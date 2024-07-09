We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How do I choose the best TV for me?
OLED, QNED or UHD—which TV is best for you? Here's your guide to finding your perfect LG TV and the soundbar to match, whether it's a smart AI TV, an immersive big TV, or an extra colorful picture.
What’s most important to you when buying a TV?
Why do we need AI for a TV?
AI is the brain of your TV, it's a key to improve picture and sound quality, and usability. Our smartest AI, most advanced alpha 11 AI Processor learns your preferences for mind-blowing immersion.
**'The Smartest AI' refers to AI technology based on alpha 11 AI Processor 4K.
Want a brighter, crisper TV?
Improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture amplify brights by 150% for a briliantly clear and radiant picture.
Infinite Contrast with perfect black pixels delivers stunningly sharp picture quality.
*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83 inch OLED G4 and 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4. 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.
**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83 inch OLED G4 and 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4. 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.
***Brightness differs by series and size.
Meet OLED TVs with our smartest AI
*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
Want a TV with lifelike color?
Enter a stunning world of truly luminous color, as QNED Color technology fills ultra-big QNED TVs with a lustrous array of stunning shades for breathtakingly colorful clarity.
*QNED99 and QNED90 feature QNED Color Pro and 100% Color Volume, and QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 feature QNED Color.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as certified independently by Intertek.
***QNED99, QNED90, and QNED89 feature Precision Dimming Technology.
****QNED99 features Precision Dimming Pro+, QNED85 and QNED80 feature Advanced Local Dimming and Dimming Pro.
*****QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches, and QNED89 comes in a maximum of 98 inches.
******Applied models may vary by region.
Explore a bigger, more vibrant QNED TVs
How about a Smart TV with a smarter price?
The best choice for a multi-purpose second TV. Affordable UHD TVs bring exceptional value and quality. Enjoy your favorite content anywhere in the home.
Customize every moment with My Profile
Discover My Profile by easily creating custom profiles for each family member with personalized home screens featuring tailored content recommendations, elevating every experience.
One click accesses every destination
Experience the unparalleled convenience of Quick Card, effortlessly navigating you to your desired destination in an instant, be it your gaming haven, cherished playlists, or productive home office.
*Supported features, menus, and apps and available content may vary by country, product, network connectivity, and upon release.
**Separate subscriptions are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and their related services.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
*****10 profiles can be created and displayed on the home screen.
Explore our Smart UHD TVs with smarter price
Is a bigger TV better?
A bigger screen truly means better immersion. Go big to elevate your view with AI Super Upscaling and feel the deepest possible immersion in movies, sports, and games.
*The relationship between TV size and disances/angles are based on human visual fields.
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
**The service and league supported may vary by region and country.
***An internet connection is required.
*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***144Hz Mode applies to 65/77/83 inch evo M4, 55/65/77/83 inch G4 and is compatible with PC-connected content, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 excluded.
****144Hz of C4 only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*****Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
Meet our wide range of Ultra Big TVs
What's the best soundbar for my LG TV?
Crafted to perfectly complement LG TVs, LG Soundbars ensure you experience well-balanced audio every time you watch. Enjoy an enriched LG TV experience, from incredible sound quality to ease of use.
LG Soundbars complete your LG TV experience
Seamlessly integrate with your LG TV
Elevate your interior with our versatile, easy-install bracket, available wall-mounted or standing.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63
*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
******WOWCAST ready Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*******The availability of WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface or WOWCAST on LG Soundbar may vary by model, region and year of release. Please visit your local LG website to find out which LG Soundbar models support these features.
********All pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. The products' appearance may vary by actual use, settings and other factors.
*********Exclusive bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3 55, 65, 77 inches, QNED99/91/90/85/80 86, 75, 65, 55 inches. The models of compatible TVs and brackets may vary depending on the region.
Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair
