LG QNED TV QNED99 86 (218cm) 8K Smart MiniLED TV | TV Wall Design| WebOS | ThinQ AI | Dolby Vision

86QNED99SQB

front view

See Pure Colors Even Richer

Experience color that's out of this world with the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell.
Get 3 free months of Apple Music

Get 3 free months
of Apple Music

Over 100 million songs, all ad-free.

Plus experience Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for sound that surrounds you.

Get 3 free months<br>of Apple Music Know More

*Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos is supported on select LG devices. Offer expires 4/30/2025. Offer available in the Apple Music app on select 2018-2024

LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME Go TV models, 2022-2024 LG MyView™ Smart Monitor models. New and qualified returning subscribers only.

Apple Music automatically renews at your region’s price per month after promotion until cancelled. Compatible products and services and minimum age required. Terms apply.

Mini LEDs

Mini lights, mega contrast

Thousands of tiny backlights fill the screen delivering sharp, bright images with incredible detail.

*QNED99/95/90/85 feature MiniLEDs.
*The number of MiniLED blocks is based on the 86 (218cm) QNED99 model.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.

Precision Dimming Pro+ &
Ultra Contrast

With our most advanced dimming technology and thousands of individual dimming blocks, LG QNED uses powerful deep-learning algorithms to improve contrast ratio and enhance brightness for sharp natural imagery while minimizing halo effect.

There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colorful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.

100% Color Volume

LG QNED's certified color reproduction technology delivers rich colors that remain vivid and accurate even at high brightness levels.
A very colorful digital paint image is divided into two sector – on left is a less vivid image and on right is a more vivid image. On left bottom the text says 70% color volume and on right says 100% color volume.

There are two RGB color distribution graph in triangular pole shape. One on left is 70% color volume and one on right is 100% color volume that is fully distributed. The text between the two graphs says Bright and Dark. There is a Intertek certified logo right below.

100% Color Consistency

Thanks to the TV's advanced color technology, colors can be seen without distortion even when viewed from wide angles.
On left side, there is a front view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow colored balloons on screen. Text says “Front” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area. On right side, there is a side view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow colored balloons on screen. Text says “plus, minus 30 degree view” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area.

*QNED99/95/90/85 feature 100% Color Volume.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*70% Color Volume refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*QNED 99/95/90 feature 100% Color Consistency.
*Certified by Intertek that 100% Color Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 by 18 color Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*All models supporting 100% Color Consistency have been certified by Intertek.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*The number of blocks is based on the 86 (218cm) QNED99 model.
*QNED99/95/90(86 (218cm)) feature Precision Dimming Pro+.
*QNED 99/95/90/85 feature Ultra Contrast.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Ultra-large Screen

When we said big,
we meant it

Take your viewing to the next level with vibrant
QNED color in stunning 8K on an ultra-large screen.
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K

We put the pro in processor

Our most advanced processor yet, the α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K, delivers a truly powerful experience.
*QNED99/95 feature the α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K.

AI Picture Pro

The perfect picture is closer than ever with AI Picture Pro. The upgraded AI 8K Upscaling and AI Tone Mapping enhance contrast and resolution for optimal detail, while Fore/Background Effect Enhancement and Dynamic Vivid maximize depth of field and color expression for outstandingly lifelike images.
There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.

AI Sound Pro

Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.
A TV screen shows a very bright Ferris wheel in night and there is a visual effect of sound on left and right side of a TV.

AI 8K Upscaling

The powerful processor uses modern AI technologies to analyze and restore lost information from low-resolution content, transforming it into stunningly clear 8K.
There is an image of textures of bright iridescent feathers of a fairy bird of lilac color. The image is split into two – the left part is a less vivid one and the right part is a more vivid one and says AI 8K upscaling on right top part with Processor chip image.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*QNED99/95 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED90/85/80 feature AI 4K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*QNED99/95 feature α9 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix.
*QNED90/85/80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Featured only in 8K models (QNED99/95).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Multi-tone mapping intelligently analyzes each area of the frame to enhance contrast and increase the level of detail you see in real-time.

