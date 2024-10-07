We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.5Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Purple
- Roller Jet Pulsator with Soak
- Wind Jet Dry
- Rat Away
- 3 + 1 Wash Programs
- 5 - Star Rating
- 5 Year Motor Warranty
Roller Jet Pulsator
Wind Jet Dry
Wind Jet Dry Reduces remaining moisture on laundry and inside of washing machine by Spin tub rotating at high RPM, air comes into the tub and is circulated inside which removes water. Circulation of air through air vents dries clothes
Soak
The machine's unique soak process soaks clothes in a concentrated detergent solution to help loosen tough dirt particles.
Wind Jet Dry Technology
Rat Away Technology
3 Wash Program
The machine has 3 different wash programs(Gentle, Normal, Strong) ensuring a safe and customized wash for every fabric type.
Lint Collector
The lint filter collects the lint which come out while washing clothes. The fabric thus do not get stuck in the pipe, thus gives a better washing performance.
Collar Scrubber
Its unique collar scrubber helps you scrub cuffs and collars, saving your time and efforts.
DIMENSIONS
SUMMARY
-
7.5
-
810 x 480 x 980
-
Roller Jet Pulsator
-
2021
-
- Main Color
- Purple
-
- Spin Tub Capacity(kg)
- 5.5
- Wash Capacity(kg)
- 7.5
-
- Gentle
- Yes
- Normal
- Yes
-
- Soak
- Yes
- Strong
- Yes
-
- Energy Rating
- -
-
- 360˚ Wheel
- -
- Anti Vibration Rubber
- -
-
- Auto Restart
- -
- Buzzer
- -
-
- Collar Scrubber
- Yes
- Lint Filter
- -
-
- Punch + 3
- -
- Rat Away Feature
- Yes
-
- Roller Jet Pulsator
- Yes
- Rust Free Plastic Base
- Yes
-
- Spin Window
- Yes
- Unidirectional Wheel
- Yes (4EA)
-
- Wash Window
- Yes
- Water feed (Hot / Cold)
- -
-
- Wind Jet Dry
- Yes
-
- Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
- 810 x 980 x 480
- Weight (kg)
- -
-
- Drain Selector
- -
- Soak Timer (min)
- 20
-
- Spin Timer (min)
- 5
- Wash Timer (min)
- 15
-
- Spin Speeds (rpm)
- 1300
-
- Net Quantity
- 1
- Country of Origin
- India
-
- Manufactured By
-
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.,
51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
- Imported By
- A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044