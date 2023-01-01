We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Objet Collection - LX1 Pose 48 (121cm) 4K OLED evo TV
- All Around-Design, Rounded Edge
- Versatile Back, Cable & Accessory Organiser
- α9 Gen5 AI Processor with AI Picture Pro & AI 4K Upscaling
- Pixel Dimming, Perfect Black, 100% Color Fidelity & Color Volume
- Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode
- HDMI 2.1, NVIDIA G-SYNC, VRR, AMD FreeSyncTM
From any angle,
in any space
*Wall mount installation possible by detaching TV from stand base.
The beauty's in the edges
*Magic Remote included in box.
Another way to reflect your style
Keeps your space neat and tidy
*Magic Remote included in box.
The brains behind your TV
restores content, and optimizes picture and sound for a cinematic TV experience.
Now, you're the main character.
LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Powerful winning machine.
for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD
FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Experience a new
side of life
Pose as envisioned by Moooi at
Milan Design Week 2022
*For twenty years, Moooi has inspired and seduced the world with sparkling and innovative designs. The venture founded in 2001 is currently led by Marcel Wanders and Robin Bevers. Moooi is named after the Dutch word for beautiful – Mooi. The third 'O' in the brand name stands for an extra value in terms of beauty and uniqueness. Moooi doesn't tell designers what to do, but listens to what designers want to make, and realises their dreams. Eclectic and always on the edge of commercial reality and cultural interest. To trigger, to create conversation pieces which make your environment more special, a life extraordinary.
A soft touch for a serene view
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf's maximum weight capacity may vary.
Your space, your taste
*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim.
Lights up the room
20%7, 8 more luminance, so you can immerse yourself in vivid colors and finer details.
*Screen images simulated.
1. Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2. Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3. Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4. Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5. Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6. Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7. Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
8. Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48, 42-inch Pose.
-
- Resolution
- Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
- Display Type
- 4K OLED
-
- Dimming Technology
- Pixel Dimming
- Eye Comfort Display
- Yes
-
- Picture Processor
- α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
- Refresh Rate
- 120 Hz
-
- HDR
- Cinema HDR
- Dolby Vision IQ
- Yes
-
- HDR 10 Pro
- Yes
- HLG
- Yes
-
- HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
- Yes (Pro)
- Perfect Black
- Infinite Contrast
-
- Wide Color Gamut
- Perfect Color
- Billion Rich Color
- Yes
-
- FILMMAKER MODE™
- Yes
- Resolution Upscaler
- AI 4K Upscaler
-
- Motion Pro
- OLED Motion
-
- G-Sync Compatible
- Yes
- FreeSync Compatible
- Yes
-
- HGiG Mode
- Yes
- VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
- Yes
- HGiG Mode
-
- ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
- Yes
- Game Genre
- Yes
-
- Game Dashboard
- Yes
- Game Optimizer
- Yes
-
- LG AI ThinQ™
- Yes
- Google Assistant
- Yes
-
- Amazon Alexa
- Yes
- Works with Apple Airplay
- Yes
-
- AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture
- AI Picture Pro
- AI Brightness
- Yes
-
- Scene Analysis
- Yes
- Intelligent Voice Recognition
- Yes
-
- AI Functions
- AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
- Home Dashboard
- Yes
-
- Google Home Connection
- Yes
- Amazon Echo Connection
- Yes
-
- Works with Apple Homekit
- Yes
-
- Direct Keys (Apps)
- Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
- Operating System
- LG webOS Smart TV
-
- My Profile (Content Recommendation)
- Yes
- Magic Remote Control
- Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
- Magic Tap
- Yes
- LG Content Store
- Yes
-
- Full Web Browser
- Yes
- Art Gallery
- Yes
-
- Sports Alert
- Yes
- Multi view
- Yes
-
- Speaker System
- 4.0 Ch Speaker
- Audio Output (rms)
- 40W
-
- Dolby Atmos
- Yes
- Speaker Direction
- Front Firing
-
- AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
- AI Acoustic Tuning
- Yes
-
- Auto Volume Leveling
- Yes
- WiSA Ready
- Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)
-
- Bluetooth Surround Ready
- Yes
- Clear Voice
- Clear Voice Pro
-
- Bluetooth Audio Playback
- Yes (2 Way Playback)
- TV Sound Mode Share
- Yes
-
- Wi-Fi (Built-in)
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Bluetooth
- Yes (V 5.0)
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
- Yes
-
- HDMI Input
- 3 (Side)
- USB Ports
- 2 (Side)
-
- HDMI Audio Return Channel
- eARC (HDMI 2)
- RF Input
- 1 (Bottom)
-
- LAN
- 1 (Side)
- Digital Audio Out (Optical)
- 1 (Side)
-
- Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
- AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
- Power Consumption Standby Mode
- Under 0.5 W
-
- Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
- 19.1
- Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
- 26.9
-
- Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
- 1069x1170x495
-
- Magic Remote
- Yes
- e-manual
- Yes
-
- Remote Control Batteries
- Yes
-
- Net Quantity
- 1 N
- Country of Origin
- Indonesia
-
- Imported By
- LG Electronics India (P) Ltd.