We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Heater(FHM1408BDL, Silver, 6 Motion Direct Drive)
LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Heater(FHM1408BDM, Silver, 6 Motion Direct Drive)
- More Motion, Better Care
- 6 Motion DD
- Inverter Direct Drive
- SteamTM
- Tub Clean
- Smart DiagnosisTM System
- LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
- Secure payment and exclusive offers available
99.9%* Virus free with SteamTM
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. "HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
LESS VIBRATION,
LESS NOISE
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics
with 6 Motion DD
FULL TOUCH CONTROL
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
-
Tub Clean
To clean inner & outer tub for preventing unpleasant smell of tub
-
Pre Wash
The clothes are given a preliminary wash and dirty water is drained out to removes the toughest of the stains & dirt.
*Products referred in the creative launched by Holding Group Companies of LG in different Countries across the World.
DIMENSIONS
SUMMARY
-
8.0
-
600 x 565 x 850
-
INVERTER DD
-
TUB CLEAN
-
- Capacity (kg)
- 8.0
- Star Rating
- 5 Star
- Capacity (kg)
-
- 6 Motion
- Yes
- Quick 30 Program
- Yes
-
- Color
- Middle Black
- Touch Panel
- Yes
-
- Door
- Black
-
- Temperature Range
- Cold/20/30/40/60/95°C
- Fault Diagnosis (digital display)
- Yes
-
- Remaining Time Delay
- Yes
- Remaining Time Display
- Yes
-
- Spin Speeds (rpm)
- 1400/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin
- Fuzzy Logic
- Yes
-
- Cotton
- Yes
- Baby care
- Yes
-
- Delicate
- Yes
- Wool
- Yes
-
- Quick 30
- Yes
- Rinse+Spin
- Yes
-
- Tub Clean
- Yes
- Pre Wash
- Yes
-
- Intensive wash
- Yes
- Child Lock
- Yes
-
- Time Delay
- Yes
-
- Door Diameter (mm)
- 300
- Chrome on Door
- No
-
- Program Selection
- Jog Dial
- Door Opening Angle
- 180 Deg
-
- W x D x H (mm)
- 600 x 565 x 850
-
- Net Quantity
- 1 N
- Country of Origin
- India
-
- Manufactured By
- LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. | Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220
- Imported By
- LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110044