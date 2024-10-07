Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
P7020NGAZ

Wash 7.0kg and Spin 5.5kg, 5 Star, Rust Free Body, Wind Jet Dry, Color : Dark Gray

  • 5 Star Rating
  • Plastic Body
  • Normal Pulsator
  • Rat Away Technology
  • 3 Wash Programs
  • Wind Jet Dry
rupee11490
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee16390
30% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available
  • Get Low Cost EMI for 3/6 months*

Rat Away Technology *

LG puts technology to best use with its latest range of Semi-Automatic Washing Machines that come with Rat Away. LG washing machines have a 3mm strong plastic base with rat repellent chemical that ensures any harm done to your washing machine is reduced, thereby enhancing the durability and performance to give you a best in the class experience.

Wind Jet Dry

Wind Jet Dry Reduces remaining moisture on laundry and inside of washing machine by Spin tub rotating at high RPM, air comes into the tub and is circulated inside which removes water. Circulation of air through air vents dries clothes.

3 Wash Program

The machine has 3 different wash programs(Gentle, Normal, Strong) ensuring a safe and customized wash for every fabric type

Lint Collector

The lint filter collects the lint which come out while washing clothes. The fabric thus do not get stuck in the pipe, thus gives a better washing performance

Collar Scrubber

Its unique collar scrubber helps you scrub cuffs and collars, saving your time and efforts

DIMENSIONS

SUMMARY

  • 7.0

  • 810 x 480 x 980

  • RAT AWAY

  • WIND JET DRY

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
  • Wash Capacity (kg)
    7.0
    Spin Tub Capacity (kg)
    5.5
  • Star Rating
    5 Star
    Pulsator
    Normal
  • Rat away feature
    Yes
    Wash Programs
    Gentle, Normal, Strong
  • No: of Wash Programs
    3
    Control Method
    Mechanical
  • Wash Timer (min)
    15
    Wind Jet Dry
    Yes
  • Spin Timer (min)
    5
    Lint Collector
    Yes
  • Collar Scrubber
    Yes
    Color
    Dark Gray
  • Rust Free Plastic Base
    Yes
    Dimensions (Wx D x H) mm
    810 x 480 x 980
  • Motor Warranty
    5 Years * (On Wash Motor Only)
product details
  • Net Quantity
    1 N
    Country of Origin
    India
  • Manufactured By
    LG Electronics India Pvt LTD 51, Udyog Vihar Gr Noida (UP ) 201306
    Imported By
    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110044

