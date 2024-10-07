We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
P6001RGZ
6Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator, Dark Gray
- Roller Jet Pulsator
- Rat Away
- 3 + 1 Wash Programs
9490
35% Off
- LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
- Secure payment and exclusive offers available
Roller Jet Pulsator
The powerful central pulsator, accompanied by smaller pulsators, creates a dynamics motion that generates sufficient friction for effective dirt and mite removal, guaranteeing cleaner clothes with every wash.
Rat Away Technology
Your LG washing machine stays protected from rats, thanks to a 3mm thick plastic cover with rat repellent chemical.
3 Wash Program
The machine has 3 different wash programs(Gentle, Normal, Strong) ensuring a safe and customized wash for every fabric type.
Lint Collector
The lint filter collects the lint which come out while washing clothes. The fabric thus do not get stuck in the pipe, thus gives a better washing performance.
Collar Scrubber
Its unique collar scrubber helps you scrub cuffs and collars, saving your time and efforts.
DIMENSIONS
SUMMARY
-
6kg
-
720 x 445 x 900
-
Roller Jet Pulsator
-
2021
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
- Main Color
- Dark Gray
CAPACITY
-
- Spin Tub Capacity(kg)
- 3.5
- Wash Capacity(kg)
- 6.0
PROGRAMS
-
- Gentle
- Yes
- Normal
- Yes
-
- Strong
- Yes
FEATURES
-
- Collar Scrubber
- Yes
- Roller Jet Pulsator
- Yes
-
- Rust Free Plastic Base
- Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
- Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
- 720 x 900 x 445
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
- Spin Timer (min)
- 5
- Wash Timer (min)
- 15
-
- Spin Speeds (rpm)
- 1300
product details
-
- Net Quantity
- 1
- Country of Origin
- India
-
- Manufactured By
-
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.,
51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
- Imported By
- A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044