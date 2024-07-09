LG LM56 43 (108.22 cm) Smart HD TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front image
LG 43LM5650PTA Live Smarter with LG Smart TV

Live Smarter with LG Smart TV

Now enjoy your favourite movies & TV series on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and many more on your LG Smart TV with WebOS.
LG 43LM5650PTA All in one

All in One Smart TV

With the All in One Smart TV, many things become possible!

LG 43LM5650PTA Full HD

A New Level of Full-HD

A full HD screen delivers more accurate images in stunning resolution and vivid color.
LG 43LM5650PTA Dynamic Color Enhancer

Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.

LG 43LM5650PTA Active HDR

Active HDR
for Incredible Detail

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.
LG 43LM5650PTA DTS Virtual X

DTS Virtual:X Adding
Another Dimension to Sound

You will enjoy rich, flawless, multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers on your TV deliver sound from all angles.
LG 43LM5650PTA Dolby Audio

Dolby Audio™
A Movie-like Sound Experience

Experience clearer, more immersive theater-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.
LG 43LM5650PTA Home Dashboard
Home Dashboard

Home at Your Command.
All in One Place.

Using the intuitive Home Dashboard, you can access connected smart devices remotely from one big screen. Create your unique daily routine by using your TV as a dashboard.
LG 43LM5650PTA Quad Core Processor

Quad Core Processor, The Origin of Lifelike Images

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.
LG 43LM5650PTA Design

Simple yet Sophisticated Design

A thin bezel and stylish finish work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.

Live smarter with the new webOS

Enjoy more content through streaming services including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and more. And the newly added voice control feature allows you to control your home appliances with your voice.

Live smarter with the new webOS1

Think you know smart?<br>Think again.1
AI ThinQ

Think you know smart?
Think again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite built-in voice assistant to control your TV with just your voice or browse through all the OTT apps for latest content and movies.

LG 43LM5650PTA Multi Tasking

Multi Tasking

Don't miss on any moment while watching TV. Surf internet & watch TV simultaneously.

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Full HD 1920 x 1080

  • Display Type

    Smart LED

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Color Enhancer

    Dynamic

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • AI Functions

    AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video

  • Connect With Alexa (external device)

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Ch Speaker

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Audio Output (rms)

    20W

  • Surround Sound

    DTS Virtual:X

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    2 (Side)

  • USB Ports

    1 (Side)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    ARC (HDMI 1)

  • RF Input

    1 (Rear)

  • LAN

    1 (Rear)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Rear)

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 1.4

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    0.5W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (without Stand) Kg

    8.0

  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg

    8.1

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    10.5

  • Set WXHXD (without Stand) mm

    977 x 575 x 80.8: (26.7)

  • Set WXHXD (with Stand) mm

    977 x 615 x 187

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Convential Remote

    Yes

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

  • Imported By

    Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

