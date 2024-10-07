We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8L RO+MB Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Tank, Crimson Red
- True RO Filtration
- Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank
- Digital Sterilizing care
- Mineral Booster
- Complementary True Maintenance Package
- LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
- Secure payment and exclusive offers available
-
Stainless Steel Tank with 10 year Warranty*
The promise of the absolute Purity
LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.
Step 1: True Preservation Step 2: True Maintenance Step 3: True Filtration
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
True Preservation
Goodness of Steel
*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.
Goodness Certified
True Maintenance
Digital Sterilizing Care
Complementary True Maintenance Package
*Applicable for 1 Year from the date of purchase.
True Filtration
Multi Stage Filtration Process
*Representation Image: Source - TUV SUD report as per IS 16240:2015.
Mineral Booster
Wall Mount
Drink Pure, Live Healthy
LG water Purifier Certified by Heart Care foundation
DIMENSIONS
SUMMARY
-
8 Ltrs
-
365 x 506 x 283
-
Wall Mount
-
Room Temperature
-
- Color
- Crimson Red
- Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank
- Yes
-
- Gross Weight (kg)
- 11.5
- Installation Type
- Wall Mount
-
- Net Weight (kg)
- 9.2
- Package Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
- 437 x 656 x 361
-
- Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
- 365 x 506 x 283
- Certification
- ISI(IS 16240)
-
- Model Introduce Year
- 2022
- Installation
- up to 2000 TDS level
-
- Digital Sterilizing Care
- Yes
- Filter
- RO
-
- Filtration Process
- Multi Stage
- Mineral Booster
- Yes
-
- Power Indicator
- Yes
- STS Tank 10yr Warranty
- Yes
-
- Tank Full Indicator
- Yes
- Total Water Tank Capacity (L)
- 8
-
- Water Level Indicator
- Yes
-
- Net Quantity
- 1 N
- Imported By
- LG Electronics India (P) Ltd., A-24/6. Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road , New Delhi -110044
-
- Country of Origin
- India
- Manufactured By
- LG Electronics India (P) Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar Gr. Noida (U.P.)-201306