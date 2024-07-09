We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LM63 32 (81.28cm) Full HD TV
A new level of Full HD
This image is a dense natural forest where a river flows in the middle of Top View. This is an image that describes HD.
A view that's naturally better
This card describes the picture quality. It is an image of a colorful sunset in a lake surrounded by forests.
*LP50 does not support Active HDR.
Where every genre sounds its best
This card describes the sound quality It is an image of a girl smiling brightly in celebration.
Simple yet sophisticated design
A TV that shows a river flowing in the dense forest of Top View from a modern and simple house setting.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
How images are brought to life
This card describes the quad core processor. The image of a colorful flower bed around a castle.
*LP50 does not support Quad Core Processor.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
***LP50 does not support AI ThinQ.
More like a magic wand.
*Magic remote availability differs by country.
**LP50 does not support Magic Remote.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*****Voice recognition only works with the magic remote when bluetooth is on.
******AI ThinQ only.
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Resolution
Full HD 1920 x 1080
-
Display Type
Smart LED
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG AI ThinQ™
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
AI Functions
AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Operating System
LG webOS Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Direct Keys (Apps)
Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
20W
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
2 (Side) /1 (Rear)
-
USB Ports
2 (Side)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
ARC (HDMI 1)
-
RF Input
1 (Rear)
-
LAN
1 (Rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Rear)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 1.4
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
-
Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
5.1
-
Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
5.1
-
Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
6.3
-
Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
736 x 437 x 82.9
-
Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
736 x 464 x 180
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Yes (MR21)
-
e-manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
