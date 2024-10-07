Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WW142NPC

8L RO+MB Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Tank, Crimson Red

WW142NPC

8L RO+MB Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Tank, Crimson Red

  • True RO Filtration
  • Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank
  • Digital Sterilizing care
  • Mineral Booster
  • Complementary True Maintenance Package
₹17989
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): ₹24499
27% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available

  • Stainless Steel Tank with 10 year Warranty*

True Preservation

Goodness of Steel

The LG water purifier's Dual Protection Stainless Steel Water Tank, maintain freshness of water and reduce the growth of bacteria and algae. Far more hygienic than a conventional plastic tank, it ensures that water remains safe for drinking with Dual Protection Seal.

*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.
Goodness Certified

LG's Stainless Steel water storage tanks have 94.4% less E.Coli growth in 24hrs as compared to plastic tanks. Thus, stainless steel storage tank in LG True water purifier is safer than regular plastic tank in other water purifier.

True Maintenance

Digital Sterilizing Care

LG Digital Sterilizing Care Cleans and sanitizes water path, like hose, faucet and pipes, without using any harmful chemicals.

Complementary True Maintenance Package

Worth Rs.2800*

*Applicable for 1 Year from the date of purchase.
True Filtration

Multi Stage Filtration Process

LG's advanced multi-stage reverse osmosis (RO) system delivers safe drinking water via a multi-stage filtration method that removes contaminants as minute as 0.0001 micrometers in size. RO filtration eradicates bacteria, viruses and heavy metals to provide incredibly pure drinking water.

*Representation Image: Source - TUV SUD report as per IS 16240:2015.
Mineral Booster

Mineral Booster adds essential minerals to the water like calcium and magnesium, making it healthier and tastier.

Wall Mount

Drink Pure, Live Healthy

The Stainless Steel Tank in LG True Water Purifier preserves the freshness of stored filtered water for an enhanced duration.

*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.

LG water Purifier Certified by Heart Care foundation

It's Pure! It's Certified!

DIMENSIONS

SUMMARY

  • 8 Ltrs

  • 365 x 506 x 283

  • Wall Mount

  • Room Temperature

GENERAL
  • Color
    Crimson Red
    Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank
    Yes
  • Gross Weight (kg)
    11.5
    Installation Type
    Wall Mount
  • Net Weight (kg)
    9.2
    Package Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
    437 x 656 x 361
  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
    365 x 506 x 283
    Certification
    ISI(IS 16240)
  • Model Introduce Year
    2022
    Installation
    up to 2000 TDS level
PERFORMANCE & FUNCTIONS
  • Digital Sterilizing Care
    Yes
    Filter
    RO
  • Filtration Process
    Multi Stage
    Mineral Booster
    Yes
  • Power Indicator
    Yes
    STS Tank 10yr Warranty
    Yes
  • Tank Full Indicator
    Yes
    Total Water Tank Capacity (L)
    8
  • Water Level Indicator
    Yes
product details
  • Net Quantity
    1 N
    Imported By
    LG Electronics India (P) Ltd., A-24/6. Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road , New Delhi -110044
  • Country of Origin
    India
    Manufactured By
    LG Electronics India (P) Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar Gr. Noida (U.P.)-201306

