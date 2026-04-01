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LG OLED evo AI 164cm (65) TV (G5), a11 Gen2 AI Processor 4K, Dolby Vision & Vision + LG Soundbar SC9S, 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro
LG OLED evo AI 164cm (65) TV (G5), a11 Gen2 AI Processor 4K, Dolby Vision & Vision + LG Soundbar SC9S, 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro
OLED65G56LA.SC9S001
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Key Features
- 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
- True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- WOW Bracket, WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface
- The World’s 1st Dolby Atmos soundbar with Triple Up-firing Channels
- Triple Level Spatial Sound for More Immersive Audio Experience
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Our most brilliant alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 for the best viewing experience
alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning color and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate
The alpha 11 Al Processor Gen2's new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to three times brighter visuals.
*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.
*Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by Internal measurements.
Best OLED TV for Movies
Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.
Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
WOW Bracket
Fits neatly on LG OLED evo C Series
LG WOW Bracket allows you to place Sound Bar in the right position so that you can hear the best sound. Both as a stand or wall-mounted, your Sound Bar creates optimal sound with a sleek design.
3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.
*Bracket compatible with LG OLED evo C2 / C3 / C4 Series 195cm/77”, 164cm/65”, 139cm/55”
WOW Orchestra
A soundbar that works in harmony with your LG TV sound
LG Soundbar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Soundbar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.
Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Soundbar and TV.
*Screen images simulated.
*WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*WOW Orchestra may vary depending on soundbar model.
WOW Interface
Control soundbar from your LG TV interface
Control your soundbar through LG TV with one remote. With a click of the remote, you can see the soundbar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and selecting a sound mode.
*Screen images simulated.
*WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*WOW Orchestra may vary depending on soundbar model.
WOWCAST
Connect wirelessly to your LG TV
Enjoy content without wires. LG WOWCAST wirelessly connects LG Soundbar* and LG TV to deliver high-quality sound more conveniently. Feel the power of Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience.
*Screen images simulated.
*WOWCAST Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*WOWCAST Ready may vary depending on soundbar model.
World’s 1st Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Triple Up-firing Channels
Meet the World’s First Triple Up-firing Channels. It means that LG Sound Bar SC9S delivers a wider and richer soundstage. Enjoy the most immersive sound experience at home.
LG SC9S A sound bar is placed on the cabinet and blue circled sound waves are arising from sound bar to right in front of the TV.
Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome
LG Sound Bar SC9S pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your Sound Bar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your Sound Bar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.
LG SC9S Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.
*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
- LG OLED evo AI 164cm (65) TV (G5), a11 Gen2 AI Processor 4K, VRR 165Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos 2025
- LG Soundbar for OLED C Series with 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro
Key Specs
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K OLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
AUDIO - Dolby Atmos
Yes
AUDIO - Speaker System
4.2 Channel
AUDIO - Audio Output
60W
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1441 x 826 x 24.3
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)
22
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K OLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
AI Upscaling
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Motion
OLED Motion
Picture Mode
10 modes
AI Picture Pro
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
QFT (Quick Frame Transport)
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
GAMING
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 165Hz)
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1441 x 826 x 24.3
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1441 x 865/910 x 263
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1600 x 970 x 172
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
485 x 263
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
22
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
26.6
Packaging Weight (kg)
34.1
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
AUDIO
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Object Remastering)
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Audio Output
60W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 port))
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PRODUCT DETAILS
Country of Origin
India
Energy Star Rating
3
Imported By
LG Electronics India Ltd
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 (India)
Net Quantity
1N
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Music
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Sports
Yes
Game
Yes
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
DTS:X
Yes
AAC
Yes
AAC+
Yes
MQA
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
1
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.0
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Optical
1
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
USB
1
Works with Alexa
Yes
Spotify Connect
Yes
AirPlay 2
Yes
Chromecast
Yes
Works with Google Home
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
Pass-through
Yes
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
VRR / ALLM
Yes
120Hz
Yes
HDR10
Yes
Dolby Vision
Yes
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
975 x 63 x 125 mm
Subwoofer
221 x 390 x 313 mm
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
37 W
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
38 W
WEIGHT
Main
4.1 kg
Subwoofer
7.8 kg
Gross Weight
22.7 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
HDMI Cable
Yes
TV Synergy Bracket
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
GENERAL
Number of Channels
3.1.3
Number of Speakers
9 EA
Output Power
400 W
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