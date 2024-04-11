We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UQ80 55 (139cm) 4K UHD Smart TV | WebOS | Active HDR
- ∝5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K with AI Brightness & 4K Upscaling
- Magic Remote : Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice
- Filmmaker Mode: Enjoy your Content as the Director Intended
- AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an Immersive Experience
- Smart WebOS platform with OTT Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more
- ALLM, HGIG Mode for a Better HDR Gaming Experience
My profile
Sport Alert
Game Dashboard & Optimiser
-
- Resolution
- Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
- Display Type
- 4K UHD
-
- Picture Processor
- α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
- Refresh Rate
- 60Hz
-
- HDR
- Active HDR
- HDR 10 Pro
- Yes
-
- HLG
- Yes
- HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
- Yes
-
- FILMMAKER MODE™
- Yes
- Resolution Upscaler
- 4K Upscaler
-
- HGiG Mode
- Yes
- ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
- Yes
- HGiG Mode
-
- Game Genre
- Yes
- Game Dashboard
- Yes
-
- Game Optimizer
- Yes
-
- LG AI ThinQ™
- Yes
- Google Assistant
- Yes
-
- Amazon Alexa
- Yes
- Works with Apple Airplay
- Yes
-
- AI Brightness
- Yes
- Intelligent Voice Recognition
- Yes
-
- AI Functions
- AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
- Home Dashboard
- Yes
-
- Google Home Connection
- Yes
- Amazon Echo Connection
- Yes
-
- Works with Apple Homekit
- Yes
-
- Operating System
- LG webOS Smart TV
- My Profile (Content Recommendation)
- Yes
-
- Magic Remote Control
- Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
- LG Content Store
- Yes
-
- Full Web Browser
- Yes
- Sports Alert
- Yes
-
- Direct Keys (Apps)
- Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
-
- Speaker System
- 2.0 Ch Speaker
- Audio Output (rms)
- 20W
-
- Speaker Direction
- Down Firing
- AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
- AI Sound(Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
- AI Acoustic Tuning
- Yes
- Auto Volume Leveling
- Yes
-
- Bluetooth Surround Ready
- Yes
- Clear Voice
- Clear Voice Pro
-
- Bluetooth Audio Playback
- Yes ( 2 Way Playback)
- TV Sound Mode Share
- Yes
-
- Wi-Fi (Built-in)
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Bluetooth
- Yes (V 5.0)
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
- Yes
-
- HDMI Input
- 1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
- USB Ports
- 1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
- HDMI Audio Return Channel
- eARC (HDMI 2)
- RF Input
- 1 (Side)
-
- LAN
- 1 (Rear)
- Digital Audio Out (Optical)
- 1 (Rear)
-
- Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
- AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
- Power Consumption Standby Mode
- Under 0.5 W
-
- Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
- 14.0
- Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
- 14.2
-
- Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
- 19.2
- Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
- 1235 x 715 x 57.5
-
- Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
- 1235 x 776 x 231
-
- Magic Remote
- Yes
- e-manual
- Yes
-
- Remote Control Batteries
- Yes
-
- Net Quantity
- 1 N
- Country of Origin
- India
-
- Manufactured By
- LG Electronics India (P) Ltd.