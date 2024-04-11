LG LM57 32 (81.28 cm) Smart HD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*LG ThinQ AI activated by Microphone Button.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
Live smarter with the new webOS
*Launcher Bar may differ by region.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Resolution
HD 1366 x 768
-
Display Type
Smart LED
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG AI ThinQ™
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
AI Functions
AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Operating System
LG webOS
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Direct Keys (Apps)
Netflix, Prime Video
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.0Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
10 W
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes ( 2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
2 (Side)
-
USB Ports
1 (Side)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
ARC (HDMI 1)
-
RF Input
1 (Rear)
-
LAN
1 (Rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Rear)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 1.4
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
-
Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
5.1
-
Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
5.1
-
Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
6.3
-
Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
739 X 441 X 84: (22.7)
-
Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
739 x 472 x 168
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
e-manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
32LM576BPTC
LG LM57 32 (81.28 cm) Smart HD TV