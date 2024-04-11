LG QNED TV QNED81 65 (164cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | WebOS | ThinQ AI | Active HDR

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
See Pure Colors Even Richer
Local dimming
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a blue butterfly sucking honey on a pink flower. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED90/85/80 feature the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
AI Picture Pro
There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.
AI Sound Pro
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*QNED99/95 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED90/85/80 feature AI 4K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*QNED99/95 feature α9 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix.
*QNED90/85/80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.
Sports Alert
There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".
My Profile
See only what you want to see with a customizable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.
There are pictograms of three users on LG Account - the names below each face are Max, Rachel, and David.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/95/90 features hands-free voice control.
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
*Sub TV (Content Receiving): 2022 models (Available from the first half of 2022).
*Only TVs connected to the same WiFi AP can be synced.
*Support for Room-to-Room Sharing may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
HGiG
An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC, & VRR
Take gaming to the next level with support for Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz, and VRR, ALLM, and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications, to reduce motion blur and ghosting and deliver smooth, synchronized graphics in high resolution.
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED99/90/85/80 feature 4K 120Hz and VRR.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
AMD FreeSync Premium
There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.
*QNED99/90/85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
All your favorites in one place.
All your favorites in one place
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*©LIVENow Media Limited. All related logos are proprietary to LIVENow Media Limited. Additional fees may apply.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dynamic Vivid
Yes
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color Pro
-
Billion Rich Color
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
AI 4K Upscaler
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
GAMING FEATURES
-
FreeSync Compatible
Yes
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
Game Genre
Yes
-
Game Dashboard
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG AI ThinQ™
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Brightness
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
AI Functions
AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Operating System
LG webOS Smart TV
-
My Profile (Content Recommendation)
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
Magic Tap
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Direct Keys (Apps)
Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
-
Multi view
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
20W
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveling
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
4 (Side)
-
USB Ports
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
RF Input
1 (Rear)
-
LAN
1 (Rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Rear)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
-
Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
24.5
-
Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
26.2
-
Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
33.3
-
Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
1452 x 839 x 44.3
-
Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
1452 x 911 x 336
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
e-manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
65QNED81SQA
LG QNED TV QNED81 65 (164cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | WebOS | ThinQ AI | Active HDR