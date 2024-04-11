Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
life-good
43NANO73SQA

LG NANO73 43 (108cm) 4K Smart NanoCell TV | WebOS | Active HDR

43NANO73SQA

LG NANO73 43 (108cm) 4K Smart NanoCell TV | WebOS | Active HDR

  • LG NanoCell Technology for Pure Colors in 4K
  • α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K with AI Brightness & 4K Upscaling
  • Magic Remote : Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice
  • Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro & HLG
  • AI Sound Pro (Virtual Surround 5.1.2) for an Immersive Experience
  • Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode for Enhanced HDR Gaming
rupee39990
MRP(Incl. of all taxes):rupee61990
35% Off

Blooming with the essence of pure colour

Experience colour anew with Pure Colours and Real 4K on LG NanoCell TV.

NanoCell Technology
Essential colour technology

LG NanoCell technology uses nanoparticles to filter out impure colours from RGB wavelengths.

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
Remastered pure colour
powered by processing

The α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K analyses the original content and optimizes it for improved quality.
ThinQ AI

Convenience
customized to fit you

LG NanoCell TV features a convenient voice-activated interface that's totally personalized for you.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

NanoCell Cinema

Bring fantasy to your home

Enjoy your favourite movies in stunning Pure Colour on LG NanoCell TV's ultra-large screen.

*Subscription required to access Disney+.

NanoCell Gaming

AAA gaming begins here

Transform your experience with fast, smooth gaming and feel like you're truly immersed in the game.
Entertainment

All your favorites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available
streaming apps. With Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and many more, something exciting is always showing.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.

Just one more thing
to love about NanoCell

LG NanoCell's packaging has been redesigned using single colour printing and a recyclable box.
PICTURE(PANEL)
  • Resolution
    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
    Display Type
    4K NanoCell
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
  • Picture Processor
    α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
    Refresh Rate
    60Hz
  • HDR
    Active HDR
    HDR 10 Pro
    Yes
  • HLG
    Yes
    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
    Yes
  • Wide Color Gamut
    Nano Color
    Billion Rich Color
    Yes
  • FILMMAKER MODE™
    Yes
    Resolution Upscaler
    4K Upscaler
GAMING FEATURES
  • HGiG Mode
    Yes
    ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
    Yes
  • Game Genre
    Yes
    Game Dashboard
    Yes
  • Game Optimizer
    Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
  • LG AI ThinQ™
    Yes
    Google Assistant
    Yes
  • Amazon Alexa
    Yes
    Works with Apple Airplay
    Yes
  • AI Brightness
    Yes
    Intelligent Voice Recognition
    Yes
  • AI Functions
    AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
    Home Dashboard
    Yes
  • Google Home Connection
    Yes
    Amazon Echo Connection
    Yes
  • Works with Apple Homekit
    Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
  • Operating System
    LG webOS Smart TV
    My Profile (Content Recommendation)
    Yes
  • Magic Remote Control
    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
    Magic Tap
    Yes
  • LG Content Store
    Yes
    Full Web Browser
    Yes
  • Sports Alert
    Yes
    Direct Keys (Apps)
    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
AUDIO
  • Speaker System
    2.0 Ch Speaker
    Audio Output (rms)
    20W
  • Speaker Direction
    Down Firing
    AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
  • AI Acoustic Tuning
    Yes
    Auto Volume Leveling
    Yes
  • Bluetooth Surround Ready
    Yes
    Clear Voice
    Clear Voice Pro
  • Bluetooth Audio Playback
    Yes
    TV Sound Mode Share
    Yes
CONNECTIVITY
  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)
    Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
    Bluetooth
    Yes (V 5.0)
  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)
    Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
  • HDMI Input
    1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
    USB Ports
    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
  • HDMI Audio Return Channel
    eARC (HDMI 2)
    RF Input
    1 (Side)
  • LAN
    1 (Rear)
    Digital Audio Out (Optical)
    1 (Rear)
  • HDMI Version
    HDMI 2.0
POWER
  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
    Power Consumption Standby Mode
    Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
    9.2
    Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
    9.3
  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
    11.0
    Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
    967 x 564 x 57.7
  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
    967 x 622 x 216
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
  • Magic Remote
    Yes
    e-manual
    Yes
  • Remote Control Batteries
    Yes
Product Details
  • Net Quantity
    1 N
    Country of Origin
    India
  • Manufactured By
    LG Electronics India (P) Ltd.

