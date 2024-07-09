We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED Gallery Stand
Learn how the Gallery Stand will add elegance to your space.
*The Gallery Stand requires a separate purchase.
**The Gallery Stand is only available with the OLED G1(66 (165.1cm), 55 (139.7cm)), OLED C1(66 (165.1cm), 55 (139.7cm)), OLED B1(66 (165.1cm), 55 (139.7cm)), OLED A1(66 (165.1cm), 55 (139.7cm))
COMPATIBLE LG TV MODELS
OLED Models
2021 : 65/55 G1, 65/55/48 C1, 65/55 B1, 65/55 A1.
2020 : 65/55 GX, 65/55/48 CX, 65/55 BX.
2019 : 65/55 C9, 65/55 B9
NanoCell Models
2021 : 55/65 NANO73, NANO75, NANO80, NANO83, QNED91
2020 : 55/65 NANO80, NANO86, NANO91
2019 : 55/65 SM8100, SM9000
UHD 4K Models
2021 : 55/65 UP7500, UP7550,UP7720,UP7740, UP7750, UP8000
2020 : 55/65 UN7190, UN7300, UN7350, UN8000
2019 : 55/65 UM7300, UM7600
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD)
1159 x 883 x 761
Shipping Dimensions
1271 x 221 x 876
Product Weight
6 Kg
Shipping Weight
10.4 Kg
