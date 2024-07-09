Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED Z2 88 (223cm) 8K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | WebOS | Dolby Vision

OLED88Z2PSA

OLED88Z2PSA

front view

Rollable-shahrukh




The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

2022 CES Innovation Award Logo.

CES 2022 Innovation Award

LG Z2

Honoree of the Digital Imaging and Photography category1.

Experience the exceptional with 8K OLED.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

SELF-LIT OLED 8K

The finest definition of display.

Beyond watching television, feel like you're watching real life before your eyes. LG OLED Z2 brings the deep rich colors of self-lit OLED together with the vastness of 8K. 33 million pixels illuminate independently for immense immersion.
LG Z2 OLED88Z2PSA self-lit OLED

α9 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 8K uses Body and Object Enhancing to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame. Foreground and Background Enhancing maximizes the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.
*Screen images simulated.

Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.

*Screen images simulated.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

The details set the tone.

All-new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro goes deeper to improve the picture. Previously, it elevated just the frames. Now, the technique hones in on over 5000 blocks across the screen for more vivid HDR down to each last detail.

*Screen images simulated.

Immersive Surround Sound

Sounds like you're in the scene.

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you, just like you're the main character of the movie.

LG Z2 OLED88Z2PSA Immersive Surround Sound

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favorite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Design

Flex your display.

No more hiding your television. With an unbelievably slim design, it fits seamlessly. Choose the 77 (195cm) Gallery Design that's flush against the wall5. Or the 88 (223cm) model with a Floor Stand to sit boldly in your space.
LG Z2 OLED88Z2PSA Design

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.
LG Z2 OLED88Z2PSA True Cinema Experience

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.>

Entertainment

All your favorites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and many more, something exciting is always showing.
LG Z2 OLED88Z2PSA Entertainment

*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.

Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
LG Z2 OLED88Z2PSA Ultimate Gaming

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.

Sustainability

Made with the planet in mind.

Made of composite materials and UL ECV-certified recycled plastics, C2 is now 39% lighter. This SGS-certified TV has a high recycling rate, lack of hazardous substances like Cd and InP, and is energy efficient. It’s also Carbon Trust certified for reduced carbon emissions, from production to disposal, and boxed with just enough packaging to get to you safely — a single recyclable cardboard box.
Made with the planet in mind. OUR MISSION FOR THE PLANET

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.

 

 

1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
3.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
4.Supported service may differ by country.

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD 7680 x 4320

  • Display Type

    8K OLED

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Eye Comfort Display

    Yes

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes (with Precision Detail)

  • HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Pro)

  • Dynamic Vivid

    Yes

  • Perfect Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Billion Rich Color

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    AI 8K Upscaler

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion

GAMING FEATURES

  • G-Sync Compatible

    Yes

  • FreeSync™ Compatible

    Yes

  • HGiG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Game Genre

    Yes

  • Game Dashboard

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG AI ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • Scene Analysis

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • AI Functions

    AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS Smart TV

  • My Profile (Content Recommendation)

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

  • Magic Tap

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

  • Multi view

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    80W

  • Sub Woofer

    Yes (40W)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Front Firing

  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveling

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    4 (Side)

  • USB Ports

    1 (Bottom) / 2 (Side)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input

    1 (Bottom)

  • LAN

    1 (Bottom)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Bottom)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 200-240V~50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    Under 0.5 W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg

    42.0

  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg

    104.0

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    151.0

  • Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm

    1961 x 1120 x 49.9

  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm

    1961 x 1456 x 281

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes (PM22GN)

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics
    A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative
    IND Estate, Mathura Road
    New Delhi -110044
    (India )

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS INC.,
    168, SUCHUL-DAERO, GUMI-SI GYEONG
    SANGBUK-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, NA,
    GYEONGSANGBUK-DO, South Kore

What people are saying

