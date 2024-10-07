Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
life-good
T80SJRG1Z

8Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Motor, Ebony Regal

  • Smart Inverter Technology
  • TurboDrumTM
  • Jet Spray+
  • Smart Closing Door
  • Smart DiagnosisTM
rupee26990
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee39990
33% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available
  • Get 7.5% Cashback & Low Cost EMI for 9/12 months*

5 STAR RATING

LG Presents Range of
5 STAR RATED* WASHING MACHINES.

TurboDrum

TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

Jet Spray+

The powerful built-in jet spray+ removes dirt and excessive detergent without any manual scrubbing or rubbing effort.

Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter is an energy saving technology that eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use. Its revolutionary water proof motor doesn't corrode and is the most durable one in its league.

*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

  • LG T65SKSF4Z 6.5 kg Fuzzy

    Fuzzy

    Selects the most appropriate condition by detecting wash load

  • Quick Wash

    For lightly soiled clothes under 2Kg

  • Air Dry

    To keep inner tub from getting moldy and to reduce drying time by minimizing moisture of laundry

  • Tub Clean

    If you want 99.9% detergent free clothes even when you put more detergent

  • Smart Cleaning

    To clean inner & outer tub for preventing unpleasant smell of tub

  • LG T65SKSF4Z 6.5 kg Wool

    Wool

    For washing delicate fabrics such as lingerie and woolens

  • LG T65SKSF4Z 6.5 kg Jeans

    Jeans

    Use when washing jeans of different sizes

  • LG T65SKSF4Z 6.5 kg Jeans

    Delay

    You can delay your washing with this program upto 3~18 hours

Child Lock

If you want to lock all the keys to prevent settings from being changed by a child

Smart DiagnosisTM

If an error occurs, you can use the LG App or make a phone call to the LG Service center. A diagnosis can then be made resulting in less time wasted, less inconvenience and unnecessary visits.

Auto Pre Wash

LG's Auto Pre Wash is the easiest option to clear stain-removal concern. With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free.

Soft Closing & Wide Diamond Glass Door

Punch+ 3

Punch+ 3 creates water streams in vertical direction which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off by a power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped at, adjusting accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in, no power consumption by the machine on standby mode.

Range Catalogue-Top Load Washing Machines

KNOW MORE

DIMENSIONS

MATERIAL & FINISH
  • Body Color
    Ebony Regal
    Lid Type
    Transparent (Black)
CAPACITY
  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)
    8.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
  • Delay Timer
    Yes (3~18 Hr)
PROGRAMS
  • Normal
    Yes
    Tubro Wash
    Yes
  • Quick Wash
    Yes
    Strong (Jeans)
    Yes
  • Pre Wash + Normal
    Yes
    Aqua Reserve
    Yes
  • Gentle (Wool / Saree)
    Yes
    Tub Clean
    Yes
FEATURES
  • TurboWash
    Yes
    3 Motion
    Yes
  • Auto Restart
    Yes
    End of Cycle Signal
    Yes
  • JetSpray
    Yes
    Lint Filter
    Yes
  • LoadSense
    Yes
    Punch + 3
    Yes
  • Side Water Fall
    Yes
    Smart Inverter Motor
    Yes
  • Soft Closing Door
    Yes
    Stainless Steel Drum
    Stainless Steel
  • TurboDrum
    Yes
    Water feed (Hot / Cold)
    Cold Only
  • Handle Finish
    Chrome
    Water Level
    10
SMART TECHNOLOGY
  • Smart Diagnosis
    Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
    540 x 925 x 560
    Weight (kg)
    32
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
  • Air Dry
    Yes
    Aqua Reserve
    Yes
  • Child Lock
    Yes
    Rinse Only
    Yes
  • Rinse + Spin
    Yes
    Soak
    Yes
  • Wash Only
    Yes
    Spin Only
    Yes
  • Wash+ Rinse
    Yes
    Time Delay
    Yes
  • Tub Clean
    Yes
product details
  • Net Quantity
    1
    Country of Origin
    India
  • Manufactured By
    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.,
    51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
    Imported By
    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

