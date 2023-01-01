Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
life-good
55LX1QPSA

LG Objet Collection - LX1 Pose 55 (139cm) 4K OLED evo TV

55LX1QPSA

LG Objet Collection - LX1 Pose 55 (139cm) 4K OLED evo TV

  • All Around-Design, Rounded Edge
  • Versatile Back, Cable & Accessory Organiser
  • a9 Gen5 AI Processor with AI Picture Pro & AI 4K Upscaling
  • Pixel Dimming, Perfect Black, 100% Color Fidelity & Color Volume
  • Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode
  • HDMI 2.1, NVIDIA G-SYNC, VRR, AMD FreeSyncTM
rupee144989
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee269990
46% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available
  • Get 7.5% Cashback & Low Cost EMI for 9/12 months*
All-Around Design

From any angle,
in any space

With a design that looks stunning from every angle, you can enjoy Pose front to back, left to right as it seamlessly blends into your decor.1

*Wall mount installation possible by detaching TV from stand base.

Rounded Edge

The beauty's in the edges

Round around the edges, Pose's soft, smooth lines create a quiet, neutral look extending to the remote for a delicate design suitable for any interior.

*Magic Remote included in box.

Versatile Back

Another way to reflect your style

Pose goes beyond a TV to become a part of your style and your space. The beautiful back view looks stunning from different angles, and you can personalize the media shelf to show off your favorite books, magazines, and postcards.2,3,4
Cable & Accessory Organizer

Keeps your space neat and tidy

When you look behind your TV, what you won't see is a mess of accessories and cables. The Cable & Accessory Organizer keeps everything tidy, concealed behind the Clean Cover for an uninterrupted view.5, 6 And with two detachable cable holders, you can hide the wires along Pose's legs, finishing off your neat interior.

*Magic Remote included in box.

∝9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

The brains behind your TV

Using a deep-learning algorithm, this tiny yet mighty processor reduces noise,
restores content, and optimizes picture and sound for a cinematic TV experience.
True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using
LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz
for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD
FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Experience a new
side of life



Pose as envisioned by Moooi at
Milan Design Week 2022

*For twenty years, Moooi has inspired and seduced the world with sparkling and innovative designs. The venture founded in 2001 is currently led by Marcel Wanders and Robin Bevers. Moooi is named after the Dutch word for beautiful – Mooi. The third 'O' in the brand name stands for an extra value in terms of beauty and uniqueness. Moooi doesn't tell designers what to do, but listens to what designers want to make, and realises their dreams. Eclectic and always on the edge of commercial reality and cultural interest. To trigger, to create conversation pieces which make your environment more special, a life extraordinary.

Calming Beige Textile

A soft touch for a serene view

Framing Pose in a muted, calming beige, the cozy fabric finish is soft to the look and to the touch, harmonizing and adding a stylish charm perfect for your space.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf's maximum weight capacity may vary.

Art Gallery

Your space, your taste

Create an interior that's uniquely you. When you're not watching Pose it transforms into a frame, allowing you to decorate with a wide range of artful pieces to choose from. Simply select one to complete your space.

*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim.

Self-lit OLED evo

Lights up the room

Powered by Pose's brighter and clearer self-lit OLED evo technology, Brightness Booster delivers up to
20%7, 8 more luminance, so you can immerse yourself in vivid colors and finer details.

*Screen images simulated.

1. Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2. Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3. Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4. Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5. Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6. Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7. Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
8. Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48, 42-inch Pose.

PICTURE(PANEL)
  • Resolution
    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
    Display Type
    4K OLED
  • Dimming Technology
    Pixel Dimming
    Eye Comfort Display
    Yes
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
  • Picture Processor
    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
    Refresh Rate
    120 Hz
  • HDR
    Cinema HDR
    Dolby Vision IQ
    Yes
  • HDR 10 Pro
    Yes
    HLG
    Yes
  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
    Yes (Pro)
    Perfect Black
    Infinite Contrast
  • Wide Color Gamut
    Perfect Color
    Billion Rich Color
    Yes
  • FILMMAKER MODE™
    Yes
    Resolution Upscaler
    AI 4K Upscaler
  • Motion Pro
    OLED Motion
GAMING FEATURES
  • G-Sync Compatible
    Yes
    FreeSync Compatible
    Yes
  • HGiG Mode
    Yes
    VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
    Yes
  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
    Yes
    Game Genre
    Yes
  • Game Dashboard
    Yes
    Game Optimizer
    Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
  • LG AI ThinQ™
    Yes
    Google Assistant
    Yes
  • Amazon Alexa
    Yes
    Works with Apple Airplay
    Yes
  • AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture
    AI Picture Pro
    AI Brightness
    Yes
  • Scene Analysis
    Yes
    Intelligent Voice Recognition
    Yes
  • AI Functions
    AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
    Home Dashboard
    Yes
  • Google Home Connection
    Yes
    Amazon Echo Connection
    Yes
  • Works with Apple Homekit
    Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
  • Direct Keys (Apps)
    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
    Operating System
    LG webOS Smart TV
  • My Profile (Content Recommendation)
    Yes
    Magic Remote Control
    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
  • Magic Tap
    Yes
    LG Content Store
    Yes
  • Full Web Browser
    Yes
    Art Gallery
    Yes
  • Sports Alert
    Yes
    Multi view
    Yes
AUDIO
  • Speaker System
    4.0 Ch Speaker
    Audio Output (rms)
    40W
  • Dolby Atmos
    Yes
    Speaker Direction
    Front Firing
  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
    AI Acoustic Tuning
    Yes
  • Auto Volume Leveling
    Yes
    WiSA Ready
    Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)
  • Bluetooth Surround Ready
    Yes
    Clear Voice
    Clear Voice Pro
  • Bluetooth Audio Playback
    Yes (2 Way Playback)
    TV Sound Mode Share
    Yes
CONNECTIVITY
  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)
    Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
    Bluetooth
    Yes (V 5.0)
  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)
    Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
  • HDMI Input
    3 (Side)
    USB Ports
    2 (Side)
  • HDMI Audio Return Channel
    eARC (HDMI 2)
    RF Input
    1 (Bottom)
  • LAN
    1 (Side)
    Digital Audio Out (Optical)
    1 (Side)
POWER
  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
    Power Consumption Standby Mode
    Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
    19.1
    Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
    26.9
  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
    1069x1170x495
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
  • Magic Remote
    Yes
    e-manual
    Yes
  • Remote Control Batteries
    Yes
Product Details
  • Net Quantity
    1 N
    Country of Origin
    Indonesia
  • Imported By
    LG Electronics India (P) Ltd.

