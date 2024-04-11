Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
25% Off

10Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Platinum Silver (FHP1410Z7P)

  • AI Direct DriveTM
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • Turbowash @ 59min
  • Steam+
  • LG ThinQ
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee65990
rupee49490
30% Off

Wash 7.0kg and Spin 5.5kg, 5 Star, Rust Free Body, Wind Jet Dry, Color : Dark Gray (P7020NGAZ)

  • 5 Star Rating
  • Plastic Body
  • Normal Pulsator
  • Rat Away Technology
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee16390
rupee11490
39% Off

LG 7.0 kg 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Silver (T70SKSF1Z)

  • Smart Inverter Technologyt
  • TurboDrumTM
  • Smart DiagnosisTM
  • Waterfall Circulation
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee28490
rupee17490
17% Off

10Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Middle Black (FHP1410Z5M)

  • AI Direct DriveTM
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • Steam
  • LG ThinQ
  • Smart Diagnosis
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee60990
rupee50041
30% Off

LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Heater (FHM1408BDM, Silver, 6 Motion Direct Drive)

  • More Motion, Better Care
  • 6 Motion DD
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • Smart DiagnosisTM System
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee48990
rupee33990
35% Off

LG 7.0 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Middle Black, 6 Motion Direct Drive)

  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • Touch Panel
  • 6 Motion DD
  • SteamTM
  • Smart DiagnosisTMSystem
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee44990
rupee28990
25% Off

9Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Middle Black (FHV1409Z4M)

  • AI Direct DriveTM
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • Turbowash @ 59min
  • Steam+
  • LG ThinQ
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee57990
rupee42990
30% Off

9Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, In-built Heater,Middle Black (THD09SWM)

  • AI -Intelligent Care with Optimized washing and More Fabric Protection
  • Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • In Built Heater with Steam- Allergy Removal
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee42990
rupee29990
17% Off

7.5Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator+ Soak, Purple (P7525SPAZ)

  • Roller Jet Pulsator with Soak
  • Wind Jet Dry
  • Rat Away
  • 3 + 1 Wash Programs
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee16790
rupee13789
12% Off

6Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator, Dark Gray (P6001RGZ)

  • Roller Jet Pulsator
  • Rat Away
  • 3 + 1 Wash Programs
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee16490
rupee14490
23% Off

7Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Middle Black (FHV1207Z4M)

  • AI Direct DriveTM
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • Steam
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee45990
rupee35490
19% Off

10.5/7Kg Front Load Washer-Dryer, AI Direct DriveTM, Black VCM (FHD1057STB)

  • AI Direct DriveTM
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • TurboWash 360° @ 39min
  • Steam+
  • LG ThinQ
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee84990
rupee68990
27% Off

8Kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Rat Away, Dark Gray (P8030SGAZ)

  • Roller Jet Pulsator with Soak
  • Wind Jet Dry
  • 3 + 1 Wash Programs
  • 5 - Star Rating
  • 5 Year Motor Warranty
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee19990
rupee14490
33% Off

8Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Motor, Ebony Regal (T80SJRG1Z)

  • Smart Inverter Technology
  • TurboDrumTM
  • Jet Spray+
  • Smart Closing Door
  • Smart DiagnosisTM
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee39990
rupee26990
36% Off

6.5Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Motor, Middle Free Silver (T65SKSF4Z)

  • Smart Inverter Technology
  • TurboDrumTM
  • Smart DiagnosisTM
  • Tub Clean
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee24990
rupee15990
20% Off

9Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Black VCM (FHP1209Z9B)

  • AI Direct DriveTM
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • TurboWash 360° @ 39min
  • Steam+
  • LG ThinQ
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee56990
rupee45190
36% Off

6kg Front Load Washing Machine, 6 Motion Direct Drive, White (FHM1006SDW)

  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • Steam
  • Smart DiagnosisTM
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee37990
rupee23991
30% Off

10Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Platinum Black (THD10SWP)

  • AI -Intelligent Care with Optimized washing and More Fabric Protection
  • Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • In Built Heater with Steam- Allergy Removal
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee46490
rupee32490
34% Off

6.5Kg Front Load Washing Machine, Inverter Direct Drive, White (FHM1065SDW)

  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • Steam
  • Smart Diagnosis
  • Touch Panel
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee23991
rupee37990
