All-Around Design From any angle,

in any space With a design that looks stunning from every angle, you can enjoy Pose front to back, left to right as it seamlessly blends into your decor.1

*Wall mount installation possible by detaching TV from stand base.

Rounded Edge The beauty's in the edges Round around the edges, Pose's soft, smooth lines create a quiet, neutral look extending to the remote for a delicate design suitable for any interior.

*Magic Remote included in box.

Versatile Back Another way to reflect your style Pose goes beyond a TV to become a part of your style and your space. The beautiful back view looks stunning from different angles, and you can personalize the media shelf to show off your favorite books, magazines, and postcards.2,3,4

Cable & Accessory Organizer Keeps your space neat and tidy When you look behind your TV, what you won't see is a mess of accessories and cables. The Cable & Accessory Organizer keeps everything tidy, concealed behind the Clean Cover for an uninterrupted view.5, 6 And with two detachable cable holders, you can hide the wires along Pose's legs, finishing off your neat interior.

*Magic Remote included in box.

∝9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K The brains behind your TV Using a deep-learning algorithm, this tiny yet mighty processor reduces noise,

restores content, and optimizes picture and sound for a cinematic TV experience.

True Cinema Experience Now, you're the main character. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using

LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Ultimate Gaming Powerful winning machine. Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz

for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD

FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.

**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Experience a new

side of life



Pose as envisioned by Moooi at

Milan Design Week 2022

*For twenty years, Moooi has inspired and seduced the world with sparkling and innovative designs. The venture founded in 2001 is currently led by Marcel Wanders and Robin Bevers. Moooi is named after the Dutch word for beautiful – Mooi. The third 'O' in the brand name stands for an extra value in terms of beauty and uniqueness. Moooi doesn't tell designers what to do, but listens to what designers want to make, and realises their dreams. Eclectic and always on the edge of commercial reality and cultural interest. To trigger, to create conversation pieces which make your environment more special, a life extraordinary.

Calming Beige Textile A soft touch for a serene view Framing Pose in a muted, calming beige, the cozy fabric finish is soft to the look and to the touch, harmonizing and adding a stylish charm perfect for your space.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

**Media shelf's maximum weight capacity may vary.

Art Gallery Your space, your taste Create an interior that's uniquely you. When you're not watching Pose it transforms into a frame, allowing you to decorate with a wide range of artful pieces to choose from. Simply select one to complete your space.

*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim.

Self-lit OLED evo Lights up the room Powered by Pose's brighter and clearer self-lit OLED evo technology, Brightness Booster delivers up to

20%7, 8 more luminance, so you can immerse yourself in vivid colors and finer details.

*Screen images simulated.