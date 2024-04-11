Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
life-good
43UQ7500PSF

LG UQ75 43 (108cm) 4K UHD Smart TV | WebOS | Active HDR

43UQ7500PSF

LG UQ75 43 (108cm) 4K UHD Smart TV | WebOS | Active HDR

  • ∝5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K with AI Brightness & 4K Upscaling
  • Filmmaker Mode: Enjoy your Content as the Director Intended
  • Active HDR: Enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality
  • AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an Immersive Experience
  • Smart WebOS platform with OTT Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more
  • ALLM, HGIG Mode for a Better HDR Gaming Experience
rupee30490
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee49990
39% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available
  • Get Low Cost EMI for 9/12 months*

Crystal clear 4K experience

LG UHD TVs upgrade your viewing experience. Enjoy vivid colors and breathtaking detail in Real 4K.

Introducing the perfect fit in your space

LG UHD TV now features a slimmer design and minimal bezel that complement your home interior.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

∝5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Boost your viewing experience

∝5 Gen5 AI Processor enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

*86 (218cm) UQ90 features ∝7 Gen5 AI Processor.

Redefine scale of 4K

Smart beyond what you think

Watch non-4K content in 4K on large UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

*86 (218cm) UQ90 features ∝7 Gen5 AI Processor.
*UQ80/75/70 feature virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.

ThinQ AI

Smart beyond what you think

From voice control to personalized content, ThinQ AI makes LG UHD TV a seriously smart experience.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
*Magic Remote to be Purchased Separately.

Smart beyond what you think

Easy control with just your voice. Smart Voice Control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and more, make controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever.

My profile

Enjoy comfort by logging into your own account and watching recommended content just for you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Sport Alert

With Sport Alert, you can stop worrying about missing out on your favorite matches! Receive notifications before all the most important games.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

Cinema-like experience at home

Watch in 4K and enjoy a viewing experience like the ones in the cinema.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K.

HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance color and clarity in every image. Be mesmerized by how realistic your content looks.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.

Gear up for epic gaming

Enjoy fantastic gaming experience using Cloud Game, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, and HGiG.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Game Dashboard & Optimiser

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

Greener for better

LG Full HD TV's packaging has been redesigned using single colour printing and a recyclable box.
PICTURE(PANEL)
  • Resolution
    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
    Display Type
    4K UHD
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
  • Picture Processor
    ∝5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
    Refresh Rate
    60Hz
  • HDR
    Active HDR
    HDR 10 Pro
    Yes
  • HLG
    Yes
    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
    Yes
  • FILMMAKER MODETM
    Yes
    Resolution Upscaler
    4K Upscaler
GAMING FEATURES
  • HGiG Mode
    Yes
    ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
    Yes
  • Game Genre
    Yes
    Game Dashboard
    Yes
  • Game Optimizer
    Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
  • LG AI ThinQTM
    Yes
    AI Brightness
    Yes
  • AI Functions
    AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
    Home Dashboard
    Yes
  • Google Home Connection
    Yes
    Amazon Echo Connection
    Yes
  • Works with Apple Homekit
    Yes
    Works with Apple Airplay
    Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
  • Operating System
    LG webOS Smart TV
    My Profile (Content Recommendation)
    Yes
  • LG Content Store
    Yes
    Full Web Browser
    Yes
  • Sports Alert
    Yes
    Direct Keys (Apps)
    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
AUDIO
  • Speaker System
    2.0 Ch Speaker
    Audio Output (rms)
    20W
  • Speaker Direction
    Down Firing
    AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
  • Auto Volume Leveling
    Yes
    Bluetooth Surround Ready
    Yes
  • Clear Voice
    Clear Voice Pro
    Bluetooth Audio Playback
    Yes ( 2 Way Playback)
  • TV Sound Mode Share
    Yes
CONNECTIVITY
  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)
    Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
    Bluetooth
    Yes (V 5.0)
  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)
    Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
  • HDMI Input
    1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
    USB Ports
    1 (Side)
  • HDMI Audio Return Channel
    eARC (HDMI 2)
    RF Input
    1 (Rear)
  • LAN
    1 (Rear)
    Digital Audio Out (Optical)
    1 (Rear)
  • HDMI Version
    HDMI 2.0
POWER
  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
    Power Consumption Standby Mode
    Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
    8.0
    Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
    8.1
  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
    10.2
    Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
    973 x 572 x 85
  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
    973 x 611 x 187
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
  • Convential Remote
    Yes
    e-manual
    Yes
  • Remote Control Batteries
    Yes
Product Details
  • Net Quantity
    1 N
    Country of Origin
    India
  • Manufactured By
    LG Electronics India (P) Ltd.

Copyright © 2009-2023 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved

This is LG Electronics' official homepage. If you want to connect to LG Corp, or other LG affiliates, please click

Enquiry
Enquiry
Sales
Assistance
loading