LG Magic Remote for Select 2019 LG Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ
• Bluetooth based Remote
• Netflix and Prime Video Hot Keys Point, Click and Scroll
• Universal Control
• Single Click Access
• Mic Button for Voice Commands
DIMENSIONS
Size (L x W x H)
62.1 x 59.1 x 155 Centimeters
COMAPTIBALITY
Suitable For
- LG smart remote for AN-MR19BA, LG SMART REMOTE, LG MAGIC REMOTE ORIGINAL
- Bluetooth based remote, Netflix and Prime Video Hot Keys, Intuitive Mouse with pointing and wheel control
PRODUCT DETAILS
Net Quantity
1 N
Country of Origin
India
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.