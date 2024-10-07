We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
T65SKSF4Z
6.5Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Motor, Middle Free Silver
- Smart Inverter Technology
- TurboDrumTM
- Smart DiagnosisTM
- Tub Clean
Smart Inverter is an energy saving technology that eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use. Its revolutionary water proof motor doesn't corrode and is the most durable one in its league.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.
Fuzzy
Selects the most appropriate condition by detecting wash load
Quick Wash
For lightly soiled clothes under 2kg
Tub Clean
If you want 99.9% detergent free clothes even when you put more detergent
Smart Cleaning
To clean inner & outer tub for preventing unpleasant smell of tub
Wool
For washing delicate fabrics such as lingerie and woolens
Jeans
Use when washing jeans of different sizes
If an error occurs, you can use the LG App or make a phone call to the LG Service center. A diagnosis can then be made resulting in less time wasted, less inconvenience and unnecessary visits.
Auto Pre Wash
LG's Auto Pre Wash is the easiest option to clear stain-removal concern. With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free.
Auto Restart
When a washing machine is turned off by a power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped at, adjusting accordingly.
Standby Power Save
Even if the power cord is plugged in, no power consumption by the machine on standby mode.
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
- Body Color
- Middle Free Silver
- Lid Type
- Transparent (Natural)
CAPACITY
-
- Max Wash Capacity(kg)
- 6.5
PROGRAMS
-
- Normal
- Yes
- Quick Wash
- Yes
-
- Strong (Jeans)
- Yes
- Pre Wash + Normal
- Yes
-
- Aqua Reserve
- Yes
- Gentle (Wool / Saree)
- Yes
-
- Tub Clean
- Yes
- Favorite
- Yes
-
- Rinse +
- Yes
FEATURES
-
- 3 Motion
- Yes
- Auto Restart
- Yes
-
- End of Cycle Signal
- Yes
- Lint Filter
- Yes
-
- LoadSense
- Yes
- Side Water Fall
- Yes
-
- Smart Inverter Motor
- Yes
- Stainless Steel Drum
- Stainless Steel
-
- TurboDrum
- Yes
- Water feed (Hot / Cold)
- Cold Only
-
- Handle Finish
- Non Chrome
- Water Level
- 8
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
- Smart Diagnosis
- Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
- Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
- 540 x 870 x 560
- Weight (kg)
- 30.5
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
- Aqua Reserve
- Yes
- Child Lock
- Yes
-
- Rinse Only
- Yes
- Rinse + Spin
- Yes
-
- Soak
- Yes
- Wash Only
- Yes
-
- Spin Only
- Yes
- Wash+ Rinse
- Yes
-
- Tub Clean
- Yes
product details
-
- Net Quantity
- 1
- Country of Origin
- India
-
- Manufactured By
-
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.,
51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
- Imported By
- LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044