red wall – inscreen image shows a basketball game with two players playing game. Right below, there are two boxes of image. On left says VRR OFF and shows a blurry image of the same image and on the right says VRR ON and shows the same image.

Leave Lag Behind

Enjoy fast, smooth gameplay and less input lag with VRR.

LG 65QNED90SQA There are two TVs facing opposite. On left TV shows a fast driving racing car that seems quite blurry while on right TV shows a fast driving racing car but very clear.

Premium Gaming Performance

AMD FreeSync Premium enhances your gaming experience by reducing stuttering and tearing.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.

LG 65QNED90SQA An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Smart Functions For You

Bring convenience to your TV with personalized alerts, customized recommendations, and more. Smart features like All New Home give you a faster, more intuitive viewing experience.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

My Profile

See only what you want to see with a customizable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.
LG 65QNED90SQA The scene activating the My profile function is played on the TV screen.

Quick Card

Easily and quickly access apps and content that matter to you! You can even edit Quick Cards for different user profiles to make sure your favorite content stays close at hand.
LG 65QNED90SQA The scene activating the Quick card function is played on the TV screen.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Amazon Alexa & AirPlay & HomeKit

Enjoy seamless connection and easy control of your LG TV with support for services like Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple Airplay and HomeKit, and Matter.

LG 65QNED90SQA The logo of matter

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/95/90 features hands-free voice control.

Multi View

Side By Side

Picture In Picture

Dual Monitor

Side By Side

Diversify your screen. With Side by Side, enjoy a wide range of content with two screens at once, and access more interactive services with LG Smart Cam.

Picture In Picture

With Picture in Picture, you can keep an eye on yourself and your content. Simply connect via your Smart Cam and easily check your form during home workouts.

Dual Monitor

Discover more ways to work with Double Input mode. Conveniently reference and access materials from two HDMI inputs simultaneously for the ultimate work setup.

*App/Input Combination availability can vary depending on the service.
*Picture/sound settings on both screens are the same.
*'LG Fitness' has Picture In Picture mode function with USB cam in app.
*Image output limited to one screen.

LG Smart Cam

With easy TV installation and a slim design, LG Smart Cam makes your remote meetings a breeze to put on the big screen.

LG 65QNED90SQA An image showing a close-up view of an LG Smart Cam installed on a TV in beige-colored space.

LG 65QNED90SQA A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.

*LG Smart Cam is sold separately.

LG 65QNED90SQA A QNED packaging box is placed on pink, green background and there is grass growing and butterflies coming out from its inside.

Sustainable QNED

Packaging That Makes a Difference

LG QNED's redesigned packaging uses single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

Print

All Spec

PLATFORM

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Main Processor (SoC)

    α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • BLU Type

    Mini LED

DISPLAY

  • Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Screen Size

    65

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Color QNED / NanoCell

    QNED

  • Color / Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color Pro

  • Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors

    Yes

  • Contrast / Dimming

    Precision Dimming Pro

  • Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 120Hz

VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY

  • AI Picture Pro

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • HEVC

    4K@120p, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • FreeSync Compatible

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre )

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 9 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Speaker (Sound Output)

    40W
    (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.2 ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
    (Refer to manual)

  • SoundBar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Airplay2

    Yes

  • Next Picks

    Yes

  • Magic Explorer

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Apps (LG Store)

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes
    (Required Bluetooth)

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes

  • Family settings

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T
    ISDB-T(Philippines Only)

  • Cable

    Yes (Differ by region)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    Yes

  • Teletext Page

    Yes(2000 page)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.1 / HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • USB

    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Side, Phone jack type) (only)

  • RF In

    1 (Rear, RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Side)

  • IR Blaster

    Yes

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
    (Differ by region)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes (Differ by region)

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR22 (NFC)

  • Battereis

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Slim Bracket Compatible

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

  • Naver Clova

    Yes (Only)

  • Kakao i

    Yes (Only)

  • Who.Where.What?

    Yes (Only)

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Imported By

    Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

What people are saying

