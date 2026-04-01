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LG OLED evo AI 164cm (65) TV (G5), a11 Gen2 AI Processor 4K, Dolby Vision & Vision + LG Soundbar SC9S, 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro

LG OLED evo AI 164cm (65) TV (G5), a11 Gen2 AI Processor 4K, Dolby Vision & Vision + LG Soundbar SC9S, 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro

OLED65G56LA.SC9S001
Front view of LG OLED evo AI 164cm (65) TV (G5), a11 Gen2 AI Processor 4K, Dolby Vision & Vision + LG Soundbar SC9S, 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro OLED65G56LA.SC9S001
LG OLED65G56LA OLED evo front view
LG S75Q Soundbars front view
Front view of LG OLED evo AI 164cm (65) TV (G5), a11 Gen2 AI Processor 4K, Dolby Vision & Vision + LG Soundbar SC9S, 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro OLED65G56LA.SC9S001
LG OLED65G56LA OLED evo front view
LG S75Q Soundbars front view

Key Features

  • 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • WOW Bracket, WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface
  • The World’s 1st Dolby Atmos soundbar with Triple Up-firing Channels
  • Triple Level Spatial Sound for More Immersive Audio Experience
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG OLED65G56LA OLED evo front view

OLED65G56LA

LG OLED evo AI 164cm (65) TV (G5), a11 Gen2 AI Processor 4K, VRR 165Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos 2025
LG S75Q Soundbars front view

SC9S

LG Soundbar for OLED C Series with 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro
On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 11 AI processor Gen2. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 11 AI processor Gen2. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Our most brilliant alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 for the best viewing experience

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning color and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is against a dark background. It glows with purple and blue light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 6.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 2.2 times faster operation, CPU. 3.6 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate

The alpha 11 Al Processor Gen2's new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to three times brighter visuals.

Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

*Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by Internal measurements.

Best OLED TV for Movies

Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

Dolby Atmos

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

WOW Bracket

Fits neatly on LG OLED evo C Series

LG WOW Bracket allows you to place Sound Bar in the right position so that you can hear the best sound. Both as a stand or wall-mounted, your Sound Bar creates optimal sound with a sleek design.

3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.

*Bracket compatible with LG OLED evo C2 / C3 / C4 Series 195cm/77”, 164cm/65”, 139cm/55”

WOW Orchestra

A soundbar that works in harmony with your LG TV sound

LG Soundbar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Soundbar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Soundbar and TV.

*Screen images simulated. 

*WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*WOW Orchestra may vary depending on soundbar model.

WOW Interface

Control soundbar from your LG TV interface

Control your soundbar through LG TV with one remote. With a click of the remote, you can see the soundbar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and selecting a sound mode.

*Screen images simulated. 

*WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*WOW Orchestra may vary depending on soundbar model.

WOWCAST

Connect wirelessly to your LG TV

Enjoy content without wires. LG WOWCAST wirelessly connects LG Soundbar* and LG TV to deliver high-quality sound more conveniently. Feel the power of Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience.

*Screen images simulated. 

*WOWCAST Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*WOWCAST Ready may vary depending on soundbar model.

World’s 1st Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Triple Up-firing Channels

Meet the World’s First Triple Up-firing Channels. It means that LG Sound Bar SC9S delivers a wider and richer soundstage. Enjoy the most immersive sound experience at home.

LG SC9S A sound bar is placed on the cabinet and blue circled sound waves are arising from sound bar to right in front of the TV.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Sound Bar SC9S pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your Sound Bar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your Sound Bar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

LG SC9S Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Print

Key Specs

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K OLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Yes

AUDIO - Speaker System

4.2 Channel

AUDIO - Audio Output

60W

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1441 x 826 x 24.3

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

22

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 165Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1441 x 826 x 24.3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1441 x 865/910 x 263

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1600 x 970 x 172

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

485 x 263

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

22

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

26.6

Packaging Weight (kg)

34.1

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 300

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Object Remastering)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 Channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

PRODUCT DETAILS

Country of Origin

India

Energy Star Rating

3

Imported By

LG Electronics India Ltd

Manufactured By

LG Electronics India Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 (India)

Net Quantity

1N

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Print

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

MQA

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Optical

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

USB

1

Works with Alexa

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

37 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38 W

WEIGHT

Main

4.1 kg

Subwoofer

7.8 kg

Gross Weight

22.7 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

TV Synergy Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Number of Speakers

9 EA

Output Power

400 W

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*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

 Shop for a New TV with the Latest TV Technology at LG India

 

 

LG offers advanced audio and video equipment for your TV that will exceed your home entertainment standards. Whether its family movie night in 3D, surround sound on your home theatre or festive game nights projected on the wall, LG delivers more than entertainment. Explore the world of televisions offered by LG, along with the advanced video accessories and audio equipment for all of your home electronics needs.

