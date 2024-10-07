Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
life-good
P8030SGAZ

8Kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Rat Away, Dark Gray

P8030SGAZ

8Kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Rat Away, Dark Gray

  • Roller Jet Pulsator with Soak: Better wash with effective scrubbing
  • Wind Jet Dry: Spin tub rotates at high RPM for fast drying
  • Rat Away: Better protection, enhanced durability
  • 3 + 1 Wash Programs:With gentle, normal & strong for diverse range of washing
  • 5 - Star Rating : Better energy saving with efficient wash performance
  • 5 Year Motor Warranty
rupee14490
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee19990
27% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available

Roller Jet Pulsator

The powerful central pulsator, accompanied by smaller pulsators, creates a dynamics motion that generates sufficient friction for effective dirt and mite removal, guaranteeing cleaner clothes with every wash.

Wind Jet Dry

Wind Jet Dry Reduces remaining moisture on laundry and inside of washing machine by Spin tub rotating at high RPM, air comes into the tub and is circulated inside which removes water. Circulation of air through air vents dries clothes.

Auto Restart

Auto Restart allows the program to restart all by itself in case of power failure. It resumes from stage where it stopped, however, the wash cycle time may vary.

Soak

The machine’s unique soak process soaks clothes in a concentrated detergent solution to help loosen tough dirt particles.

Wind Jet Dry Technology

With High-speed spinning swiftly eliminate moisture from your clothes, ensuring rapid and efficient drying for your laundry.

Rat Away Technology

Your LG washing machine stays protected from rats, thanks to a 3mm thick plastic cover with rat repellent chemical.

3 Wash Program

The machine has 3 different wash programs(Gentle, Normal, Strong) ensuring a safe and customized wash for every fabric type.

Lint Collector

The lint filter collects the lint which come out while washing clothes. The fabric thus do not get stuck in the pipe, thus gives a better washing performance.

Collar Scrubber

Its unique collar scrubber helps you scrub cuffs and collars, saving your time and efforts.

Range Catalogue-Front Load Washing Machines

KNOW MORE

DIMENSIONS

SUMMARY

  • 8.0

  • 810 x 480 x 980

  • Roller Jet Pulsator

  • 2021

MATERIAL & FINISH
  • Main Color
    Dark Gray
CAPACITY
  • Spin Tub Capacity(kg)
    6.0
    Wash Capacity(kg)
    8.0
PROGRAMS
  • Gentle
    Yes
    Normal
    Yes
  • Soak
    Yes
    Strong
    Yes
FEATURES
  • Anti Vibration Rubber
    Yes
    Auto Restart
    Yes
  • Buzzer
    Yes
    Collar Scrubber
    Yes
  • Rat Away Feature
    Yes
    Roller Jet Pulsator
    Yes
  • Rust Free Plastic Base
    Yes
    Unidirectional Wheel
    Yes (4EA)
  • Wind Jet Dry
    Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
    810 x 980 x 480
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
  • Soak Timer (min)
    25
    Spin Timer (min)
    5
  • Wash Timer (min)
    15
    Spin Speeds (rpm)
    1300
product details
  • Net Quantity
    1
    Country of Origin
    India
  • Manufactured By
    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.,
    51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
    Imported By
    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

Copyright © 2009-2023 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved

This is LG Electronics official homepage. If you want to connect to LG Corp, or other LG affiliates, please click

Enquiry
Enquiry
Sales
Assistance
loading