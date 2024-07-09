Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG LM56 43 (108.22 cm) Smart FHD TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG LM56 43 (108.22 cm) Smart FHD TV

43LM5600PTC

LG LM56 43 (108.22 cm) Smart FHD TV

(2)
front view

Live Smarter with LG Smart TV1

Live Smarter with LG Smart TV

Now enjoy your favourite movies & TV series on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and many more on your LG Smart TV with WebOS.

LG ThinQ AI Smart TV

All in One Smart TV

With the All in One Smart TV, many things become possible!

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

LG Full HD screen Smart TV

A New Level of Full-HD

A full HD screen delivers more accurate images in stunning resolution and vivid color.

LG Dynamic Color Enhancer Smart TV

Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.

*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.

Active HDR<br>for Incredible Detail1

Active HDR
for Incredible Detail

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.

DTS Virtual:X Adding<br>Another Dimension to Sound1

DTS Virtual:X Adding
Another Dimension to Sound

You will enjoy rich, flawless, multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers on your TV deliver sound from all angles.

Dolby Audio™<br>A Movie-like Sound Experience1

Dolby Audio™
A Movie-like Sound Experience

Experience clearer, more immersive theater-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.

Home at Your Command. <br>All in One Place.1

Home Dashboard

Home at Your Command.
All in One Place.

Using the intuitive Home Dashboard, you can access connected smart devices remotely from one big screen. Create your unique daily routine by using your TV as a dashboard.

Quad Core Processor, The Origin of Lifelike Images1

Quad Core Processor, The Origin of Lifelike Images

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.

Simple yet Sophisticated Design1

Simple yet Sophisticated Design

A thin bezel and stylish finish work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Live smarter with the new webOS

Enjoy more content through streaming services including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and more. And the newly added voice control feature allows you to control your home appliances with your voice.

*Launcher Bar may differ by region.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Think you know smart?<br>Think again.1

AI ThinQ

Think you know smart?
Think again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite built-in voice assistant to control your TV with just your voice or browse through all the OTT apps for latest content and movies.

*Availability of services may vary with regions/countries.

Multi-tasking

Multi Tasking

Don't miss on any moment while watching TV. Surf internet & watch TV simultaneously.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    Smart LED

  • Picture Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Active HDR

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Ch Speaker

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    Smart LED

  • Display Resolution

    Full HD 1920 x 1080

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Active HDR

GAMING

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    60 Hz

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    LG webOS

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Ch Speaker

CONNECTIVITY

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1 (Rear)

  • HDMI Input

    1 (Rear)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

PICKS FOR YOU: