LG UM77 43 (108.22 cm) 4K Smart UHD TV

*Google Assistant activated by "Microphone Button", Amazon Alexa activated by "Prime Video" button.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*The IPS panel is not applied to all LG UHD TV models.
*The conventional mentioned in this content means TVs without in-plane switching technology, and the images are simulated.
*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.
*This feature is available by turning on One Touch Sound Tuning in sound setting mode.
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
4K UHD
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
-
HDR
4K Active HDR
-
HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Color Enhancer
Advanced color enhancer
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
True Color Accuracy
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
4K Upscaler
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG AI ThinQ™
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Google Assistant (Built-in)
-
Amazon Alexa
Alexa (Built-in)
-
Apple
Apple Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
AI Functions
AI UX, AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit, Conversational AI
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Operating System
LG webOS Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Direct Keys (Apps)
Netflix, Prime Video
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.1Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
35W
-
Sub Woofer
Yes (15W)
-
Speaker Direction
Front Firing
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Share & Control
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
2 (Side) /1 (Rear)
-
USB Ports
1 (Side) /1 (Rear)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
ARC (HDMI 2)
-
RF Input
1 (Rear, RF)
-
LAN
1 (Rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Rear)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 2.0
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
-
Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
9.5
-
Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
9.6
-
Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
12.0
-
Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
977 x 593 (With Reflector) x 94.4: (26.7)
-
Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
977 x 629 x 216
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
e-manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
Buy Directly
43UM7790PTA
LG UM77 43 (108.22 cm) 4K Smart UHD TV