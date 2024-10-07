We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 7.0 kg 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Silver (T70SKSF1Z)
- Smart Inverter Technology
- TurboDrumTM
- Smart DiagnosisTM
- Waterfall Circulation
Smart Inverter Technology
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
Better Washing with LG Smart Motion & TurboDrumTM
-
Fuzzy
Selects the most appropriate condition by detecting wash load
-
Quick Wash
For lightly soiled clothes under 2kg
-
Tub Clean
If you want 99.9% detergent free clothes even when you put more detergent
-
Smart Cleaning
To clean inner & outer tub for preventing unpleasant smell of tub
-
Wool
For washing delicate fabrics such as lingerie and woolens
-
Jeans
Use when washing jeans of different sizes
Smart DiagnosisTM
Auto Pre Wash
Auto Restart
When a washing machine is turned off by a power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped at, adjusting accordingly.
Standby Power Save
Even if the power cord is plugged in, no power consumption by the machine on standby mode.
SUMMARY
-
7.0
-
540 x 560 x 910
-
SMART INVERTER
-
TURBODRUM
-
- Capacity (kg)
- 7.0
- Smart Inverter Technology
- Yes
- Capacity (kg)
-
- Inner Tub
- Stainless Steel
- Turbodrum
- Yes
-
- Pulsator
- Normal
- Smart DiagnosisTM
- Yes
-
- Fuzzy Logic Control
- Yes
- Digital Display
- Yes
-
- Color
- Middle Free Silver
- 3- step
- Yes
-
- Program
-
Normal, Pre Wash+ Normal, Gentle (Wool/Saree)
- Special programs
- Quick Wash, Strong (Jeans), Tub Clean, Aqua reserve, Rinse+
-
- Health + Filter
- Yes
- Hot/ Cold Water inlet
- Cold
-
- Water level Selection
- 8
- Memory Backup
- Yes
-
- Digital Display
- Yes
- Auto Balance System
- Yes
-
- Window(Glass Type)
- Transparent (Natural)
-
- W x D x H (mm)
- 540 x 560 x 910
-
- Net Quantity
- 1 N
- Country of Origin
- India
-
- Manufactured By
- LG Electronics India Pvt LTD 51, Udyog Vihar Gr Noida (UP ) 201306
- Imported By
- LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110044