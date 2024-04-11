Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Highlights

Stream a variety of channels. Free.

LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels, puts a wide selection of live and

on-demand channels at your fingertips for free.

*Screen images simulated.
**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

An icon of a hand holding a credit card has a slash through it and the text "No payment" underneath. An icon of a subscription on a TV has a slash through it and the text "No subscription" underneath. An icon of a set-top box has a slash through it and the text "No set-top" underneath.

Free subscription

No cost. No contract. No cables.

All you need to do is tune in and start watching without worrying about hidden costs or installing a set-top box.

An LG TV has an overlay of the TV schedule displayed over the currently playing TV show.

Live channels

Browse for your next show easily without pausing

Explore an extensive selection of shows live on LG Channels and find your next watch without pausing or changing the channel through the user-friendly interface.

*Screen images simulated.
**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

Your favorite TV shows
are waiting

The most exciting streaming services and TV apps on your LG TV.

Learn more

Apps for every side of life

Experience gaming, learning, fitness and shopping directly on LG TV.

Learn more