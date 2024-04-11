Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG LM56 32 (81.28cm) HD TV

32LM562BPTA

LG LM56 32 (81.28cm) HD TV

(2)
Front image
HD

A new level of HD

LG HD TVs deliver more accurate images with stunning resolution and vivid color.

LG 32LM562BPTA HD

Picture Quality

A view that's naturally better

LG HD TVs are made to impress with clear picture quality that's three times better than SD. And with Dynamic Color all your favorite content will be natural and vibrant.

LG 32LM562BPTA Picture Quality

Dynamic Color

Color at its most natural

Advanced image processing adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.
Active HDR

Down to the finest detail

LG FHD TV provides vibrant color and accurate detail with Active HDR. Enjoy your favorite films in the same quality as the original with multi HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.

*LP50 does not support Active HDR.

Sound Quality

Where every genre sounds its best

LG HD TVs are equipped with Dolby Audio to immerse you in a richer and more realistic sound experience with every genre of movie and TV show.

LG 32LM562BPTA Sound Quality

Dolby Audio

A cinematic sound experience

Experience clearer, more immersive theater-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.

Simple yet sophisticated design

A thin bezel and stylish finish work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.

LG 32LM562BPTA Sophisticated design

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Quad Core Processor

How images are brought to life

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.

LG 32LM562BPTA Quad Core Processor

*LP50 does not support Quad Core Processor.

LG 32LM562BPTA AI ThinQ
AI ThinQ

Think you know smart?
Think again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite built-in voice assistant to control your TV with just your voice or browse through all the OTT apps for latest content and movies.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
***LP50 does not support AI ThinQ.

 

*Magic remote availability differs by country.
**LP50 does not support Magic Remote.

Voice Command

Your central hub of convenience.

LG ThinQ allows simple command and control through natural voice recognition*. You can control your LG FHD TV with your voice and access entertainment faster.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*****Voice recognition only works with the magic remote when bluetooth is on.
******AI ThinQ only.

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    HD 1366 x 768

  • Display Type

    Smart LED

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • Refresh Rate

    50 Hz

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • AI Functions

    AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS Smart TV

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    10W

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    2 (Side)

  • USB Ports

    1 (Side)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    ARC (HDMI 1)

  • RF Input

    1 (Rear)

  • LAN

    1 (Rear)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Rear)

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 1.4

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    Under 0.5 W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg

    5.1

  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg

    5.1

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    6.3

  • Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm

    739 x 441 x 84

  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm

    739 x 472 x 168

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Conventional Remote

    Yes

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

  • Imported By

    Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

What people are saying

Front image

32LM562BPTA

LG LM56 32 (81.28cm) HD TV