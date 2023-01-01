Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
life-good
32LM565BPTA

LG LM56 32 (81.28cm) Smart HD TV

  • WebOS w/ Unlimited OTT App Support
  • Active HDR
  • DTS Virtual:X Surround Sound
  • Multi Tasking
  • Home Dashboard
rupee14490
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee24990
42% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available
  • Get Low Cost EMI for 3/6 months*

Live Smarter with LG Smart TV

Now enjoy your favourite movies & TV series on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and many more on your LG Smart TV with WebOS.

All in One Smart TV

With the All in One Smart TV, many things become possible!

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.

*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.

Active HDR for Incredible Detail

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.

DTS Virtual:X
Adding Another Dimension to Sound

You will enjoy rich, flawless, multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers on your TV deliver sound from all angles.

Dolby AudioTM
A Movie-like Sound Experience

Experience clearer, more immersive theater-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.

Home Dashboard
Home at Your Command.
All in One Place.

Using the intuitive Home Dashboard, you can access connected smart devices remotely from one big screen. Create your unique daily routine by using your TV as a dashboard.

Quad Core Processor, The Origin of Lifelike Images

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.

Simple yet Sophisticated Design

A thin bezel and stylish finish work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Live smarter with the new webOS

Enjoy more content through streaming services including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and more. And the newly added voice control feature allows you to control your home appliances with your voice.

*Launcher Bar may differ by region.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

AI ThinQ
Think you know smart?
Think again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite built-in voice assistant to control your TV with just your voice or browse through all the OTT apps for latest content and movies.

*Availability of services may vary with regions/countries.

Multi Tasking

Don't miss on any moment while watching TV. Surf internet & watch TV simultaneously.

*Availability of services may vary with regions/countries.

PICTURE(PANEL)
  • Resolution
    HD 1366 x 768
    Display Type
    Smart LED
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
  • Picture Processor
    Quad Core Processor
    Refresh Rate
    60 Hz
  • HDR
    Active HDR
    HDR 10
    Yes
  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
    Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
  • AI Functions
    AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
    Home Dashboard
    Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
  • Operating System
    LG webOS
    LG Content Store
    Yes
  • Full Web Browser
    Yes
    Direct Keys (Apps)
    Netflix, Prime Video
  • Amazon Echo Connection
    Yes
AUDIO
  • Speaker System
    2.0Ch Speaker
    Audio Output (rms)
    10 W
  • Speaker Direction
    Down Firing
    Clear Voice
    Clear Voice III
CONNECTIVITY
  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)
    Yes (802.11ac)
    Simplink (HDMI CEC)
    Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
  • HDMI Input
    2 (Side)
    USB Ports
    1 (Side)
  • HDMI Audio Return Channel
    ARC (HDMI 1)
    RF Input
    1 (Rear)
  • LAN
    1 (Rear)
    Digital Audio Out (Optical)
    1 (Rear)
  • HDMI Version
    HDMI 1.4
POWER
  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
    Power Consumption Standby Mode
    0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
    5.1
    Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
    5.1
  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
    6.3
    Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
    739 X 441 X 84: (22.7)
  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
    739 x 472 x 168
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
  • Convential Remote
    Yes
    e-manual
    Yes
  • Remote Control Batteries
    Yes
Product Details
  • Net Quantity
    1 N
    Country of Origin
    India
  • Manufactured By
    LG Electronics India (P) Ltd.

