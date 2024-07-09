Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SIGNATURE OLED R 65 (164 cm) Rollable 4K Smart TV

OLED65R1PTA

LG SIGNATURE OLED R 65 (164 cm) Rollable 4K Smart TV

front view




LG OLED65R1PTA Television Design

A New Horizon in Television Design

LG SIGNATURE ROLLABLE OLED TV

A work of art. A jaw-dropping experience. Enter LG's vision for the future of TV with the LG SIGNATURE OLED R.
LG SIGNATURE ROLLABLE OLED TV Learn More

Roll Out The Future With
LG OLED TV

Introducing, World's First Rollable TV by LG with Shahrukh Khan. Experience the harmony of art & technology in this epitome of luxury.
ROLLABLE OLED DESIGN

A Revolutionary New Experience

The world's first and only rollable TV has arrived.
SELF-LIT OLED Technology

All Your Dreams Rolled into One

An ultra-thin screen rolls into a state-of-the-art sound system. This unbelievable display is only possible with OLED's self-lit pixel technology.

LG OLED65R1PTA SELF-LIT OLED Technology

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160

  • Display Type

    4K Rollable OLED

  • Dimming Technology

    Self Lighting Pixel

  • Eye Comfort Display

    Yes

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes

  • HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • Perfect Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Face Enhancing

    Yes* (Face Enhancing)

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced color & contrast enhancer

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Quad Step NR

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Billion Rich Color

    Yes

  • True Color Accuracy

    Pro

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    AI 4K Upscaler

  • Motion Pro

    OLED

GAMING FEATURES

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 FPS

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    1 ms

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG AI ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Google Assistant (Built-in)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Alexa (Built-in)

  • Apple

    Apple Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit

  • AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Scene Analysis

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • AI Functions

    AI UX, AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit, Conversational AI

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS Smart TV

  • WebOS Home

    New (Full Screen)

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

  • Magic Tap

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    100W

  • Sub Woofer

    Yes (40W)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Front Firing

  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveling

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    WiSA 2.1ch (Separate Dongle to be purchased)

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi Standard

    Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Share & Control

    Yes

  • Mobile Connection Overlay

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    4 (Rear)

  • USB Ports

    3 (Rear)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input

    1 (Rear, RF)

  • LAN

    1 (Rear)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Rear)

  • Headphone Out

    1 (Rear)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    Under 0.5 W

DIMENSION SET

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    1592 x 1276.3 x 266 mm

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1750 x 750 x 420 mm

  • Stand (W x D)

    1592 x 266 mm

  • Weight (TV + Stand) in Kg

    91.0

  • Weight (W/Carton) in Kg

    109.0

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes (Signature PM21)

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Inc.
    168, SUCHUL-DAERO, GUMI-SI GYEONG SANGBUK-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, NA, GYEONGSANGBUK-DO, South Korea

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics
    A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative
    IND Estate, Mathura Road
    New Delhi -110044
    (India )

