life-good
FHM1408BDM

LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Heater(FHM1408BDL, Silver, 6 Motion Direct Drive)

FHM1408BDM

LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Heater(FHM1408BDM, Silver, 6 Motion Direct Drive)

  • More Motion, Better Care
  • 6 Motion DD
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • SteamTM
  • Tub Clean
  • Smart DiagnosisTM System
rupee34490
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee48990
30% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available

99.9%* Virus free with SteamTM

Allergy Care removes up to 99.9%* virus from clothes.

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle.

LESS VIBRATION,
LESS NOISE

The direct drive motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market, which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?


*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics
with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.

FULL TOUCH CONTROL

New full touch control boast a seamless and sleek design that brings a touch of sophistication to the home. Each model in the lineup offers a full touch control panel angled for maximum visibility.



  • Tub Clean

    To clean inner & outer tub for preventing unpleasant smell of tub

  • Pre Wash

    The clothes are given a preliminary wash and dirty water is drained out to removes the toughest of the stains & dirt.



DIMENSIONS

SUMMARY

  • 8.0

  • 600 x 565 x 850

  • INVERTER DD

  • TUB CLEAN

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Capacity (kg)
    8.0
    Star Rating
    5 Star
  • 6 Motion
    Yes
    Quick 30 Program
    Yes
  • Color
    Middle Black
    Touch Panel
    Yes
  • Door
    Black
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
  • Temperature Range
    Cold/20/30/40/60/95°C
    Fault Diagnosis (digital display)
    Yes
  • Remaining Time Delay
    Yes
    Remaining Time Display
    Yes
  • Spin Speeds (rpm)
    1400/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin
    Fuzzy Logic
    Yes
WASH PROGRAMS
  • Cotton
    Yes
    Baby care
    Yes
  • Delicate
    Yes
    Wool
    Yes
  • Quick 30
    Yes
    Rinse+Spin
    Yes
OPTIONAL PROGRAMS
  • Tub Clean
    Yes
    Pre Wash
    Yes
  • Intensive wash
    Yes
    Child Lock
    Yes
  • Time Delay
    Yes
ASTHETICS
  • Door Diameter (mm)
    300
    Chrome on Door
    No
  • Program Selection
    Jog Dial
    Door Opening Angle
    180 Deg
DIMENSIONS
  • W x D x H (mm)
    600 x 565 x 850
product details
  • Net Quantity
    1 N
    Country of Origin
    India
  • Manufactured By
    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. | Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220
    Imported By
    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110044

