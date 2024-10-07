Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
life-good
FHP1410Z7P

10Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Platinum Silver

FHP1410Z7P

10Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Platinum Silver

  • AI Direct DriveTM
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • Turbowash @ 59min
  • Steam+
  • LG ThinQ
rupee49490
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee65990
25% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available

AI DD®
Intelligent Fabric Care

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

What is AI DD®?

AI DD® refers to 'Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

6 Motion® Direct Drive
Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle* and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.
  • Stepping

    Stepping

    Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

  • Tumbling

    Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

  • Scrubbing

    Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

  • Filtration

    Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

  • LG T65SKSF4Z 6.5 kg Rolling

    Rolling

    Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

  • LG T65SKSF4Z 6.5 kg Swing

    Swing

    The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart DiagnosisTM helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

99.9%* Allergy free with Steam+

Allergen reduced up to 99.9%* by Steam+.

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam+) cycle. "HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona Allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

Durable
Keeps on cleaning

Featuring a durable tempered glass door, and a stainless steel lifter.

Range Catalogue-Front Load Washing Machines

KNOW MORE

DIMENSIONS

SUMMARY

  • 10

  • 600 x 565 x 850

  • AI DDTM

  • Steam+

MATERIAL & FINISH
  • Body Color
    Platinum Silver with Rose Gold Door
    Door Type
    Auto Door
CAPACITY
  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)
    -
    Max Wash Capacity(kg)
    10.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
  • Delay Timer
    Yes
FEATURES
  • TurboWash
    Yes
    6 Motion DD
    Yes
  • Add Item
    Yes
    AI DD
    Yes
  • Auto Restart
    Yes
    Auto Suds Removal
    -
  • Centum System
    -
    Drum Lifter
    -
  • Drum Light
    -
    Dual Dry
    -
  • Embossing Inner Drum
    -
    End of Cycle Signal
    Yes
  • ezDispense
    -
    Foam Detection System
    -
  • Inverter DirectDrive
    -
    Leveling Legs
    -
  • LoadSense
    Yes
    Stainless Steel Drum
    Yes
  • Steam
    -
    Steam+
    Yes
  • TrueSteam
    -
    TurboWash360°
    -
  • Type
    -
    Vibration Sensor
    -
  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)
    Cold Only
    Water Level
    Auto
PROGRAMS
  • Allergy Care (washer)
    Yes
    Auto Wash
    -
  • Baby Care
    -
    Baby Wear
    -
  • Cold Wash
    -
    Color Care
    -
  • Cotton
    Yes
    Cotton +
    Yes
  • Dark Wash
    -
    Delicates
    Yes
  • Downloaded Cycle
    Yes
    Drain + Spin
    -
  • Duvet
    Yes
    Easy Care
    Yes
  • Eco 40-60
    -
    Gentle Care
    -
  • Hygiene (Sanitary)
    -
    Intensive 60
    -
  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)
    Yes
    Outdoor
    -
  • Quick 30
    -
    Quick Wash
    -
  • Refresh
    -
    Rinse + Spin
    -
  • Silent Wash
    Yes
    Skin Care
    -
  • Speed Wash
    -
    Speed Wash+Dry
    -
  • Speed14
    Yes
    Sportswear
    Yes
  • Stain Care
    -
    Steam Refresh
    -
  • Tub Clean
    Yes
    TurboWash 39
    -
  • TurboWash 49
    -
    TurboWash 59
    Yes
  • Wash+Dry
    -
    Wool (Hand/Wool)
    Yes
  • Baby Steam Care
    Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
  • Add Item
    Yes
    Beep On/Off
    Yes
  • Child Lock
    Yes
    ColdWash
    -
  • Delay End
    -
    Detergent Level
    -
  • Dispenser Clean
    -
    Drum Light
    -
  • Pre Wash
    Yes
    Remote Start
    Yes
  • Rinse
    -
    Rinse + Spin
    -
  • Rinse+
    Yes
    Softener Level
    -
  • Spin
    Yes
    Steam
    Yes
  • Temp.
    Cold/20/30/40/60/95°C
    Tub Clean
    -
  • TurboWash
    Yes
    Wash
    -
  • Wi-Fi
    Yes
    Wrinkle Care
    Yes
  • Spin Speeds (rpm)
    1400
SMART TECHNOLOGY
  • Smart Pairing
    Yes
    Download Cycle
    Yes
  • Energy Monitoring
    Yes
    Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
    Yes
  • Smart Diagnosis
    Yes
    ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
    Yes
  • Tub Clean Coach
    Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
    -
    Product Depth with door open 90° (D'' mm)
    -
  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
    600 x 850 x 565
    Weight (kg)
    59kg
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
  • LG TWINWash Compatible
    -
BAR CODE
  • BAR CODE
    -
product details
  • Net Quantity
    1
    Country of Origin
    India
  • Manufactured By
    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur Udyog Vihar, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220
    Imported By
    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

Copyright © 2009-2023 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved

This is LG Electronics official homepage. If you want to connect to LG Corp, or other LG affiliates, please click

Enquiry
Enquiry
Sales
Assistance
loading