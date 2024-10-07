We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wash 7.0kg and Spin 5.5kg, 5 Star, Rust Free Body, Wind Jet Dry, Color : Dark Gray
- 5 Star Rating
- Plastic Body
- Normal Pulsator
- Rat Away Technology
- 3 Wash Programs
- Wind Jet Dry
- LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
- Secure payment and exclusive offers available
- Get Low Cost EMI for 3/6 months*
Rat Away Technology *
LG puts technology to best use with its latest range of Semi-Automatic Washing Machines that come with Rat Away. LG washing machines have a 3mm strong plastic base with rat repellent chemical that ensures any harm done to your washing machine is reduced, thereby enhancing the durability and performance to give you a best in the class experience.
Wind Jet Dry
Wind Jet Dry Reduces remaining moisture on laundry and inside of washing machine by Spin tub rotating at high RPM, air comes into the tub and is circulated inside which removes water. Circulation of air through air vents dries clothes.
3 Wash Program
The machine has 3 different wash programs(Gentle, Normal, Strong) ensuring a safe and customized wash for every fabric type
Lint Collector
The lint filter collects the lint which come out while washing clothes. The fabric thus do not get stuck in the pipe, thus gives a better washing performance
Collar Scrubber
Its unique collar scrubber helps you scrub cuffs and collars, saving your time and efforts
DIMENSIONS
SUMMARY
-
7.0
-
810 x 480 x 980
-
RAT AWAY
-
WIND JET DRY
-
- Wash Capacity (kg)
- 7.0
- Spin Tub Capacity (kg)
- 5.5
-
- Star Rating
- 5 Star
- Pulsator
- Normal
-
- Rat away feature
- Yes
- Wash Programs
- Gentle, Normal, Strong
-
- No: of Wash Programs
- 3
- Control Method
- Mechanical
-
- Wash Timer (min)
- 15
- Wind Jet Dry
- Yes
-
- Spin Timer (min)
- 5
- Lint Collector
- Yes
-
- Collar Scrubber
- Yes
- Color
- Dark Gray
-
- Rust Free Plastic Base
- Yes
- Dimensions (Wx D x H) mm
- 810 x 480 x 980
-
- Motor Warranty
- 5 Years * (On Wash Motor Only)
-
- Net Quantity
- 1 N
- Country of Origin
- India
-
- Manufactured By
- LG Electronics India Pvt LTD 51, Udyog Vihar Gr Noida (UP ) 201306
- Imported By
- LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110044