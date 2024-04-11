Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UP77, 60 (152.4 cm) 4K Smart UHD TV

LG 60UP7750PTZ Front View
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Real 4K UHD.
Unreal immersion.

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

Blockbuster performance guaranteed.

Bring the cinema home. FILMMAKER MODE™ and HDR bring you a more immersive viewing experience. Connect with your favourite streaming platforms to access the content you love.
Entertainment

Home to all your favorites.

Access the Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV app, and Amazon prime video. Choose From the latest movies, TV shows, documentaries, and live sports, and find them all in one place.

LG 60UP7750PTZ Entertainment

*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.

FILMMAKER MODE™

The director's vision brought to life.

FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratios, colours, and frame rates. This accurately delivers the director's original vision, so you experience the film the way they intended.
Active HDR

Down to the finest detail.

LG UHD TV provides vibrant colour and accurate detail with Active HDR. Enjoy your favorite films in the same quality as the original with multi HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.

Play like a boss.

Jump into the action. Game Optimizer, fine-tuned HDR graphics and low input lag make gameplay faster and more immersive.
Game Optimizer

Quick and easy game setup.

Manage all your settings in one place with modes optimized for various game genres: FPS, RPG, and RTS. Control contrast with black & white stabilisation for better visibility.
HGiG

Immerse yourself in the game.

HGiG recognises tv performance and picture quality then tunes HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

*Screen images simulated.

Low Input Lag

Complete control without delay.

LG UHD TVs allow users to take full and instant control of games without delays.

Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel like you're in the stadium. Bluetooth Surround Ready lets you experience the game as though you're right on the sidelines. And with Sports Alert you'll always know when your favourite teams are playing.
Sports Alert

Never miss your team play.

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You'll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you're watching other content.

*Usage may vary by country.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

A clear home advantage.

Easily connect Bluetooth speakers for a true wireless surround sound experience. All the action sounds richer and more realistic, bringing the big-game atmosphere to your living room.

*Speakers sold separately.

Enhance Your Interior

Add LG UHD AI ThinQ to your interior decoration. A slim panel with 3-Side Cinema Screen combined with aesthetic design elevates any interior.

A luxury living room with a TV displaying an aerial view of woods in red.

A TV displaying a picture of London Bridge is in an antique workroom. A close up of a TV displaying a picture of London Bridge is on a table in an antique workroom.
Intelligent Quad Core Processor 4K

Enhance everything you see and hear.

The processor removes video noise and creates more vibrant color and contrast. Low resolution images are upscaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality. It also knows when, where, and how to improve sound, creating virtual surround sound for a more immersive and cinematic experience.

LG 60UP7750PTZ Intelligent Quad Core Processor 4K

*Screen images simulated.

AI Brightness Control

A bright idea for better TV.

A light sensor measures the surrounding ambient light, then the processor finely adjusts tone mapping for optimal screen brightness. Smart dimming control and a pixel compensation algorithm improve contrast for better dark images. And HDR content is refined with brightness adjustments that transform darker scenes into ones with stunning contrast, detail, and color depth.
AI Sound

Sound that every genre deserves.

By learning from more than 17 million audio data points, the processor identifies voices, effects, and frequencies so it can then optimize the sound by genre for a more immersive experience.

LG 60UP7750PTZ AI ThinQ

AI ThinQ

Think you know smart?
Think again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite built-in voice assistant to control your TV with just your voice or browse through all the OTT apps for latest content and movies.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

New Home

Welcome to your new home.

Your days of endlessly searching for new content or old favorites are coming to an end. The home screen has been redesigned to show you everything worth watching, all in one place. Enjoy personalized content recommendations based on your watch history, quick access to a variety of content, and easier control of connected devices.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

New Magic Remote

More like a magic wand.

The redesigned Magic Remote has an ergonomic design that's easy to hold, and its point and scroll system allows faster searching. Built-in AI provides easy access to services, while hotkeys for major content providers give you shortcuts to all your favorites.
Voice Command

Your central hub of convenience.

LG ThinQ allows simple command and control of your Home IoT ecosystem with natural voice recognition*. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, you can control your LG UHD TV with your voice and access entertainment faster.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
**Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
***Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
****Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*****Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Intelligent Quad Core Processor 4K

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced color enhancer

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Double Step NR

  • True Color Accuracy

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

GAMING FEATURES

  • Professional Game TV

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG AI ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Google Assistant (Built-in)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Alexa (Built-in)

  • Apple

    Apple Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • AI Functions

    AI UX, AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit, Conversational AI

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS Smart TV

  • WebOS Home

    New (Full Screen)

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    20W

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi Standard

    Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Share & Control

    Yes

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    2 (Side)

  • USB Ports

    1 (Side)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input

    1 (Side, RF)

  • LAN

    1 (Rear)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Rear)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    Under 0.5 W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg

    17.1

  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg

    17.4

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    23.0

  • Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm

    1356 x 783 x 57.5

  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm

    1356 x 852 x 269

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes (MR21)

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

  • Imported By

    Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

