We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43NANO73SQA
LG NANO73 43 (108cm) 4K Smart NanoCell TV | WebOS | Active HDR
- LG NanoCell Technology for Pure Colors in 4K
- α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K with AI Brightness & 4K Upscaling
- Magic Remote : Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice
- Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro & HLG
- AI Sound Pro (Virtual Surround 5.1.2) for an Immersive Experience
- Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode for Enhanced HDR Gaming
39990
MRP(Incl. of all taxes):
61990
35% Off
Blooming with the essence of pure colour
Experience colour anew with Pure Colours and Real 4K on LG NanoCell TV.
NanoCell Technology
Essential colour technology
LG NanoCell technology uses nanoparticles to filter out impure colours from RGB wavelengths.
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
Remastered pure colour
powered by processing
The α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K analyses the original content and optimizes it for improved quality.
ThinQ AI
Convenience
customized to fit you
LG NanoCell TV features a convenient voice-activated interface that's totally personalized for you.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
NanoCell Cinema
Bring fantasy to your home
Enjoy your favourite movies in stunning Pure Colour on LG NanoCell TV's ultra-large screen.
*Subscription required to access Disney+.
NanoCell Gaming
AAA gaming begins here
Transform your experience with fast, smooth gaming and feel like you're truly immersed in the game.
Entertainment
All your favorites in one place.
Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available
streaming apps. With Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and many more, something exciting is always showing.
streaming apps. With Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and many more, something exciting is always showing.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.
Just one more thing
to love about NanoCell
LG NanoCell's packaging has been redesigned using single colour printing and a recyclable box.
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
- Resolution
- Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
- Display Type
- 4K NanoCell
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
- Picture Processor
- α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
- Refresh Rate
- 60Hz
-
- HDR
- Active HDR
- HDR 10 Pro
- Yes
-
- HLG
- Yes
- HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
- Yes
-
- Wide Color Gamut
- Nano Color
- Billion Rich Color
- Yes
-
- FILMMAKER MODE™
- Yes
- Resolution Upscaler
- 4K Upscaler
GAMING FEATURES
-
- HGiG Mode
- Yes
- ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
- Yes
- HGiG Mode
-
- Game Genre
- Yes
- Game Dashboard
- Yes
-
- Game Optimizer
- Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
- LG AI ThinQ™
- Yes
- Google Assistant
- Yes
-
- Amazon Alexa
- Yes
- Works with Apple Airplay
- Yes
-
- AI Brightness
- Yes
- Intelligent Voice Recognition
- Yes
-
- AI Functions
- AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
- Home Dashboard
- Yes
-
- Google Home Connection
- Yes
- Amazon Echo Connection
- Yes
-
- Works with Apple Homekit
- Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
- Operating System
- LG webOS Smart TV
- My Profile (Content Recommendation)
- Yes
-
- Magic Remote Control
- Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
- Magic Tap
- Yes
-
- LG Content Store
- Yes
- Full Web Browser
- Yes
-
- Sports Alert
- Yes
- Direct Keys (Apps)
- Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
AUDIO
-
- Speaker System
- 2.0 Ch Speaker
- Audio Output (rms)
- 20W
-
- Speaker Direction
- Down Firing
- AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
- AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
- AI Acoustic Tuning
- Yes
- Auto Volume Leveling
- Yes
-
- Bluetooth Surround Ready
- Yes
- Clear Voice
- Clear Voice Pro
-
- Bluetooth Audio Playback
- Yes
- TV Sound Mode Share
- Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
- Wi-Fi (Built-in)
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Bluetooth
- Yes (V 5.0)
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
- Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
- HDMI Input
- 1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
- USB Ports
- 1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
- HDMI Audio Return Channel
- eARC (HDMI 2)
- RF Input
- 1 (Side)
-
- LAN
- 1 (Rear)
- Digital Audio Out (Optical)
- 1 (Rear)
-
- HDMI Version
- HDMI 2.0
POWER
-
- Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
- AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
- Power Consumption Standby Mode
- Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
-
- Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
- 9.2
- Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
- 9.3
-
- Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
- 11.0
- Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
- 967 x 564 x 57.7
-
- Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
- 967 x 622 x 216
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
- Magic Remote
- Yes
- e-manual
- Yes
-
- Remote Control Batteries
- Yes
Product Details
-
- Net Quantity
- 1 N
- Country of Origin
- India
-
- Manufactured By
- LG Electronics India (P) Ltd.