*HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.
Boost Your Viewing Experience
*86 (218cm) UR80 feature α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AI Brightness Control
The Perfect Fit for Full Sound
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Tailored to Your Liking
*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
My Profile
*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
LG Smart Cam
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home The logo of works with Matter
*'Matter’ supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.
*LG Magic remote required to be purchased separately for Alexa and voice services.
FILMMAKER MODE™
*Support for FILMMAKER MODE™ may vary by country.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Number of channels and available content may vary by product and region.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
HGiG
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1235 x 715 x 57.5
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14.0
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1235 x 715 x 57.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1235 x 776 x 231
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1360 x 810 x 162
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
991 x 231
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14.0
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
14.2
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
19.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported By
LG Electronics A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative IND Estate, Mathura Road New Delhi -110044 (India )
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
