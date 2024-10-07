We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Motor, Ebony Regal
- Smart Inverter Technology
- TurboDrumTM
- Jet Spray+
- Smart Closing Door
- Smart DiagnosisTM
5 STAR RATING
5 STAR RATED* WASHING MACHINES.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*on select models only.
TurboDrum
Jet Spray+
Smart Inverter Technology
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
Fuzzy
Selects the most appropriate condition by detecting wash load
Quick Wash
For lightly soiled clothes under 2Kg
Air Dry
To keep inner tub from getting moldy and to reduce drying time by minimizing moisture of laundry
Tub Clean
If you want 99.9% detergent free clothes even when you put more detergent
Smart Cleaning
To clean inner & outer tub for preventing unpleasant smell of tub
Wool
For washing delicate fabrics such as lingerie and woolens
Jeans
Use when washing jeans of different sizes
Delay
You can delay your washing with this program upto 3~18 hours
Child Lock
If you want to lock all the keys to prevent settings from being changed by a child
Smart DiagnosisTM
Auto Pre Wash
Soft Closing & Wide Diamond Glass Door
Punch+ 3
Punch+ 3 creates water streams in vertical direction which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.
Auto Pre Wash
LG’s Auto Pre Wash is the easiest option to clear stain-removal concern. With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free.
Auto Restart
When a washing machine is turned off by a power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped at, adjusting accordingly.
Standby Power Save
Even if the power cord is plugged in, no power consumption by the machine on standby mode.
DIMENSIONS
- Body Color
- Ebony Regal
- Lid Type
- Transparent (Black)
- Max Wash Capacity(kg)
- 8.0
- Delay Timer
- Yes (3~18 Hr)
- Normal
- Yes
- Tubro Wash
- Yes
- Quick Wash
- Yes
- Strong (Jeans)
- Yes
- Pre Wash + Normal
- Yes
- Aqua Reserve
- Yes
- Gentle (Wool / Saree)
- Yes
- Tub Clean
- Yes
- TurboWash
- Yes
- 3 Motion
- Yes
- Auto Restart
- Yes
- End of Cycle Signal
- Yes
- JetSpray
- Yes
- Lint Filter
- Yes
- LoadSense
- Yes
- Punch + 3
- Yes
- Side Water Fall
- Yes
- Smart Inverter Motor
- Yes
- Soft Closing Door
- Yes
- Stainless Steel Drum
- Stainless Steel
- TurboDrum
- Yes
- Water feed (Hot / Cold)
- Cold Only
- Handle Finish
- Chrome
- Water Level
- 10
- Smart Diagnosis
- Yes
- Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
- 540 x 925 x 560
- Weight (kg)
- 32
- Air Dry
- Yes
- Aqua Reserve
- Yes
- Child Lock
- Yes
- Rinse Only
- Yes
- Rinse + Spin
- Yes
- Soak
- Yes
- Wash Only
- Yes
- Spin Only
- Yes
- Wash+ Rinse
- Yes
- Time Delay
- Yes
- Tub Clean
- Yes
- Net Quantity
- 1
- Country of Origin
- India
- Manufactured By
-
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.,
51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
- Imported By
- LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044