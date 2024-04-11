We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Offer available with LG 8K TVs and LG 4K TVs on 2016 to 2021 models. Redeem on eligible LG Smart TVs by 2/20/22. New subscribers only. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Full terms: lg.com/in
All you need is popcorn
Must-see Apple Originals on your LG Smart TV.
Dive into award-winning original shows, films, and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers — on your LG Smart TV. New Apple Originals every month. Try it free for 3 months!*
From left, a man in the black background. A girl holding crystal, Apple TV+ logo, A mand and a robot standing in the middle of nowhere, female in the house, Two women are standing next each other, mother and her two childern are running, a man look up to the sky, two men are facing each other.
Insider perks
LG offers 3 months of Apple TV+.
This promotion is available in countries where Apple TV+ is available.
It applies to LG Smart TVs released from 2016 to 2021, and is available to new Apple TV+ subscribers from Nov 16th 12 AM IST, 2021 to February 13, 2022.*
Images of LG Smart TVs released from 2016 to 2021.
How to redeem your Apple TV+ offer.
Click the Apple TV+ banner in your Smart TV’s home menu or LG Content Store and follow the onscreen instructions.*
A picture of LG Smart TV's web OS. In web OS page, there is a 3 month free of Apple TV+ promotion voucher.
Just like magic.
Click or use your voice to stream Apple TV+.
Discover the world’s most creative stories at your fingertips. Use voice command or point, click, and scroll your LG Magic Remote.
Image of LG smart TV's web OS and the hand is holding LG Magic remote to access Apple TV+
Buy the latest lineup and get an offer!
*Offer available with LG 8K TVs and LG 4K TVs on 2016 to 2021 models. Must redeem trial offer between November 15, 2021 and February 20, 2022. Limit one offer per TV and Apple ID. New subscribers only. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply. Offer cannot be combined with Apple One, or other free trials or offers for Apple TV+. Terms subject to change and may be modified or canceled at any time without notice. Apple TV+ is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Apple is not a sponsor of this promotion. All rights reserved.