6kg Front Load Washing Machine, 6 Motion Direct Drive, White
- Inverter Direct Drive: Less vibration, less noise
- 6 Motion Direct Drive: Optimal wash for different fabrics
- Steam: Reduce germs & allergens with steam cycles
- Smart DiagnosisTM: Smart way to fix bugs
- LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
- Secure payment and exclusive offers available
Inverter DD for a Powerful Wash with Less Noise
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics
with 6motion DD
99.9%* Virus free with SteamTM
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. "HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19)." Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
Smart DiagnosisTM
*The result is based on 20ea of towel (1ea-100g) condition. Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40°C, door lock is not released for safety.
**Release duration time is less than 3seconds.
***The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
FULL TOUCH CONTROL
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Products referred in the creative launched by Holding Group Companies of LG in different Countries across the World.
DIMENSIONS
SUMMARY
-
6.0
-
600 x 440 x 850
-
INVERTER DD
-
INTENSIVE WASH
-
- Body Color
- White
-
- Max Wash Capacity(kg)
- 6.0
-
- Delay Timer
- Yes
-
- Auto Restart
- Yes
- End of Cycle Signal
- Yes
-
- Inverter DirectDrive
- Yes
- LoadSense
- Yes
-
- Stainless Steel Drum
- Yes
- Steam+
- Yes
-
- Water feed (Hot / Cold)
- Cold Only
- Water Level
- Auto
-
- Cotton
- Yes
- Delicates
- Yes
-
- Quick 30
- Yes
- Wool (Hand/Wool)
- Yes
-
- Beep On/Off
- Yes
- Child Lock
- Yes
-
- Delay End
- Yes
- Pre Wash
- Yes
-
- Rinse + Spin
- Yes
- Temp.
- Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
- Tub Clean
- Yes
-
- Smart Diagnosis
- Yes
-
- Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
- 600 x 850 x 440