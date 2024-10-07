Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
life-good
THD10SWP

10Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Platinum Black

THD10SWP

10Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Platinum Black

  • AI -Intelligent Care with Optimized washing and More Fabric Protection
  • Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • In Built Heater with Steam- Allergy Removal
  • LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi
  • TurboDrumTM for Powerful Wash
  • Turbowash- Fast Washing with Best Performance
rupee32490
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee46490
30% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available

Intelligent Care with More Fabric Protection and Convenience

Automatically optimize water wave based on the weight and fabric type in each load.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Outstanding Performance with 6
Motion Direct Drive

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

In-built
Water Heater

Get clean clothes, free from allergens and bacteria, with the Steam wash function.

Powerful Washing with Time Saving

LG's TurboWash save times while giving you cleans and fresh laundry.

*Tested by external agency under defined testing conditions.
The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

TurboDrum

TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Jet Spray+

The powerful built-in jet spray+ removes dirt and excessive detergent without any manual scrubbing or rubbing effort.

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

Helps control and monitor your machine remote, making laundry more convenient.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Bigger Capacity with Smooth Operation

Do more laundry in one load with less vibration, more spin speed and smooth operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

The LG direct drive motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

*1 year parts & services. 10 years warranty on motor.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

TurboDrumTM
Tub & Pulsator Scrub Spin

The wash pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions, generating strong water currents to circulate the laundry left and right for a gentle yet potent scrubbing effect.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range Catalogue-Front Load Washing Machines

KNOW MORE

DIMENSIONS

MATERIAL & FINISH
  • Body Color
    Platinum Black
    Lid Type
    Black (Glass)
CAPACITY
  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)
    10.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
  • Delay Timer
    Yes (3~18 Hr)
PROGRAMS
  • Allergy Care (washer)
    Yes
    AI Wash
    Yes
  • Gentle(Wool/Saree)
    Yes
    Downloaded Cycle
    Yes
  • Drain + Spin
    Yes
    Normal
    Yes
  • Quick Wash
    Yes
    Rinse + Spin
    Yes
  • Strong Wave
    Yes
    Tub Clean
    Yes
FEATURES
  • TurboWash
    Yes
    JetSpray
    Yes
  • Big Lint Filter
    Yes
    LoadSense
    Yes
  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum
    Yes
    Side Water Fall
    Yes
  • Smart Motion
    Yes
    Soft Closing Door
    Yes
  • Steam
    Yes
    TurboDrum
    Yes
  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)
    Cold
    Water Level
    Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
  • Smart Pairing
    Yes
    Download Cycle
    Yes
  • Energy Monitoring
    Yes
    Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
    Yes
  • Smart Diagnosis
    Yes
    ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
    Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
    540 x 945 x 560
    Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
    540 x 1200 x 560
  • Weight (kg)
    Approx. 35.5kg
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
  • Aqua Reserve
    Yes
    Child Lock
    Yes
  • Remote Start
    Yes
    Rinse Only
    Yes
  • Rinse + Spin
    Yes
    Soak
    Yes
  • Spin Only
    Yes
    Steam
    Yes
  • Strong Wave
    Yes
    Delay End
    Yes
  • Wash Only
    Yes
product details
  • Net Quantity
    1
    Country of Origin
    India
  • Manufactured By
    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.,
    51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
    Imported By
    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

Copyright © 2009-2023 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved

This is LG Electronics official homepage. If you want to connect to LG Corp, or other LG affiliates, please click

Enquiry
Enquiry
Sales
Assistance
loading