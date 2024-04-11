LG OLED A2 55 (139cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | WebOS | Dolby Vision

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The OLED on everyone's list.
True darkness brings the light.
Beauty meets brains.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
Punchier picture quality.
Hear them coming in on you.
LG OLED48A2PSA Immersive Surround Sound
Television just for you.
Sleek and streamlined.
LG OLED48A2PSA Design
Now, you're the main character.
LG OLED48A2PSA True Cinema Experience
All your favorites in one place.
LG OLED48A2PSA Entertainment
Ready to up your game.
LG OLED48A2PSA Powerful Gameplay
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Eye Comfort Display
Yes
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes
-
HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Dynamic Vivid
Yes
-
Perfect Black
Infinite Contrast
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Color
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
AI 4K Upscaler
GAMING FEATURES
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
Game Genre
Yes
-
Game Dashboard
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG AI ThinQ™
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Brightness
Yes
-
Scene Analysis
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
AI Functions
AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Operating System
LG webOS Smart TV
-
My Profile (Content Recommendation)
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
Magic Tap
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Direct Keys (Apps)
Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
-
Multi view
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
20W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveling
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
USB Ports
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (Rear, HDMI 3)
-
RF Input
1 (Side)
-
LAN
1 (Rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Rear)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
-
Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
14.3
-
Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
14.5
-
Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
19.3
-
Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
1228 x 708 x 45.9
-
Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
1228 x 772 x 235
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
e-manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