 

 

How to decide which Television is the best for you?

 

Buying your first TV or upgrading to a better one has now become easier than we thought. You can buy TV online just as easily as buying clothes online. If you are in search of an upgrade or a new TV, a good smart TV will be a great choice for the entire family. Not only everyone is able to enjoy it equally, but also make use of it for various purposes.

 

A high-definition TV functions more like a computer, it runs various apps and offers you with high resolution video quality. Upgrading to a smart android TV will allow you to watch shows and movies without the need for cable services. You can also browse the internet, play games or access compatible data from your computer. With upgraded versions and stylish new models, it’s time you finally bring home a new television of the best TV brand in India.

 

The first thing to consider is the type of panel you want to get, this can be a function of your budget, or of the picture quality and performance you desire from your television. The general most selling options are LED, QLED and OLED with a basic trade-off between price and performance as you move up the ladder towards OLED.

 

Talking about the screen size, the general rule here is bigger equals better, but be sure to keep your room requirements in mind when deciding upon your screen size. Resolution is an essential factor to consider, as HD Ready, Full High definition TV are widely available while 4K (Ultra-HD) is becoming more popular than ever. Be sure to get either HDR or Dolby Vision with a 4K LED TV for you to enjoy that superior picture quality.

 



Best Features of LG TVs

 

• α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen4 AI Processor analyses the on-screen content to deliver content at its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.


• Gallery Design

LG’s best LED TV and OLED TV can be hung on your wall like a piece of art, giving your space more elegance. While sitting flush with your wall, this TV also delivers the same exquisite view from every angle.


• Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breath-taking just like the theatre experience. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, color, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.


• Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.


• Active HDR

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.


• Dolby Audio™

Experience clearer, more immersive theatre-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.


• Quad Core Processor

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.



Different types of TVs you can buy at LG


• Rollable OLED TVs

Out-of-this-world picture quality combined with our new extraordinary rollable technology lets you step into the future every time you use your TV.


• OLED TVs

Designed after how life should be, the LG OLED TV boasts perfect picture quality, rich colors and deeper black.


• NANOCELL TVs

LG Nano Cell TV promises to deliver a viewing experience which is clearer than reality. Empowered by its 4K technology and the wide-viewing angles, one can enjoy a breath-taking experience with more vibrant colors and details.


• UHD 4K TVs

The LG 4K UHD TV now comes with AI ThinQ built-in, along with Ultra high-definition picture quality to give you a complete viewing experience.


• Smart TVs

LG smart TVs are Internet-connected televisions that offer access to a world of entertainment. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever.


• LED TVs

LG’s full LED slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail. With LG’s best LED TV in India you won’t believe your eyes.



Get the Perfect Television within your Budget



TV Under Rs. 15,000

Perfect for today's modern home, you can get a sleek LED Smart TV with HD video quality and features like voice recognition.

 

TV Under Rs. 20,000

LG smart TVs that are Internet-connected televisions offering access to a world of entertainment are the best choice in this budget. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever. Do a smart TV comparison to buy the best.

 

TV Under Rs. 25,000

LG’s full LED TV with slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail and is the best buy under this budget. Check TV price in India on our website to compare.


TV Under Rs. 30,000

Get home theatre-like experience with Full HD LED TV along with AI Smart TV options with features like noise reduction, Chromecast Screen Sharing, and Wide Viewing Angle.


TV Under Rs. 50,000

Treat yourself to a fantastic visual experience with Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV, offering features like Built-in Set Top-Box, Quad core processor, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and data storage.


TV Under Rs. 70,000

OLED TVs take movies, TV shows and gaming to a different level. Packed with 4K resolution and even deeper shades of black, you'll enjoy every minute of your entertainment. Explore the range of LG OLED TV's in this budget.

 

 

Should you buy a TV online or from a store?

 

As long as you are clear about what you want, you can choose either option. At LG, we strive to offer a seamless buying experience—whether in-store, online, or via mobile. In addition to a range of benefits, we provide personalized exclusive offers and convenient EMI payment options

 

 

Browse with Ease, Shop with Confidence with LG India

 

• Free Shipping

Avail Free & Safe shipping in serviceable pin codes, whenever you shop from https://www.lg.com/in we take pride in delivering most of our orders on priority.

 

• Secure Payments

Your Data security & privacy is our priority. Pay securely through 128-bit encrypted payment gateway. We support credit cards, net banking, and debits cards.

 

• Exclusive Offers

Now enjoy the benefits of LG exclusive offers. Subscribe to LG.com to remain updated on the latest offers.

 

• Hassle-Free Installation

Once you place an order on LG.com your installation request will be generated post-delivery and our expert engineers will guide you through user manual.



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