There is a image of inside of blue dark cave and there is a processor chip image on right bottom corner. There is a same visual of blue dark cave right below but a more pale version.

*QNED99/95 feature Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.
*QNED90/85/80 feature Dynamic Tone Mapping.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

ThinQ AI & WebOS

Smart has never
been this simple

See how convenient TV can be with personalized alerts, recommendations, smart assistants, and more.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

Support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more make controlling your TV and connected devices quicker and more convenient than before.
There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

Sports Alert

Don't miss out on the latest news from your favorite teams and leagues, even when watching other content with real-time updates and reminders for all the big games.
There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".

Room-to-Room Sharing

Start a movie in the living room, finish it in the bedroom with Room-to-Room sharing. Content can be freely moved across connected TVs throughout your home for an uninterrupted experience.
A TV hanging on living room shows a sky with bird flying. TV turns off and the scene changes to show a TV hanging on bedroom and TV turns on and the TV shows the same scene of a sky with bird flying.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/95/90 features hands-free voice control.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

*Main TV (Content Sending): 2022 TV based on α9 Gen5 AI Processor (QNED99/95) (Available from the first half of 2022).
*Sub TV (Content Receiving): 2022 models (Available from the first half of 2022).
*Only TVs connected to the same WiFi AP can be synced.
*Support for Room-to-Room Sharing may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Always Ready

Even when the screen is off, LG QNED is ready to respond to your questions at a moment's notice. It can even display your photographs and other lifestyle content when you're not watching TV.

A TV screen shows a Tomorrow’s weather.

*QNED99/95/90 feature Always Ready.

True Cinema

Performance that steals
the show

Enjoy a breathtakingly cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home with LG QNED.
*High Dynamic Range (HDR10) content required for this function.

Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro

The latest Dolby solutions bring you upgraded picture and sound across an even wider range of content while HDR10 Pro automatically improves contrast for greater clarity even in regular HDR content.

FILMMAKER MODE

View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. The mode preserves the original colors, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Dolby Vision IQ & Doby Atmos.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

Powerful Gaming

So much more
power to play with

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Game Optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.
An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.

4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC, & VRR

Take gaming to the next level with support for Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz, and VRR, ALLM, and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications, to reduce motion blur and ghosting and deliver smooth, synchronized graphics in high resolution.
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*QNED99/90/85/80 feature 4K 120Hz and VRR.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Enjoy fast-paced gameplay with minimal tearing, stuttering, and input lag thanks to support for AMD FreeSync Premium on LG QNED.

There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.

*QNED99/90/85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

OTT Services

Home to all your favorite streams

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG QNED.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Eco Packaging

Just one more thing to love about QNED

LG QNED's packaging has been redesigned using single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD 7680 x 4320

  • Display Type

    8K QNED MiniLED

  • Dimming Technology

    Precision Dimming Pro+

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K

  • Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 120Hz

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes

  • HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

  • Dynamic Vivid

    Yes

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color Pro

  • Billion Rich Color

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    AI 8K Upscaler

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

GAMING FEATURES

  • FreeSync Compatible

    Yes

  • HGiG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Game Genre

    Yes

  • Game Dashboard

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG AI ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • AI Functions

    AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS Smart TV

  • My Profile (Content Recommendation)

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

  • Magic Tap

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

  • Multi view

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    60W

  • Sub Woofer

    Yes (20W)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveling

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    2 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

  • USB Ports

    2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input

    1 (Rear, RF)

  • LAN

    1 (Rear)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Rear)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 200~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    Under 0.5 W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg

    54.9

  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg

    55.9

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    68.9

  • Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm

    1917 x 1098 x 29.9

  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm

    1917 x 1162 x 359

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    Indonesia

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics
    A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative
    IND Estate, Mathura Road
    New Delhi -110044
    (India )

  • Manufactured By

    PT LG ELECTRONICS INDONESIA,KAWASAN MM2100 BLOK G CIBITUNG BEKASI - JAWA BARAT, INDONESIA

What people are saying

