LG UP80, 55 (139 cm) 4K Smart UHD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Real 4K UHD.
Unreal immersion.
Blockbuster performance guaranteed.
Home to all your favorites.
LG 55UP7740PTZ Entertainment
*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.
The director's vision brought to life.
Play like a boss.
*Screen images simulated.
Thrilling Sports Experience
*Usage may vary by country.
*Speakers sold separately.
Enhance Your Interior
A luxury living room with a TV displaying an aerial view of woods in red.
Enhance everything you see and hear.
LG 55UP7740PTZ Intelligent Quad Core Processor 4K
*Screen images simulated.
A bright idea for better TV.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Welcome to your new home.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
More like a magic wand.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
**Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
***Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
****Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*****Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
4K UHD
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
Intelligent Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Color Enhancer
Advanced color enhancer
-
Active Noise Reduction
Double Step NR
-
True Color Accuracy
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
4K Upscaler
GAMING FEATURES
-
Professional Game TV
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG AI ThinQ™
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Google Assistant (Built-in)
-
Amazon Alexa
Alexa (Built-in)
-
Apple
Apple Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
AI Functions
AI UX, AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit, Conversational AI
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Operating System
LG webOS Smart TV
-
WebOS Home
New (Full Screen)
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Direct Keys (Apps)
Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
20W
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi Standard - Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Share & Control
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
USB Ports
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
RF Input
1 (Side, RF)
-
LAN
1 (Rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Rear)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
-
Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
14.0
-
Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
14.2
-
Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
19.0
-
Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
1235 x 715 x 57.5
-
Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
1235 x 772 x 232
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Yes (MR21)
-
e-manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India (P) Ltd.
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd, A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
55UP8000PTZ
LG UP80, 55 (139 cm) 4K Smart UHD TV