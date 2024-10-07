We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8Kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Rat Away, Dark Gray
- Roller Jet Pulsator with Soak: Better wash with effective scrubbing
- Wind Jet Dry: Spin tub rotates at high RPM for fast drying
- Rat Away: Better protection, enhanced durability
- 3 + 1 Wash Programs:With gentle, normal & strong for diverse range of washing
- 5 - Star Rating : Better energy saving with efficient wash performance
- 5 Year Motor Warranty
Roller Jet Pulsator
Wind Jet Dry
Wind Jet Dry Reduces remaining moisture on laundry and inside of washing machine by Spin tub rotating at high RPM, air comes into the tub and is circulated inside which removes water. Circulation of air through air vents dries clothes.
Auto Restart
Auto Restart allows the program to restart all by itself in case of power failure. It resumes from stage where it stopped, however, the wash cycle time may vary.
Soak
The machine’s unique soak process soaks clothes in a concentrated detergent solution to help loosen tough dirt particles.
Wind Jet Dry Technology
Rat Away Technology
3 Wash Program
The machine has 3 different wash programs(Gentle, Normal, Strong) ensuring a safe and customized wash for every fabric type.
Lint Collector
The lint filter collects the lint which come out while washing clothes. The fabric thus do not get stuck in the pipe, thus gives a better washing performance.
Collar Scrubber
Its unique collar scrubber helps you scrub cuffs and collars, saving your time and efforts.
DIMENSIONS
SUMMARY
-
8.0
-
810 x 480 x 980
-
Roller Jet Pulsator
-
2021
-
- Main Color
- Dark Gray
-
- Spin Tub Capacity(kg)
- 6.0
- Wash Capacity(kg)
- 8.0
-
- Gentle
- Yes
- Normal
- Yes
-
- Soak
- Yes
- Strong
- Yes
-
- Anti Vibration Rubber
- Yes
- Auto Restart
- Yes
-
- Buzzer
- Yes
- Collar Scrubber
- Yes
-
- Rat Away Feature
- Yes
- Roller Jet Pulsator
- Yes
-
- Rust Free Plastic Base
- Yes
- Unidirectional Wheel
- Yes (4EA)
-
- Wind Jet Dry
- Yes
-
- Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
- 810 x 980 x 480
-
- Soak Timer (min)
- 25
- Spin Timer (min)
- 5
-
- Wash Timer (min)
- 15
- Spin Speeds (rpm)
- 1300
-
- Net Quantity
- 1
- Country of Origin
- India
-
- Manufactured By
-
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.,
51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
- Imported By
- LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044