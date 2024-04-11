We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG A2 65 (164cm) 4K Smart OLED TV | WebOS | Cinema HDR
- ∝7 Gen5 AI Processor with AI Picture Pro & AI 4K Upscaling
- Pixel Dimming, Perfect Black, 100% Color Fidelity & Color Volume
- Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode
- Game Dashboard & Optimizer, HGiG, ALLM
- Eye Comfort Display: Low-Blue Light, Flicker-Free
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery
at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
The OLED on everyone's list.
True darkness brings the light.
perfectly black with no light bleed or halo effect. Envision a crisp picture with unmatched depth.
Beauty meets brains.
uses Foreground and Background Enhancing to maximize the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.
Punchier picture quality.
optimal tone curve. The result is natural HDR, deep contrast, and intricate detail.
Hear them coming in on you.
action and chaos around you as you venture deeper into your game world.
Television just for you.
for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favorite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Sleek and streamlined.
your space. Floor Stand and Gallery Stand give you the freedom to place it anywhere while neatly concealing unsightly cables.
*Floor Stand is supported by 48A2.
**Gallery Stand is supported by 65A2 and 55A2.
Now, you're the main character.
entertainment with heart-pounding audio and extraordinary visuals.
All your favorites in one place.
streaming apps. With Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and many more, something exciting is always showing.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.
Ready to up your game.
and your win. Even when the action is fast, jump over to the dedicated Game Dashboard and apply
the optimal settings for whatever you play.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
Packaged for the planet.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
-
- Resolution
- Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
- Display Type
- 4K OLED
-
- Dimming Technology
- Pixel Dimming
- Eye Comfort Display
- Yes
-
- Picture Processor
- α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
- HDR
- Cinema HDR
-
- Dolby Vision IQ
- Yes
- HDR 10 Pro
- Yes
-
- HLG
- Yes
- HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
- Yes
-
- Dynamic Vivid
- Yes
- Perfect Black
- Infinite Contrast
-
- Wide Color Gamut
- Perfect Color
- Billion Rich Color
- Yes
-
- FILMMAKER MODE™
- Yes
- Resolution Upscaler
- AI 4K Upscaler
-
- HGiG Mode
- Yes
- ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
- Yes
- HGiG Mode
-
- Game Genre
- Yes
- Game Dashboard
- Yes
-
- Game Optimizer
- Yes
-
- LG AI ThinQ™
- Yes
- Google Assistant
- Yes
-
- Amazon Alexa
- Yes
- Works with Apple Airplay
- Yes
-
- AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture
- AI Picture Pro
- AI Brightness
- Yes
-
- Scene Analysis
- Yes
- Intelligent Voice Recognition
- Yes
-
- AI Functions
- AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
- Home Dashboard
- Yes
-
- Google Home Connection
- Yes
- Amazon Echo Connection
- Yes
-
- Works with Apple Homekit
- Yes
-
- Operating System
- LG webOS Smart TV
- My Profile (Content Recommendation)
- Yes
-
- Magic Remote Control
- Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
- Magic Tap
- Yes
-
- LG Content Store
- Yes
- Full Web Browser
- Yes
-
- Art Gallery
- Yes
- Sports Alert
- Yes
-
- Direct Keys (Apps)
- Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
- Multi view
- Yes
-
- Speaker System
- 2.0 Ch Speaker
- Audio Output (rms)
- 20W
-
- Dolby Atmos
- Yes
- Speaker Direction
- Down Firing
-
- AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
- AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
- AI Acoustic Tuning
- Yes
-
- Auto Volume Leveling
- Yes
- WiSA Ready
- Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)
-
- Bluetooth Surround Ready
- Yes
- Clear Voice
- Clear Voice Pro
-
- Bluetooth Audio Playback
- Yes (2 Way Playback)
- TV Sound Mode Share
- Yes
-
- Wi-Fi (Built-in)
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Bluetooth
- Yes (V 5.0)
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
- Yes
-
- HDMI Input
- 1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
- USB Ports
- 1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
- HDMI Audio Return Channel
- eARC (Rear, HDMI 3)
- RF Input
- 1 (Side)
-
- LAN
- 1 (Rear)
- Digital Audio Out (Optical)
- 1 (Rear)
-
- Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
- AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
- Power Consumption Standby Mode
- Under 0.5 W
-
- Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
- 17.1
- Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
- 17.3
-
- Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
- 24.2
- Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
- 1449 x 832 x 45.9
-
- Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
- 1449 x 896 x 235
-
- Magic Remote
- Yes
- e-manual
- Yes
-
- Remote Control Batteries
- Yes
-
- Net Quantity
- 1 N
- Country of Origin
- India
-
- Manufactured By
- LG Electronics India (P) Ltd.