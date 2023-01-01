Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
life-good
FHM1006SDW

6kg Front Load Washing Machine, 6 Motion Direct Drive, White

6kg Front Load Washing Machine, 6 Motion Direct Drive, White

  • Inverter Direct Drive: Less vibration, less noise
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive: Optimal wash for different fabrics
  • Steam: Reduce germs & allergens with steam cycles
  • Smart DiagnosisTM: Smart way to fix bugs
Inverter DD for a Powerful Wash with Less Noise

With LG Inverter Direct Drive Technology, the motor is directly connected to the drum without the use of a belt or pulley. As a result, minor mechanical parts dissipate less energy, which cuts down electricity consumption, enhances washing performance and durability, and reduces noise and vibration.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics
with 6motion DD

6 Motion DD technology provides optimized motion combinations for each fabric type. So it delivers powerful washing performance with less damage.

99.9%* Virus free with SteamTM

Allergy Care removes up to 99.9%* virus from clothes.

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. "HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19)." Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

Smart DiagnosisTM

LG's Smart DiagnosisTM is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues without having to call a technician. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that diagnoses the issue within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The result is based on 20ea of towel (1ea-100g) condition. Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40°C, door lock is not released for safety.
**Release duration time is less than 3seconds.
***The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

FULL TOUCH CONTROL

New full touch control boast a seamless and sleek design that brings a touch of sophistication to the home. Each model in the lineup offers a full touch control panel angled for maximum visibility.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Products referred in the creative launched by Holding Group Companies of LG in different Countries across the World.

DIMENSIONS

SUMMARY

  • 6.0

  • 600 x 440 x 850

  • INVERTER DD

  • INTENSIVE WASH

MATERIAL & FINISH
  • Body Color
    White
CAPACITY
  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)
    6.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
  • Delay Timer
    Yes
FEATURES
  • Auto Restart
    Yes
    End of Cycle Signal
    Yes
  • Inverter DirectDrive
    Yes
    LoadSense
    Yes
  • Stainless Steel Drum
    Yes
    Steam+
    Yes
  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)
    Cold Only
    Water Level
    Auto
PROGRAMS
  • Cotton
    Yes
    Delicates
    Yes
  • Quick 30
    Yes
    Wool (Hand/Wool)
    Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
  • Beep On/Off
    Yes
    Child Lock
    Yes
  • Delay End
    Yes
    Pre Wash
    Yes
  • Rinse + Spin
    Yes
    Temp.
    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
  • Tub Clean
    Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
  • Smart Diagnosis
    Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
    600 x 850 x 440
