life-good
OLED55A2PSA

LG A2 55 (139cm) 4K Smart OLED TV | WebOS | Cinema HDR

OLED55A2PSA

LG A2 55 (139cm) 4K Smart OLED TV | WebOS | Cinema HDR

  • ∝7 Gen5 AI Processor with AI Picture Pro & AI 4K Upscaling
  • Pixel Dimming, Perfect Black, 100% Color Fidelity & Color Volume
  • Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode
  • Game Dashboard & Optimizer, HGiG, ALLM
  • Eye Comfort Display: Low-Blue Light, Flicker-Free
rupee104998
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee139990
25% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available
  • Get 7.5% Cashback & Low Cost EMI for 9/12 months*

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery
at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

The OLED on everyone's list.

SELF-LIT OLED

True darkness brings the light.

LG OLED pixels light up independently with no backlight to dull their glow. Now, dark areas are
perfectly black with no light bleed or halo effect. Envision a crisp picture with unmatched depth.
∝7 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's ∝7 Gen 5 AI Processor
uses Foreground and Background Enhancing to maximize the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.
Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in
every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.
Dynamic Tone Mapping

Punchier picture quality.

Dynamic Tone Mapping uses the ∝7 Gen 5 AI Processor to detect what's in the frame and apply the
optimal tone curve. The result is natural HDR, deep contrast, and intricate detail.
Immersive Surround Sound

Hear them coming in on you.

The ∝7 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 5.1.2 channel sound. Feel the
action and chaos around you as you venture deeper into your game world.
ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles
for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favorite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Design

Sleek and streamlined.

Now, you won't want to hide your television. With an unbelievably slim design, it fits seamlessly into
your space. Floor Stand and Gallery Stand give you the freedom to place it anywhere while neatly concealing unsightly cables.

*Floor Stand is supported by 48A2.
**Gallery Stand is supported by 65A2 and 55A2.

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Experience
entertainment with heart-pounding audio and extraordinary visuals.
Entertainment

All your favorites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available
streaming apps. With Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and many more, something exciting is always showing.

*Netflix streaming membership required. **Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.

Powerful Gameplay

Ready to up your game.

Play on and on. With a 0.1ms response time, you can experience games with no lag between you
and your win. Even when the action is fast, jump over to the dedicated Game Dashboard and apply
the optimal settings for whatever you play.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.

Sustainability

Packaged for the planet.

In line with LG's green initiatives, your OLED is made to put less pressure on the environment with SGS certification. Created with fewer parts and without hazardous substances like Cd and InP, it's then boxed with just enough packaging to arrive safely - a recyclable cardboard box. Its energy efficiency minimizes indoor air pollution as you watch, and it even has an high recycling rate when it's time for disposal.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

PICTURE(PANEL)
  • Resolution
    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
    Display Type
    4K OLED
  • Dimming Technology
    Pixel Dimming
    Eye Comfort Display
    Yes
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
  • Picture Processor
    α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
    HDR
    Cinema HDR
  • Dolby Vision IQ
    Yes
    HDR 10 Pro
    Yes
  • HLG
    Yes
    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
    Yes
  • Dynamic Vivid
    Yes
    Perfect Black
    Infinite Contrast
  • Wide Color Gamut
    Perfect Color
    Billion Rich Color
    Yes
  • FILMMAKER MODE™
    Yes
    Resolution Upscaler
    AI 4K Upscaler
GAMING FEATURES
  • HGiG Mode
    Yes
    ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
    Yes
  • Game Genre
    Yes
    Game Dashboard
    Yes
  • Game Optimizer
    Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
  • LG AI ThinQ™
    Yes
    Google Assistant
    Yes
  • Amazon Alexa
    Yes
    Works with Apple Airplay
    Yes
  • AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture
    AI Picture Pro
    AI Brightness
    Yes
  • Scene Analysis
    Yes
    Intelligent Voice Recognition
    Yes
  • AI Functions
    AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
    Home Dashboard
    Yes
  • Google Home Connection
    Yes
    Amazon Echo Connection
    Yes
  • Works with Apple Homekit
    Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
  • Operating System
    LG webOS Smart TV
    My Profile (Content Recommendation)
    Yes
  • Magic Remote Control
    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
    Magic Tap
    Yes
  • LG Content Store
    Yes
    Full Web Browser
    Yes
  • Art Gallery
    Yes
    Sports Alert
    Yes
  • Direct Keys (Apps)
    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
    Multi view
    Yes
AUDIO
  • Speaker System
    2.0 Ch Speaker
    Audio Output (rms)
    20W
  • Dolby Atmos
    Yes
    Speaker Direction
    Down Firing
  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
    AI Acoustic Tuning
    Yes
  • Auto Volume Leveling
    Yes
    WiSA Ready
    Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)
  • Bluetooth Surround Ready
    Yes
    Clear Voice
    Clear Voice Pro
  • Bluetooth Audio Playback
    Yes (2 Way Playback)
    TV Sound Mode Share
    Yes
CONNECTIVITY
  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)
    Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
    Bluetooth
    Yes (V 5.0)
  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)
    Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
  • HDMI Input
    1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
    USB Ports
    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
  • HDMI Audio Return Channel
    eARC (Rear, HDMI 3)
    RF Input
    1 (Side)
  • LAN
    1 (Rear)
    Digital Audio Out (Optical)
    1 (Rear)
POWER
  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
    Power Consumption Standby Mode
    Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
    14.3
    Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
    14.5
  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
    19.3
    Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
    1228 x 708 x 45.9
  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
    1228 x 772 x 235
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
  • Magic Remote
    Yes
    e-manual
    Yes
  • Remote Control Batteries
    Yes
Product Details
  • Net Quantity
    1 N
    Country of Origin
    India
  • Manufactured By
    LG Electronics India (P) Ltd.

