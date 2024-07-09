Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG LED TV LR65 32 (81.28cm) AI Smart HD TV | WebOS | ThinQ AI | Resolution Upscaler | HDR10

32LR656BPSA

LG LED TV LR65 32 (81.28cm) AI Smart HD TV | WebOS | ThinQ AI | Resolution Upscaler | HDR10

LG 32LR656BPSA A front view of the LG HD TV

LG 32LR656BPSA -A New Level of HD

A New Level of HD

LG's HD TVs display rich color, displaying your favorite content vividly and naturally.
α5 AI Processor Gen6

Boost Your Viewing Experience

α5 AI Processor Gen6 enhances the LG HD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

*LR65 feature α5 AI Processor Gen6.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

LG 32LR656BPSA A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

WOW Interface

Diversified Settings

When connected with an LG TV, your Sound Bar automatically switches to Sound Bar sound mode. Plus, enjoy 3 additional modes for the best sound experience.

LG 32LR656BPSA The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.

*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.

webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to Your Liking

From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolved around you.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

My Profile

Get tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Quick Card

Create dedicated cards for your favorite apps and services. Arrange them how you like, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content.

AI Concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history.

LG 32LR656BPSA A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.

*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

LG Smart Cam

With easy TV installation and a slim design, LG Smart Cam makes your remote meetings a breeze to put on the big screen.

LG 32LR656BPSA A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.

*LG Smart Cam is sold separately.

LG 32LR656BPSA A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

LG HD TV takes convenience to a new level with support for Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Matter. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with your voice.

LG 32LR656BPSA The logo of alexa built-in, The logo of works with Apple AirPlay, The logo of works with Apple Home, The logo of works with Matter.

*'Matter’ supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.

HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance color and clarity in every image. Be mesmerized by how realistic your content looks.

LG 32LR656BPSA An image shows bunch of iceberg and sky, left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of the image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘SDR’, on right top corner says ‘HDR10 Pro’.

LG 32LR656BPSA There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. There are images of Netflix's Wednesday, Apple TV's TED LASSO, Disney Plus's National Treasure and PRIME VIDEO's The rings of power.

Entertainment

Endless Content On Demand

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG HD TV.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Game Optimizer

HGiG

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the big names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

LG 32LR656BPSA A flower box upcycled using an LG HD monitor box packaging.

Greener for Better

LG HD TV's redesigned packaging uses single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    HD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    728 x 431 x 59.9

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    4.54

All Spec

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Display Resolution

    HD (1,366 x 768)

  • Display Type

    HD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor Gen6

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ready

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ready

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote

    Standard Remote

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AAA x 2EA)

AUDIO

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Imported By

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Net Quantity

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    2ea (supports eARC as specified in HDMI 2.1)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    812 x 510 x 134

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    5.9

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    728 x 431 x 59.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    728 x 457 x 164

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    588 x 164

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    4.54

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    4.6

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    200 x 200

