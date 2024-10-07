We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Platinum Silver
- AI Direct DriveTM
- Inverter Direct Drive
- 6 Motion Direct Drive
- Turbowash @ 59min
- Steam+
- LG ThinQ
AI DD®
Intelligent Fabric Care
AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
What is AI DD®?
AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
6 Motion® Direct Drive
Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes
-
Stepping
Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.
-
Tumbling
Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.
-
Scrubbing
Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.
-
Filtration
Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.
-
Rolling
Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.
-
Swing
The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.
LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi
The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
99.9%* Allergy free with Steam+
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam+) cycle. "HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona Allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
Durable
Keeps on cleaning
DIMENSIONS
SUMMARY
-
10
-
600 x 565 x 850
-
AI DDTM
-
Steam+
-
- Body Color
- Platinum Silver with Rose Gold Door
- Door Type
- Auto Door
-
- Max Dry Capacity(kg)
- -
- Max Wash Capacity(kg)
- 10.0
-
- Delay Timer
- Yes
-
- TurboWash
- Yes
- 6 Motion DD
- Yes
-
- Add Item
- Yes
- AI DD
- Yes
-
- Auto Restart
- Yes
- Auto Suds Removal
- -
-
- Centum System
- -
- Drum Lifter
- -
-
- Drum Light
- -
- Dual Dry
- -
-
- Embossing Inner Drum
- -
- End of Cycle Signal
- Yes
-
- ezDispense
- -
- Foam Detection System
- -
-
- Inverter DirectDrive
- -
- Leveling Legs
- -
-
- LoadSense
- Yes
- Stainless Steel Drum
- Yes
-
- Steam
- -
- Steam+
- Yes
-
- TrueSteam
- -
- TurboWash360°
- -
-
- Type
- -
- Vibration Sensor
- -
-
- Water feed (Hot / Cold)
- Cold Only
- Water Level
- Auto
-
- Allergy Care (washer)
- Yes
- Auto Wash
- -
-
- Baby Care
- -
- Baby Wear
- -
-
- Cold Wash
- -
- Color Care
- -
-
- Cotton
- Yes
- Cotton +
- Yes
-
- Dark Wash
- -
- Delicates
- Yes
-
- Downloaded Cycle
- Yes
- Drain + Spin
- -
-
- Duvet
- Yes
- Easy Care
- Yes
-
- Eco 40-60
- -
- Gentle Care
- -
-
- Hygiene (Sanitary)
- -
- Intensive 60
- -
-
- Mix (Mixed Fabric)
- Yes
- Outdoor
- -
-
- Quick 30
- -
- Quick Wash
- -
-
- Refresh
- -
- Rinse + Spin
- -
-
- Silent Wash
- Yes
- Skin Care
- -
-
- Speed Wash
- -
- Speed Wash+Dry
- -
-
- Speed14
- Yes
- Sportswear
- Yes
-
- Stain Care
- -
- Steam Refresh
- -
-
- Tub Clean
- Yes
- TurboWash 39
- -
-
- TurboWash 49
- -
- TurboWash 59
- Yes
-
- Wash+Dry
- -
- Wool (Hand/Wool)
- Yes
-
- Baby Steam Care
- Yes
-
- Add Item
- Yes
- Beep On/Off
- Yes
-
- Child Lock
- Yes
- ColdWash
- -
-
- Delay End
- -
- Detergent Level
- -
-
- Dispenser Clean
- -
- Drum Light
- -
-
- Pre Wash
- Yes
- Remote Start
- Yes
-
- Rinse
- -
- Rinse + Spin
- -
-
- Rinse+
- Yes
- Softener Level
- -
-
- Spin
- Yes
- Steam
- Yes
-
- Temp.
- Cold/20/30/40/60/95°C
- Tub Clean
- -
-
- TurboWash
- Yes
- Wash
- -
-
- Wi-Fi
- Yes
- Wrinkle Care
- Yes
-
- Spin Speeds (rpm)
- 1400
-
- Smart Pairing
- Yes
- Download Cycle
- Yes
-
- Energy Monitoring
- Yes
- Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
- Yes
-
- Smart Diagnosis
- Yes
- ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
- Yes
-
- Tub Clean Coach
- Yes
-
- Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
- -
- Product Depth with door open 90° (D'' mm)
- -
-
- Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
- 600 x 850 x 565
- Weight (kg)
- 59kg
-
- LG TWINWash Compatible
- -
-
- BAR CODE
- -
-
- Net Quantity
- 1
- Country of Origin
- India
-
- Manufactured By
- LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur Udyog Vihar, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220
- Imported By
- A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044