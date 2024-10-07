Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
life-good
FHV1207Z4M

7Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Middle Black

7Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Middle Black

  • AI Direct DriveTM
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • Steam
  • LG ThinQ
  • Smart Diagnosis
AI DDTM
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DDTM offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

What is AI DDTM?

The AI DDTM detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

LESS VIBRATION,
LESS NOISE

The direct drive motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and
really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market,
which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor
and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

OPTIMAL WASH
for fabrics with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart DiagnosisTM helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

99.9%* Allergy free with Steam+

Allergen reduced up to 99.9%* by Steam+.

DIMENSIONS

SUMMARY

  • 7.0

  • 600 x 455 x 850

  • AI DDTM

  • SteamTM

MATERIAL & FINISH
  • Body Color
    Middle Black with Chrome Door
    Door Type
    Auto Door
CAPACITY
  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)
    -
    Max Wash Capacity(kg)
    7.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
  • Delay Timer
    Yes
FEATURES
  • TurboWash
    Yes
    6 Motion DD
    Yes
  • Add Item
    Yes
    AI DD
    Yes
  • Auto Restart
    Yes
    Auto Suds Removal
    -
  • Centum System
    -
    Drum Lifter
    -
  • Drum Light
    -
    Dual Dry
    -
  • Embossing Inner Drum
    -
    End of Cycle Signal
    Yes
  • ezDispense
    -
    Foam Detection System
    -
  • Inverter DirectDrive
    Yes
    Leveling Legs
    -
  • LoadSense
    Yes
    Stainless Steel Drum
    Yes
  • Steam
    Yes
    Steam+
    -
  • TrueSteam
    -
    TurboWash360˚
    -
  • Type
    -
    Vibration Sensor
    -
  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)
    Cold Only
    Water Level
    Auto
PROGRAMS
  • Allergy Care (washer)
    Yes
    Auto Wash
    -
  • Baby Care
    -
    Baby Wear
    -
  • Cold Wash
    -
    Color Care
    -
  • Cotton
    Yes
    Cotton +
    Yes
  • Dark Wash
    -
    Delicates
    Yes
  • Downloaded Cycle
    Yes
    Drain + Spin
    -
  • Duvet
    -
    Easy Care
    Yes
  • Eco 40-60
    -
    Gentle Care
    -
  • Hygiene (Sanitary)
    -
    Intensive 60
    -
  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)
    Yes
    Outdoor
    -
  • Quick 30
    -
    Quick Wash
    -
  • Refresh
    -
    Rinse + Spin
    -
  • Silent Wash
    -
    Skin Care
    -
  • Speed Wash
    -
    Speed Wash+Dry
    -
  • Speed14
    Yes
    Sportswear
    -
  • Stain Care
    -
    Steam Refresh
    -
  • Tub Clean
    Yes
    TurboWash 39
    -
  • TurboWash 49
    -
    TurboWash 59
    -
  • Wash+Dry
    -
    Wool (Hand/Wool)
    Yes
  • Baby Steam Care
    -
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
  • Add Item
    Yes
    Beep On/Off
    Yes
  • Child Lock
    Yes
    ColdWash
    -
  • Delay End
    -
    Detergent Level
    -
  • Dispenser Clean
    -
    Drum Light
    -
  • Pre Wash
    Yes
    Remote Start
    Yes
  • Rinse
    -
    Rinse + Spin
    -
  • Rinse+
    -
    Softener Level
    -
  • Spin
    Yes
    Steam
    Yes
  • Temp.
    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
    Tub Clean
    -
  • TurboWash
    -
    Wash
    -
  • Wi-Fi
    Yes
    Wrinkle Care
    -
  • Spin Speeds (rpm)
    1200
SMART TECHNOLOGY
  • Smart Pairing
    Yes
    Download Cycle
    Yes
  • Energy Monitoring
    Yes
    Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
    Yes
  • Smart Diagnosis
    Yes
    ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
    Yes
  • Tub Clean Coach
    Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
    -
    Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
    -
  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
    600 x 850 x 455
    Weight (kg)
    63kg
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
  • LG TWINWash Compatible
    -
BAR CODE
  • BAR CODE
    -
product details
  • Net Quantity
    1
    Country of Origin
    India
  • Manufactured By
    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur Udyog Vihar, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220
    Imported By
    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

