THD09SWM
9Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, In-built Heater,Middle Black
- AI -Intelligent Care with Optimized washing and More Fabric Protection
- Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive
- In Built Heater with Steam- Allergy Removal
- LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi
- TurboDrumTM for Powerful Wash
- Turbowash- Fast Washing with Best Performance
29990
30% Off
- LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
- Secure payment and exclusive offers available
Intelligent Care with More Fabric Protection and Convenience
Automatically optimize water wave based on the weight and fabric type in each load.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Outstanding Performance with 6
Motion Direct Drive
LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.
In-built
Water Heater
Get clean clothes, free from allergens and bacteria, with the Steam wash function.
Powerful Washing with Time Saving
LG's TurboWash save times while giving you cleans and fresh laundry.
*Tested by external agency under defined testing conditions.
TurboDrum
TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.
Jet Spray+
The powerful built-in jet spray+ removes dirt and excessive detergent without any manual scrubbing or rubbing effort.
LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi
Helps control and monitor your machine remote, making laundry more convenient.
Bigger Capacity with Smooth Operation
Do more laundry in one load with less vibration, more spin speed and smooth operation.
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
The LG direct drive motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*
*1 year parts & services. 10 years warranty on motor.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
- Body Color
- Middle Black
- Lid Type
- Black (Glass)
CAPACITY
-
- Max Wash Capacity(kg)
- 9.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
- Delay Timer
- Yes (3~18 Hr)
PROGRAMS
-
- Allergy Care (washer)
- Yes
- AI Wash
- Yes
-
- Gentle(Wool/Saree)
- Yes
- Downloaded Cycle
- Yes
-
- Drain + Spin
- Yes
- Duvet
- -
-
- Normal
- Yes
- Pre Wash+Normal
- -
-
- Quick Wash
- Yes
- Rinse + Spin
- Yes
-
- Strong Wave
- Yes
- Tub Clean
- Yes
FEATURES
-
- TurboWash
- Yes
- JetSpray
- Yes
-
- Big Lint Filter
- Yes
- LoadSense
- Yes
-
- Punch + 3
- -
- Semi Stainless Steel Drum
- Yes
-
- Side Water Fall
- Yes
- Smart Inverter Motor
- -
-
- Smart Motion
- Yes
- Soft Closing Door
- Yes
-
- Stainless Lint Filter
- -
- Steam
- Yes
-
- TurboDrum
- Yes
- TurboWash 3D
- -
-
- Type
- -
- Vibration Sensor
- -
-
- Water feed (Hot / Cold)
- Cold
- Water Level
- Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
- Smart Pairing
- Yes
- Download Cycle
- Yes
-
- Energy Monitoring
- Yes
- Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
- Yes
-
- Smart Diagnosis
- Yes
- ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
- Yes
-
- Tub Clean Coach
- -
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
- Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
- 540 x 945 x 560
- Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
- 540 x 1200 x 560
-
- Weight (kg)
- Approx. 35.5kg
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
- Add Item
- -
- Air Dry
- -
-
- Aqua Reserve
- Yes
- Child Lock
- Yes
-
- Remote Start
- Yes
- Rinse Only
- Yes
-
- Rinse + Spin
- Yes
- Soak
- Yes
-
- Spin Only
- Yes
- Steam
- Yes
-
- Strong Wave
- Yes
- Delay End
- Yes
-
- Wash Only
- Yes
BAR CODE
-
- BAR CODE
- -