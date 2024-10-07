We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Platinum Black
- AI -Intelligent Care with Optimized washing and More Fabric Protection
- Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive
- In Built Heater with Steam- Allergy Removal
- LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi
- TurboDrumTM for Powerful Wash
- Turbowash- Fast Washing with Best Performance
Intelligent Care with More Fabric Protection and Convenience
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Outstanding Performance with 6
Motion Direct Drive
In-built
Water Heater
Powerful Washing with Time Saving
*Tested by external agency under defined testing conditions.
TurboDrum
Jet Spray+
LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi
Bigger Capacity with Smooth Operation
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
*1 year parts & services. 10 years warranty on motor.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
TurboDrumTM
Tub & Pulsator Scrub Spin
DIMENSIONS
-
- Body Color
- Platinum Black
- Lid Type
- Black (Glass)
-
- Max Wash Capacity(kg)
- 10.0
-
- Delay Timer
- Yes (3~18 Hr)
-
- Allergy Care (washer)
- Yes
- AI Wash
- Yes
-
- Gentle(Wool/Saree)
- Yes
- Downloaded Cycle
- Yes
-
- Drain + Spin
- Yes
- Normal
- Yes
-
- Quick Wash
- Yes
- Rinse + Spin
- Yes
-
- Strong Wave
- Yes
- Tub Clean
- Yes
-
- TurboWash
- Yes
- JetSpray
- Yes
-
- Big Lint Filter
- Yes
- LoadSense
- Yes
-
- Semi Stainless Steel Drum
- Yes
- Side Water Fall
- Yes
-
- Smart Motion
- Yes
- Soft Closing Door
- Yes
-
- Steam
- Yes
- TurboDrum
- Yes
-
- Water feed (Hot / Cold)
- Cold
- Water Level
- Yes
-
- Smart Pairing
- Yes
- Download Cycle
- Yes
-
- Energy Monitoring
- Yes
- Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
- Yes
-
- Smart Diagnosis
- Yes
- ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
- Yes
-
- Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
- 540 x 945 x 560
- Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
- 540 x 1200 x 560
-
- Weight (kg)
- Approx. 35.5kg
-
- Aqua Reserve
- Yes
- Child Lock
- Yes
-
- Remote Start
- Yes
- Rinse Only
- Yes
-
- Rinse + Spin
- Yes
- Soak
- Yes
-
- Spin Only
- Yes
- Steam
- Yes
-
- Strong Wave
- Yes
- Delay End
- Yes
-
- Wash Only
- Yes
-
- Net Quantity
- 1
- Country of Origin
- India
-
- Manufactured By
-
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.,
51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
- Imported By
- LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044