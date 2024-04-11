Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG NANO75 70 (177.8cm) 4K NanoCell TV

front view

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

8 million pixels
One-in-a-million picture.

Pure Colors are stunning in NanoCell TV's Real 4K. With around 8 million pixels, real 4K TV delivers picture that is noticeably sharper and more detailed than your standard HD TV. In NanoCell TV, Real 4K resolution is complemented with NanoCell technology for a 4K experience that surpasses international standards.

*'Pure Color' refers to colors refined by LG NanoCell technology.

Every color crystal clear.

LG NanoCell TV utilizes nanoparticles, our own distinctive Nano technology, to filter and refine color, removing impurities from RGB wavelengths. This means that only pure, accurate colors will be displayed on screen. The result is a more vibrant, more realistic picture that will bring your content to life.
KNOW MORE

*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

This isn't just big. It's epic.

LG NanoCell TV maximizes your experience with an Ultra Large Screen. Movies, sports, TV, and gaming are more immersive than ever when viewed on our huge, high-resolution displays.
KNOW MORE
A scene depicting a flat-screen TV mounted on a white wall. As the image scrolls from side to side the image changes from a 55-inch to 86-inch TV.
A scene depicting a flat-screen TV mounted on a white wall. As the image scrolls from side to side the image changes from a 55 (139.7cm) to 86 (218.44cm) TV.

NanoCell Cinema.
Performance worthy of the big screen.

Pure Colors and a host of the latest display technologies bring the movie theatre into your home with LG NanoCell TV. Our enhanced HDR, Dolby's upgraded technologies, and a cinematic mode that's fresh out of the studio deliver a truly cinematic experience.
KNOW MORE

*Netflix streaming membership required. 4K Ultra HD availability subject to your Netflix subscription plan, internet service, device capatibilites, and content availibity. www.netflix.com/TermsOfUse

Entertainment

Home to all your favorites.

Access the Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV app, and Amazon prime video. Choose From the latest movies, TV shows, documentaries, and live sports, and find them all in one place.

LG 70NANO75TPZ Entertainment

*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.

FILMMAKER MODE™

The director's vision brought to life.

FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates. This accurately delivers the director's original vision, so you experience the film the way they intended.

NanoCell Gaming.
TV with a ton of XP.

From the darkest caves to the brightest new worlds, LG NanoCell TV lights up your game with vivid colors. Cloud gaming technology and automatic adjustments for high-quality pictures deliver a truly exciting gaming experience.
KNOW MORE
Game Optimizer

Unseen levels of control.

All your games leveled up. Game Optimizer automatically adjusts picture settings, optimizing graphics and visibility, to deliver a better gaming experience no matter what type of game you're playing.
Xbox Partnership

An unbeatable combo.

Freedom to play. LG's partnership with Xbox ensures you're ready for next-gen gaming. Get the most out of your Xbox thanks to stunning picture quality and ultra-fast response times.

NanoCell Sport.
Match winning performance.

LG NanoCell TV delivers a thrilling match-day experience. Bluetooth Surround Sound brings the full stadium atmosphere into your home, while Sports Alerts keep you up-to-date with all the latest news from your favorite teams.
KNOW MORE
Sports Alert

Never miss your team play.

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You'll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you're watching other content.

*Usage may vary by country.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

A clear home advantage.

Easily connect Bluetooth speakers for a true wireless surround sound experience. All the action sounds richer and more realistic, bringing the big-game atmosphere to your living room.

*Speakers sold separately.

Intelligent Quad Core Processor 4K

Enhance everything you watch.

The processor removes video noise and creates more vibrant colour and contrast. Low resolution images are upscaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality.

LG 70NANO75TPZ Quad Core Processor 4K

LG 70NANO75TPZ AI ThinQ

AI ThinQ

Think you know smart?
Think again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite built-in voice assistant to control your TV with just your voice or browse through all the OTT apps for latest content and movies.

*Availability of services may vary with regions/countries.

New Home

Welcome to your new home.

Your days of endlessly searching for new content or old favorites are coming to an end. The home screen has been redesigned to show you everything worth watching, all in one place. Enjoy personalized content recommendations based on your watch history, quick access to a variety of content, and easier control of connected devices.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

New Magic Remote

More like a magic wand.

The redesigned Magic Remote has an ergonomic design that's easy to hold, and its point and scroll system allows faster searching. Built-in AI provides easy access to services, while hotkeys for major content providers give you shortcuts to all your favorites.

*The Magic Remote must support NFC to use the Magic Tap feature.
**Magic remote availability differs by country

Voice Command

Your central hub of convenience.

LG ThinQ allows simple command and control of your Home IoT ecosystem with natural voice recognition*. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, you can control your LG NanoCell TV with your voice and access entertainment faster.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
**Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
***Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
****Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*****Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

This is a Web AR simulation image of LG OLED TV. Mobile phone images are overlapped on a minimalist space. There is a QR code at the bottom right.

Virtually place true-to scale TVs. No app required. Try now!

Virtually place true-to scale TVs. No app required. Try now! INSTALL NOW

This is an explanatory image of a simulator that allows you to place all LG TV models in a virtual space.

Design actual space & life-size TVs. Here at our virtual station.

Design actual space & life-size TVs. Here at our virtual station. INSTALL NOW

*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160

  • Display Type

    4K NanoCell

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Intelligent Quad Core Processor 4K

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced color enhancer

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Double Step NR

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

  • Billion Rich Color

    Yes

  • True Color Accuracy

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

GAMING FEATURES

  • Professional Game TV

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG AI ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Google Assistant (Built-in)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Alexa (Built-in)

  • Apple

    Apple Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • AI Functions

    AI UX, AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit, Conversational AI

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS Smart TV

  • WebOS Home

    New (Full Screen)

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    20W

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi Standard

    Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Share & Control

    Yes

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

  • USB Ports

    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input

    1 (Side, RF)

  • LAN

    1 (Rear)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Rear)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    Under 0.5 W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg

    12.2

  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg

    12.4

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    15.1

  • Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm

    1121 x 651 x 57.7

  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm

    1121 x 708 x 232

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes (MR21)

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

  • Imported By

    Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

