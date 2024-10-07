Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
life-good
T70SKSF1Z

LG 7.0 kg 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Silver (T70SKSF1Z)

T70SKSF1Z

LG 7.0 kg 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Silver (T70SKSF1Z)

  • Smart Inverter Technology
  • TurboDrumTM
  • Smart DiagnosisTM
  • Waterfall Circulation
rupee17490
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee28490
39% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available
  • Get 7.5% Cashback & Low Cost EMI for 9/12 months*

Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter is an energy saving technology that eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use. Its revolutionary water proof motor doesn't corrode and is the most durable one in its league.

*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

Better Washing with LG Smart Motion & TurboDrumTM

Better Washing with LG Smart Motion & TurboDrumTM Smart Motion, combined with TurboDrumTM and precise Smart Inverter control, upgrades the way of washing and provides better performance.
  • LG T65SKSF4Z 6.5 kg Fuzzy

    Fuzzy

    Selects the most appropriate condition by detecting wash load

  • Quick Wash

    For lightly soiled clothes under 2kg

  • Tub Clean

    If you want 99.9% detergent free clothes even when you put more detergent

  • Smart Cleaning

    To clean inner & outer tub for preventing unpleasant smell of tub

  • LG T65SKSF4Z 6.5 kg Wool

    Wool

    For washing delicate fabrics such as lingerie and woolens

  • LG T65SKSF4Z 6.5 kg Jeans

    Jeans

    Use when washing jeans of different sizes

Smart DiagnosisTM

If an error occurs, you can use the LG App or make a phone call to the LG Service center. A diagnosis can then be made resulting in less time wasted, less inconvenience and unnecessary visits.

Auto Pre Wash

LG's Auto Pre Wash is the easiest option to clear stain-removal concern. With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free.

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off by a power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped at, adjusting accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in, no power consumption by the machine on standby mode.

*Products referred in the creative launched by Holding Group Companies of LG in different Countries across the World.

SUMMARY

  • 7.0

  • 540 x 560 x 910

  • SMART INVERTER

  • TURBODRUM

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Capacity (kg)
    7.0
    Smart Inverter Technology
    Yes
  • Inner Tub
    Stainless Steel
    Turbodrum
    Yes
  • Pulsator
    Normal
    Smart DiagnosisTM
    Yes
  • Fuzzy Logic Control
    Yes
    Digital Display
    Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
  • Color
    Middle Free Silver
    3- step
    Yes
  • Program
    Normal, Pre Wash+ Normal, Gentle (Wool/Saree)
    Special programs
    Quick Wash, Strong (Jeans), Tub Clean, Aqua reserve, Rinse+
  • Health + Filter
    Yes
    Hot/ Cold Water inlet
    Cold
  • Water level Selection
    8
    Memory Backup
    Yes
  • Digital Display
    Yes
    Auto Balance System
    Yes
  • Window(Glass Type)
    Transparent (Natural)
DIMENSIONS
  • W x D x H (mm)
    540 x 560 x 910
product details
  • Net Quantity
    1 N
    Country of Origin
    India
  • Manufactured By
    LG Electronics India Pvt LTD 51, Udyog Vihar Gr Noida (UP ) 201306
    Imported By
    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110044

Copyright © 2009-2023 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved

This is LG Electronics official homepage. If you want to connect to LG Corp, or other LG affiliates, please click

Enquiry
Enquiry
Sales
Assistance
loading