Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
life-good
FHD1057STB

10.5/7Kg Front Load Washer-Dryer, AI Direct DriveTM, Black VCM

FHD1057STB

10.5/7Kg Front Load Washer-Dryer, AI Direct DriveTM, Black VCM

  • AI Direct DriveTM
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • TurboWash 360° @ 39min
  • Steam+
  • LG ThinQ
rupee68990
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee84990
19% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available

Bigger Capacity
King Size Capacity, Wash All in One Go

Get bigger drum capacity in same size!

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

AI DDTM
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DDTM offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

What is AI DDTM?

The AI DDTM detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

LESS VIBRATION,
LESS NOISE

The direct drive motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and
really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market,
which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor
and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics
with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.

TurboWash 360°
Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash 360°, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

Steam+
Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam+ technology eliminates 99.9%* of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. "HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with 'Wrinkle Care' option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

All in One
Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.

More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage

Reduce cycle time and clothes damage with less energy.

3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump

BLDC motor with Inverter control pump enables to make changeable spin speed of pump. It offers powerful spray with high angle, slow spin makes soft spray with low angle. It increase the reaching time of detergent water with laundry.

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.

99.9%* Allergen Removal

Allergen reduced up to 99.9%* by Steam+.

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. "HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart DiagnosisTM helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range Catalogue-Washer Dryer

KNOW MORE
MATERIAL & FINISH
  • Body Color
    Black VCM
    Door Type
    Auto Door
CAPACITY
  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)
    7.0
    Max Wash Capacity(kg)
    10.5
CONTROL & DISPLAY
  • Delay Timer
    Yes
FEATURES
  • TurboWash
    -
    6 Motion DD
    Yes
  • Add Item
    Yes
    AI DD
    Yes
  • Auto Restart
    Yes
    Auto Suds Removal
    -
  • Centum System
    -
    Drum Lifter
    -
  • Drum Light
    -
    Dual Dry
    Yes
  • Embossing Inner Drum
    -
    End of Cycle Signal
    -
  • ezDispense
    -
    Foam Detection System
    -
  • Inverter DirectDrive
    -
    Leveling Legs
    -
  • LoadSense
    -
    Stainless Steel Drum
    -
  • Steam
    Yes
    Steam+
    Yes
  • TrueSteam
    -
    TurboWash360°
    Yes
  • Type
    -
    Vibration Sensor
    -
  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)
    Cold Only
    Water Level
    -
PROGRAMS
  • Allergy Care (washer)
    Yes
    Auto Wash
    -
  • Baby Care
    -
    Baby Wear
    -
  • Cold Wash
    -
    Color Care
    Yes
  • Cotton
    Yes
    Cotton +
    Yes
  • Dark Wash
    -
    Delicates
    Yes
  • Downloaded Cycle
    Yes
    Drain + Spin
    -
  • Duvet
    -
    Easy Care
    Yes
  • Eco 40-60
    -
    Gentle Care
    -
  • Hygiene (Sanitary)
    -
    Intensive 60
    -
  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)
    Yes
    Outdoor
    -
  • Quick 30
    -
    Quick Wash
    -
  • Refresh
    -
    Rinse + Spin
    -
  • Silent Wash
    -
    Skin Care
    -
  • Speed Wash
    -
    Speed Wash+Dry
    Yes
  • Speed14
    Yes
    Sportswear
    -
  • Stain Care
    -
    Steam Refresh
    -
  • Tub Clean
    -
    TurboWash 39
    Yes
  • TurboWash 49
    -
    TurboWash 59
    -
  • Wash+Dry
    Yes
    Wool (Hand/Wool)
    Yes
  • Baby Steam Care
    -
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
  • Add Item
    Yes
    Beep On/Off
    -
  • Child Lock
    Yes
    ColdWash
    -
  • Delay End
    -
    Detergent Level
    -
  • Dispenser Clean
    -
    Drum Light
    -
  • Pre Wash
    Yes
    Remote Start
    Yes
  • Rinse
    -
    Rinse + Spin
    Yes
  • Rinse+
    -
    Softener Level
    -
  • Spin
    -
    Steam
    Yes
  • Temp.
    Cold/20/30/40/60/95°C
    Tub Clean
    Yes
  • TurboWash
    -
    Wash
    -
  • Wi-Fi
    Yes
    Wrinkle Care
    Yes
  • Spin Speeds (rpm)
    1400
SMART TECHNOLOGY
  • Smart Pairing
    Yes
    Download Cycle
    Yes
  • Energy Monitoring
    -
    Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
    -
  • Smart Diagnosis
    Yes
    ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
    Yes
  • Tub Clean Coach
    -
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
    -
    Product Depth with door open 90° (D" mm)
    -
  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
    600 x 850 x 565
    Weight (kg)
    -
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
  • LG TWINWash Compatible
    -
BAR CODE
  • BAR CODE
    -
product details
  • Net Quantity
    1
    Country of Origin
    China
  • Manufactured By
    NANJING LG PANDA APPLIANCESCO., LTD, 28,Yongfeng Road,Nanjing,Jiangsu Province,China
    Imported By
    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

Copyright © 2009-2023 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved

This is LG Electronics official homepage. If you want to connect to LG Corp, or other LG affiliates, please click

Enquiry
Enquiry
Sales
Assistance
loading